Muslim cleric against namaz at public places sans permission in Noida

Prominent Muslim cleric and member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said on Tuesday that Muslims should avoid offering namaz at places where it inconveniences others. He was reacting to a police order issued to companies and offices in Noida Sector 58, directing them to tell their employees that they must not gather for prayers at a public park in the area.

“People must adhere to the directions of the local administration when it comes to using public spaces for offering namaz,” Maulana Khalid Rasheed said.

“It is best that one offers namaz either inside one’s home or at a designated place such as a mosque,” the Muslim scholar said.

UP Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi also said that people must seek permission before using public spaces for prayers. ”One cannot offer namaz at a public space without seeking permission from the authorities concerned. Offering namaz at public places without proper permission is not allowed in Islam,” Rizvi said.

Maulana Shahabuddin, a prominent Barelvi cleric, said it is a matter of faith but people should make sure that nobody is disturbed when they practice their religion.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 10:31 IST