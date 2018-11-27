On 10th anniversary of 26/11 terror attacks, Mumbai salutes its heroes

From unveiling a memorial at Nariman House to pledging to donate organs, the city on Monday saw various events paying tributes to the 26/11 terror attack victims.

On November 26, 2008, 10 operatives of terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), entered the city by sea, and carried out dastardly attacks at select landmarks, leading to 166 deaths.

Israeli ambassador Ron Malka unveiled the memorial at the rooftop of Nariman House, one of the attack sites, which has a plaque bearing the names of the 166 victims. While senior officials of the Central Railway (CR) held an event at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, another site that was under siege, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao attended a programme organised by the Mumbai police at Martyr’s Memorial in Marine Drive.

School students and residents of Cuffe Parade along with local leaders held a march speaking about the importance of organ donation. Students of St Xavier’s college held a march in the lane where police officials Hemant Karkare, Vijay Salaskar and Ashok Kamte were shot dead. “A police officer spoke to them about the attacks,” said Avkash Jadhav, professor of history at St Xavier’s College.

Meanwhile, Virar paid tributes to the four dogs –Sultan, Max, Caesar and Tiger – who were part of the police team during the attacks. “These dogs, too, deserve to be honoured. They were at my farmhouse after retirement, which is why I thought it was my duty to honour them,” said Fizzah Shah, owner of the retirement home for dogs.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 00:11 IST