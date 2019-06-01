ATPAR empowers the differently-abled with the launch of NEDAR.

ATPAR, a social enterprise that was launched in 2015, aspires to work with and empower marginalised groups, persons with disabilities and their families either directly or with organizations to build their abilities for economic empowerment, social inclusion and rehabilitation.

ATPAR has been supporting the differently-abled by assessing their skill-set, training them and counselling them. This helps build potential and creates opportunities for people with disabilities and other diverse groups, thereby, enabling them to have equal access to competitive sustainable livelihoods for their economic prosperity.

ATPAR has now collaborated with mainstream Government approved institutions like National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) and National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) to promote certified Entrepreneurship Development training for people with disabilities. They focus on creating avenues for inclusive training sessions that are not just physically accessible but can also deliver impactful guidance that is simple and activity based; thus enabling the participants to utilise their learnings in their enterprises effectively.

With its launch today, NEDAR will create a network of small and medium business-owners with disabilities pan-India. The Network will function as a support group and enable these ventures to grow and promote self-employment/entrepreneurship as an alternative livelihood opportunity for those who are left out from competitive employment. Through networking, mentoring, business counselling, EDP training and connecting to similar business networks, NEDAR hopes to empower entrepreneur members for their growth and success.

“ATPAR was established with an aim to empower people with disabilities to be ‘at par’ and have equal access for their economic prosperity and social inclusion. NEDAR focusses on building a supportive network for entrepreneurs and aims at enabling them to be a part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem through capacity building and linkages to business opportunities,” says Ms Thilakam Rajendran, Co-founder, ATPAR.

Apart from promising panel discussions that shone as a ray of hope, success stories were shared by individuals who have paved a way for themselves in the face of extreme adversity and carved a niche for themselves.

PVR NEST, the CSR arm of PVR Ltd. along with UMMEED - Ray of Hope, are active supporters of this initiative.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 17:42 IST