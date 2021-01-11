IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / In India’s lower judiciary, the absence of in-group bias
Our study found an absence of in-group bias in one context, but it does not rule out other forms of bias in India’s legal system as a whole (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Our study found an absence of in-group bias in one context, but it does not rule out other forms of bias in India’s legal system as a whole (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
opinion

In India’s lower judiciary, the absence of in-group bias

There is evidence from around the world that judges discriminate in favour of litigants who share their identity. In contrast, we find no evidence of in-group bias by gender or religion in India’s lower judiciary.
READ FULL STORY
By Sam Asher, Paul Novosad and Aditi Bhowmick
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:59 PM IST

Much of the debate around judicial fairness in Indian courts has focused on Supreme Court or high court judges. The expansive lower judiciary, comprising more than 7,000 district, sessions, and subordinate courts, has largely been missing from this ongoing debate.

To fill this gap, we examined data on over six million court cases filed under India’s criminal codes between 2010–2018 across the country. Women represent 48% of the population, but only 28% of lower court judges. Similarly, India’s 200 million Muslims represent 14% of the population, but only 7% of lower court judges. We wanted to test whether these disparities lead to worse judicial outcomes for women and for Muslims. Measuring bias in criminal proceedings is not straightforward. It is not sufficient to look at conviction rates for different social groups, because other inequalities may result in differential outcomes. For example, it is hardly surprising, and not evidence of bias against men, that only 23% of individuals charged under the penal code are women.

Instead, we applied a statistical test that has uncovered judicial bias in courts in several other countries. We asked whether women or Muslim defendants on average get different decisions on their cases, depending on whether their assigned judge is a man or a non-Muslim. This test is credible, because neither defendants nor prosecutors in the judicial system have much control over the demography of the judge who hears a case. In fact, the legal system explicitly prohibits the practice of shopping for judges, noting that it “must be crushed with a heavy hand”.

This allowed us to compare two defendants who are alike in every way — of the same gender and religion, charged under the same section of the penal code, in the same month, with cases heard in the same district court — whose only difference is that one had her case heard by a female judge and the other by a male judge.

There is evidence from around the world that judges discriminate in favour of litigants who share their identity. For example, in Israeli courts, Arabs whose cases are heard in front of Arab judges get more favourable decisions than Arabs whose cases come before Jewish judges. In the United States, women are more likely to win sexual discrimination lawsuits when their cases are heard by female judges.

We expected to find the same kind of bias in India’s district courts. Our own prior research shows that Muslim men are worse off than Dalits and Adivasis in terms of upward economic mobility. The 2006 Sachar committee reported that Indian Muslims fare worse on every human development indicator, are over-policed, and are often killed in botched police encounters. Given a climate of prejudice, we had reason to suspect bias in judicial decisions.

To our surprise, across six million criminal cases, we found virtually no evidence of in-group bias among judges on either gender or religion. Male defendants did not get better outcomes when they were assigned to male judges, nor did female judges favour women. Equally, the judicial outcomes of Muslims were virtually identical whether their cases were assigned to Muslim or to non-Muslim judges. We found similar results whether we looked at case outcomes (such as acquittal or conviction), or at case processes, like delay.

We did find some evidence that male judges are more lenient overall than their female colleagues. But this is not evidence of bias, because male and female defendants get equally lenient treatment from male judges.

Our study is just one step toward building a body of evidence on the performance of the Indian judicial system. We found an absence of in-group bias in one context, but it does not rule out other forms of bias in the legal system as a whole. We did not have data to study in-group bias along caste or socio-economic lines. We also cannot rule out unequal treatment of Muslims or women in the system as a whole. Our study does not provide any reason to doubt the existence of widespread unfair treatment in other domains.

However, our research is optimistic about lower court judges, at least with regard to this important form of bias. If district and lower court judges display impartiality toward defendant identity in their rulings, they should be celebrated for it, even as other problems are rightly condemned.

Similar studies need to be done on police and prosecutor behaviour, and on outcomes in other courts. Our research was only possible because of the laudable efforts of the courts to make data on cases publicly available. The government should make available detailed microdata on all the other stages of the criminal justice process, such as police stops and arrests. If justice is served fairly, there should be nothing to fear from transparency. In the words of the great American jurist Louis Brandeis, “Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants; electric light the most efficient policeman.”

Sam Asher (assistant professor of economics at Johns Hopkins University) and Paul Novosad (associate professor of economics at Dartmouth College) are the founders of Development Data Lab, where Aditi Bhowmick is a research associateThe views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Our study found an absence of in-group bias in one context, but it does not rule out other forms of bias in India’s legal system as a whole (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Our study found an absence of in-group bias in one context, but it does not rule out other forms of bias in India’s legal system as a whole (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
opinion

In India’s lower judiciary, the absence of in-group bias

By Sam Asher, Paul Novosad and Aditi Bhowmick
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:59 PM IST
There is evidence from around the world that judges discriminate in favour of litigants who share their identity. In contrast, we find no evidence of in-group bias by gender or religion in India’s lower judiciary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A farmer holds a placard during their ongoing protest against new farm laws, Singhu border, Delhi, January 10, 2020 (ANI)
A farmer holds a placard during their ongoing protest against new farm laws, Singhu border, Delhi, January 10, 2020 (ANI)
opinion

Listen to the voice of protesting farmers

By Kapil Sibal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Farmers have low incomes, high debts, and go through great insecurity. The State must continue to support agriculture
READ FULL STORY
Close
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. (REUTERS)
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. (REUTERS)
opinion

