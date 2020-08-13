Art teacher arrested for leaking exam papers

mumbai

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 00:37 IST

Azad Maidan police on Wednesday arrested an art teacher of a Chembur-based school who allegedly leaked intermediate papers on WhatsApp in September 2019. The police registered a first information report (FIR) against two art teachers, Amit Pore and Gangadhar Sawant, in July this year after an investigation report was submitted by the education department.

“Amit Pore was arrested after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by session court and the high court recently. He was produced in the court and remanded in police custody till August 12,” said senior inspector Vidyasagar Kalkundre, Azad Maidan police station.

Sawant has not been arrested yet. The mobile phones of the suspects have been given to the forensic department in Kalina forensic science laboratory to gather evidence, said Kalkundre.

The intermediate drawing exams were scheduled to be held from September 26 to September 29, 2019 and the papers were leaked on September 24, two days before the exam. Following this, the concerned department of Directorate of Art of Maharashtra government cancelled the exams, said a police officer.

The department then informed all the centres to return the sealed bunch of question papers to the examination centre. “The Art department formed a committee and during an inquiry, they found that the seal of one bunch of question papers, sent by the Chembur-based school, was tampered with,” said police.

The inquiry further found the involvement of Pore and Sawant, who were the art teachers of the school and in-charge of the question papers. A written complaint regarding the matter was filed by the controller in September last year.

“The police conducted an inquiry and found them to be involved. A case has been registered against both for breach of trust and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act in the second of July, this year. Pore had first approached the sessions court and then the high court seeking anticipatory bail, but his plea was rejected. However, he surrendered in the metropolitan court on Monday and was arrested thereafter,” said Kalkundre.