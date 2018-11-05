Four railway workers run over by train in UP’s Hardoi

At least four workers of the Indian Railways were run over on Monday by a train while they were drilling on the tracks in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi, officials said.

The gangmen were killed between Sandila and Umartali stations at 11:55am as the Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express was crossing the tracks, a Northern Railway official said, according to news agency ANI.

The agency said the workers were drilling without the prior block required to carry out maintenance work.

Railway officials rushed to the accident spot and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident, ANI reported.

