Stealth mode on: A university in Japan is awarding a degree in ninja studies

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 22:22 IST

Central Japan, the region considered the home of the ninja, has produced its first ninja studies graduate. 45-year-old Genichi Mitsuhashi graduated in ninja studies after spending two years honing his martial arts skills and absorbing the finer traditions of the feudal martial arts agents at Japan’s Mie University.

The concept of ninjas is believed to have originated in the early 15th century, when feudal lords hired mercenary spies to infiltrate and obtain information.

According to the International Ninja Research Centre, “The term ninja is often used to refer what was historically called shinobi. The main objective of the shinobi was that of gathering intelligence and information for the lords they served. It is believed that they originated from the akuto (The evil bands). The akuto gradually gained the military influence since the end of Kamakura period (1185-1333). The activity of the shinobi can be verified from the 14th century (Nanbokucho period in Japan) to the second half of the 19th century (the end of Edo period in Japan). As in the Iga province the power of feudal lords (daimyo) was comparatively weak, so the local warriors took the burden of self-governing functions and developed the methods of ninjutsu to defend themselves. Thus, during the first Tensho Iga no Ran of 1579 (Tenshō Iga War) they defeated the troops of the warlord, Oda Nobunaga (1534─1582).”

A ninja is usually portrayed as a figure clad in all-black and throwing a shuriken. However, during the Edo period uptil the mid-18th century, the ninja was portrayed like a normal civilian in plain clothes. It’s after the mid-18th century, tha theatre, books and movies played an important role in solidifying the image of the ninja and its talents as a lithe warrior. Using guerrilla warfare and unorthodox skills, ninjas shaped the foundation of ninjitsu.

During the two-year course, Mitsuhashi grew vegetables and worked on his martial arts techniques, in addition to copious ninja study in the classroom. “I read that ninjas worked as farmers in the morning and trained in martial arts in the afternoon,” he said while speaking with AFP.

Mitsuhashi, who has also learned kung fu and a Japanese martial art known as Shorinji Kempo, teaches ninja skills at his own dojo and runs a local inn while pursuing his PhD.

The Mie University set up the world’s first ninja research centre in 2017 and opened a graduate course a year later. The Fundamental Image of the ‘Home of Ninja’ - The Mibuno Group, Castle Buildings and Kasuga Jinja Shrine; Japanese Ninja Movie History are some of the courses covered in the ninja studies course.

To enroll oneself, students have to take an exam on Japanese history and a reading test on historical ninja documents.

Naruto Uzumaki, Kyo the Enforcer, Snake Eyes (G.I.Joe) are some famous pop-culture ninjas, while Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello, the pizza-loving Ninja Turtles (named after the four great Renaissance artists) are a part of several fond childhood memories.

