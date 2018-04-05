Mandatory for two-wheelers to have advanced braking system in Maharashtra

All new two-wheelers manufactured from April 2018 and being registered at the regional transport offices (RTO) across the state will come fitted with an advanced braking system.

Existing two-wheelers must get it fitted before the start of the next financial year. To curb two-wheeler accidents, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made anti-lock braking system (ABS) mandatory for all new two-wheelers manufactured from April 1, 2018, having an engine capacity higher than 125kmph. Two-wheelers below that capacity will come fitted with combined braking system (CBS).

The ministry notification dated March 16, 2016, further states ABS and CBS will be mandatory for existing two-wheelers from April 1, 2019. RTO officials said it suggests that those who have any type of two-wheelers will have to get their vehicle fitted with the ABS or CBS.

ABS prevents brakes from locking up, when they are suddenly applied on a slippery road. CBS distributes pressure applied on the rear wheel to the front wheel, thus minimising accident chances. However, people will now have to spend more while buying new vehicles.

Satish Sahastrabuddhe, additional transport commissioner said, “We have issued an instruction for RTOs asking them to ensure fitting of the braking system in newly manufactured bikes.” RTO officials, however, said they have not yet received any notification from the transport commissioner. A mechanic from Thane said it will cost just Rs500-600 for two-wheelers with disk break to fit ABS, but for those without the disk brake, it will cost around Rs6,000 or even more.

RTO officials, however, said they do not have any set mechanism to check if any two-wheeler has fitted the ABS or not. Commercial vehicles like trucks and cabs have to visit the RTOs annually for fitness renewal, but there is no such compulsion for two-wheelers.

Of the total 3.14 crore vehicles in Maharashtra, 2.30 crore are two-wheelers , as per statistics in the state economic survey. It also states that Mumbai has more than 18 lakh two-wheelers till January 2018. RTO officials see this as the biggest challenge in installing ABS.