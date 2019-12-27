IIM-Indore to smarten up Lucknow’s traffic management, cleanliness systems

lucknow

Dec 27, 2019

Commuters in Lucknow can expect, within the next few months, a smart traffic management system that would streamline vehicle movement using simulations and Google-based tracking. The city may also get an efficient waste management system for improved cleanliness -- thanks to a possible collaboration between the commissionerate and the Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM-Indore).

Officials said that the Lucknow commissionerate has approached the institute to analyse the current situation in the city and submit a detailed report on the best practices that could be implemented here. A delegation from IIM-Indore recently visited Lucknow, they said, adding that the institute and the authorities were expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in January.

According to the plan, the Lucknow commisionerate would look at improving the city’s cleanliness on the basis of the successful Indore model, said officials.

Divisional commissioner Mukesh Meshram said on Friday, “The initial round of discussions has been successful and the parties have agreed to come together for this project’s implementation. We are planning to move ahead with the MoU by January. To streamline traffic in the city, we have to come up with some solution.”

Director, IIM-Indore, Prof Himanshu Rai said, “We will be working closely with the Lucknow commissionerate on replicating the Indore cleanliness model here as well as providing solutions to address the traffic problem. This is in line with IIM-Indore’s mission of being a socially conscious institute that actively works towards nation-building.”

He further said, “For cleanliness, we will look at education, advocacy and waste management systems. For traffic, we will look at education, enforcement, engineering, emergency and environment -- using satellite tracking through Google and traffic simulations.”

“IIM-Indore will help in designing and conducting training programmes for officials and staff. This will equip them to improve the city’s cleanliness and traffic management,” said Prof Rai who has also worked as a professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.

He said that IIM-Indore would also conduct an in-depth evaluation of the current situation in Lucknow and suggest effective measures to “level up to the required standards”. “The collaboration includes cooperation on issues of cleanliness, traffic management, solid waste management and other tasks related to the Lucknow Smart City project,” said Prof Rai.

IIM-Indore report to focus on:

Accident prevention and capacity management

Recommendations at three levels — operational (short term), tactical (mid term) and strategic (long term) in five dimensions of education, emergency, enforcement, engineering (roads) and environment

Use of Google data to analyse traffic

Integrated traffic management and monitoring system

Safety audit of roads at regular intervals