Assembly elections on mind, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath brings forward deadlines of crucial projects

To showcase his achievements ahead of 2022 assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has undertaken the task to expedite the implementation of important expressway projects mooted by his government.

Back to business after hectic campaigning for Lok Sabha elections, the chief minister has started giving early deadlines to team working on such projects, said sources in the government.

While the chief minister wants the survey for Ganga Expressway project to begin in next three months, he has also directed authorities to ensure that the work on Bundelkhand expressway and Gorakhpur link to Poorvanchal expressway also kick starts in next three months.

He has also asked his team to ensure that Poorvanchal Expressway is completed by 2020.

Sources said the chief minister believes that the proposed Greenfield Ganga Expressway — connecting Meerut in the west with Prayagraj in the east — would bridge the much talked about east-west divide in the state.

With an estimated length of 596 km, the proposed expressway will need 6,556 hectare land and is likely to be designed for a speed of 120 km per hour.

The proposed access controlled four-lane, expandable to six-lane, expressway project will connect Meerut with Prayagraj via Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Bulandshahr, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Pratapgarh.

With the chief minister personally monitoring the progress of Poorvanchal expressway project, efforts are also on to cut down the timeline for the implementation the project, and also bring down the costs.

“Yes, we are expediting the implementation of the Poorvanchal Expressway project. We now propose to complete it in 30 months against 36 months. We are running three-month faster that the pace of implementation of the Agra-Lucknow expressway,” said a senior officer of the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

Conceived during the Samajwadi Party government, the Purvanchal Expressway originates near Chandsarai village on NH 731 (Lucknow-Sultanpur road).

The total cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 11216.11 crore.

Having a length of about 341 km, the six-lane expressway, expandable to eight-lane, will connect Lucknow with Ghazipur via Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Ambedkarnagar, Azamgarh and Mau.

“We have expedited all the processes of implementation of the project. We have acquired about 96% land and about 42% earth work has been completed. About 844 structures, including seven major bridges, seven rail over bridges, 19 flyovers, 112 minor bridges, 489 culverts and 220 underpasses, are to be constructed,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, the state government has also proposed to hold second ground breaking ceremony to implement MoUs signed with the investors at investors’ summit in 2018.

The state government also proposes to hold another investors’ summit to bring in more investment and hold a ground breaking ceremony together for the both the investor summits in the coming months.

First Published: May 30, 2019 12:31 IST