Ban on non-veg, liquor near Kashi temples soon

The executive committee of Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC), chaired by mayor Mridula Jaiswal, on Saturday, passed a proposal for banning liquor and non-vegetarian food within 250 metres of temples and heritage sites.

“Corporator Rajesh Yadav had put up the proposal,” VMC deputy chairperson Narsingh Das said, adding that Rajesh Yadav wanted the ban on the lines of the ban that exists in Haridwar and Ayodhya.

According to Das, the proposal, which has been discussed and passed by the executive committee, will be tabled during the VMC session. After being passed in the session, it would be sent for final approval of the government.

