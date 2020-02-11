Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 11, what’s in store for Aquarius, Capricorn, Aries, Taurus and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Your desire to visit a tourist destination is likely to get fulfilled soon. You will manage to create the right atmosphere for preparing something important. Someone may motivate you to take up fitness training to maintain good health. Probability of losing something expensive or important is high if you are not careful. You will have to sweat it out for completing a job entrusted to you. Spouse can be in a pensive mood and may require emotional support.

Love Focus: Someone may try to steal the affections of the one you love, so be wary.

Lucky number: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You are likely to play a perfect host to someone who has travelled a long distance to meet you. You may need to visit someone who is ailing to express your concern. Distractions may overwhelm you and threaten to waver your focus on the academic front. A change of scene does a whole lot of good. Money given to a friend for investment purposes will be returned many times over! Adopt yoga or other modes of exercise to achieve balance. Travel agency owners may have to make their tour packages more appealing to attract tourists.

Love Focus: Little time that you spend with lover today may not satiate your appetite for romance!

Lucky number: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Family routine needs to be rekindled. Some doubts in your weak subjects may remain in your mind and little you can do about them. Spirituality may have special significance for you at this juncture in your life. Accountants and bankers may see some positive developments. Taking good care of yourself is the first step in assuring good health. If you are awaiting a payment, it will come to you in due course of time, unless you chase it.

Love Focus: Helping out the one you secretly love will help you win his or her trust.

Lucky number: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

* Cancer (June 22-July 22):This seems to be your mantra and you are likely to derive immense pleasure from it. You are likely to ace the competition on the academic front by dint of your hard work. Learn the ropes fast, if you want to succeed on the business front. Money hastily given as advance may get forfeited. Be vigilant and don’t accept any offer of food or drink from strangers. You may not get the love and support that you desire from family to undertake a difficult venture. Buying a piece of property is on the cards.

Love Focus: Lover may need some space and you shouldn’t disappoint.

Lucky number: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Playing the perfect host to a visiting friend or relative is on the cards. A long drive with family will not only prove rejuvenating but profitable too, as you club leisure with business. Acquiring a new property may be on your mind. Getting swayed by sweet talk is your weakness. Good returns can be expected from the share market. Gauge the mood of the client, before you go ahead with a deal. Ensure food and drinks are partaken in hygienic surroundings.

Love Focus: Partner will be all lovey-dovey today, so expect something special in the evening.

Lucky number: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Remain cool even when provoked in a domestic situation. A long journey will prove enjoyable in more ways than one. Those seeking admission can expect positive developments on the academic front. A new neighbour or friend is set to bring positivity into your life. Regular inflow of money will take care of everyday expenditure of part-time workers. On the professional front, a deal is in the offing that may get the cash registers ringing. A new diet will require a trial phase before being adopted.

Love Focus: Your endeavour to get close to the one you love may not materialise immediately but persistence shall pay.

Lucky number: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24- October 23): You are likely to be praised for your good nature by elderly relatives. Visit to a friend or relative is likely to take up the day, but it will be enjoyable. Those aspiring for higher studies will get their chance. If you want to make your mark on the social front, keep in touch. Your smart moves are likely to work wonders in removing the bureaucratic hassles. You are likely to double your efforts on the business front to beat competition. Not all health tips may apply to you, remember that.

Love Focus: The day promises to be perfect for an outing with partner.

Lucky number: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A family member may return after spending some time on the distant shores. An out of town official trip is likely to give you some respite and peace of mind. Recognition in the form of honour and accolades may come to you. You derive immense satisfaction in personal life. Remain secretive in business and financial matters. Include healthy items in your diet plan, if you don’t want to get laid low. An outsourced project at work may need to be monitored closely.

Love Focus: You may find your love life stagnating, so do something to rejuvenate it.

Lucky number: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A little push is all that is needed to get a youngster on the right track. Those awaiting results on the academic front will not be disappointed. You may find yourself more in control of things on the personal front. Speculation offers some good returns, but only if you study the market in depth. A change in routine is likely to get positive results on the health front. There is a need to tighten the purse strings for a little while.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, someone arriving from abroad may set your heart aflutter!

Lucky number: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 26, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Attending a lecture or a programme is on the cards for some. Your initiative to help someone in need will be most appreciated on the social front. You will have the funds for buying something you wanted for a long time. A daily fitness programme followed religiously will soon show results. You may need assistance in completing pending tasks at work, so don’t feel reluctant to ask for it. A child or younger sibling may need the freedom of staying out late. Now is the time to invest in property, if you want good returns.

Love Focus: An opportunity to get close to an office colleague may materialise, so look your best!

Lucky number: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): It is a good time to do something about your own shortcomings on the academic front. A social obligation needs to be discharged, especially in this festive season. Paying the last instalment for a property will come as a great relief to the salaried. Curbing late nights will have a positive effect on health. Keep some time up your sleeve for finishing what you have started. Friend or relation coming and staying with you will brighten the atmosphere at home. Keep travelling to a minimum, if facing any health problems.

Love Focus: Your basic honesty and trusting nature will endear you to partner.

Lucky number: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will need to be realistic in meeting the demands of a family youngster. On the academic front, you will soon be free from the shackles that had been holding you down. Making all the right moves on the social front may win you brownie points. Those in debt will manage to pay back the full amount soon. You may get some more time to complete the given task, so don’t submit shoddy work. Health foods help to some extent, but regular home fare remains essential.

Love Focus: Lover may not be able to keep his/her commitment. Give them some time.

Lucky number: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