Tracing the roots of an American brand of extremism

By Kabir Taneja and Prithvi Iyer
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:17 PM IST
Trump’s ambivalence towards such groups have emboldened them and with these groups now being increasingly cornered as social media platforms banned Trump and his ecosystem, the threat of Right-wing extremism may assume a different form but will persist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 11, 2021, a Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, reprimanded the executive for failing to manage the farm protests, and suggested it would stay the implementation of the laws (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
On January 11, 2021, a Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, reprimanded the executive for failing to manage the farm protests, and suggested it would stay the implementation of the laws (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
opinion

It is time for some prose

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:32 PM IST
On Monday, a Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, reprimanded the executive for failing to manage the farm protests, and suggested it would stay the implementation of the laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ajinkya Rahane, left, and Cheteshwar Pujara at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, January 8, 2021 (AP)
India's Ajinkya Rahane, left, and Cheteshwar Pujara at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, January 8, 2021 (AP)
opinion

In Sydney, when a draw was a win

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:10 PM IST
There was grit and fight in spades. A match was saved. It was a draw that was better than many wins.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indian State, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has stepped up its engagement with Indians and those of Indian-origin abroad. (PTI)
The Indian State, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has stepped up its engagement with Indians and those of Indian-origin abroad. (PTI)
opinion

The diaspora dilemma | HT Editorial

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:24 PM IST
Over the weekend, India marked its 16th annual Pravasi Bharatiya Divas — an occasion to reach out to India’s vast diaspora (which includes both Indian-origin foreign citizens as well as non-resident Indians), celebrate their achievements, connect them to their roots, and provide a framework for the diaspora’s engagement with India’s development story back home
READ FULL STORY
Close
Conspiracy theories are a part of what motivated the mob at the US Capitol. While belief in conspiracy theories is not new, technology has helped bridge the distance between the fringe and the centre-stage (AP)
Conspiracy theories are a part of what motivated the mob at the US Capitol. While belief in conspiracy theories is not new, technology has helped bridge the distance between the fringe and the centre-stage (AP)
opinion

At stake, the future of democracy

By Binayak Dasgupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:24 PM IST
The roots of the attack on the Capitol can be traced to an alternative, fact-free, conspiracy theory based narrative, fuelled by technology
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
opinion

Pay attention to the needs of the elderly | HT Editorial

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:24 PM IST
About 45 million have cardiovascular diseases and hypertension; about 20 million suffer from diabetes; and 24% of the elderly have difficulty in performing daily functions
READ FULL STORY
Close
An empowered committee of academicians, chief justices and eminent lawyers should be set up or an independent, autonomous National Council for Legal Education and Research must be created to bring objectivity into the system (Shutterstock)
An empowered committee of academicians, chief justices and eminent lawyers should be set up or an independent, autonomous National Council for Legal Education and Research must be created to bring objectivity into the system (Shutterstock)
opinion

A new vision for legal education in India

By Abhishek Singhvi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:23 PM IST
We must focus on tying up the existing corpus of rich data on legal education into a national legal education plan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Democratic systems are only as good as the people who uphold them (AFP)
Democratic systems are only as good as the people who uphold them (AFP)
opinion

The time has come for all democrats across the world to unite

By Shashi Shekhar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:23 PM IST
The US must lead by example given the resilience of its democratic institutions in battling this scourge
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pandemic has left women farmers even more economically vulnerable, and added the burden of caring for out-of-school children and the sick and elderly. Covid-19 has also decreased remittances to women farmers left at home. With more migrants coming home, there is also greater demand on the land, putting the tenuous hold of women on land in greater jeopardy. (Getty Images)
The pandemic has left women farmers even more economically vulnerable, and added the burden of caring for out-of-school children and the sick and elderly. Covid-19 has also decreased remittances to women farmers left at home. With more migrants coming home, there is also greater demand on the land, putting the tenuous hold of women on land in greater jeopardy. (Getty Images)
opinion

Agri-reforms must focus on women farmers

By Lalita Panicker
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Women have been part of the agrarian crisis for a very long time, though largely overlooked. Women farmers need access to all aspects of the sector from technical training and pricing to marketing and finances
READ FULL STORY
Close
With close to 4.5 trillion butts polluting the global environment, this form of litter accounts for close to 26,454 tonnes of waste generated annually in Indiane-person-dies-every-six-seconds-due-to-tobacco-use (SHUTTERSTOCK)
With close to 4.5 trillion butts polluting the global environment, this form of litter accounts for close to 26,454 tonnes of waste generated annually in Indiane-person-dies-every-six-seconds-due-to-tobacco-use (SHUTTERSTOCK)
opinion

The environmental challenge posed by cigarette butt litter

By Kaushik Chandrasekhar and Suneel Pandey
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Falling under the category of post-consumer waste, cigarette litter could easily be categorised as a public nuisance, especially for those that have fewer resources to clean it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A lab technician puts a label on to a test tube while conducting research on coronavirus, Belgium, June 17, 2020 (AP)
A lab technician puts a label on to a test tube while conducting research on coronavirus, Belgium, June 17, 2020 (AP)
opinion

The uncertainty over vaccine authorisation

By Karan Thapar
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:03 PM IST
The authorisation of the two vaccines to tackle Covid-19 has been met with as much consternation as celebration. For many, the doubts and questions that have arisen have created fresh concern
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber after breaching the halls of the Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021 (AP)
Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber after breaching the halls of the Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021 (AP)
opinion

America’s democratic decay under Trump

By Milan Vaishnav
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 08:35 PM IST
January 6 was a result of weakened institutional norms, limited democratic accountability, politics based on personality cult and a broken information system
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farm to factory is the need of the hour. Apart from part-time seasonal farming, a small farmer and a farm labourer have sufficient time to work and can earn Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000 a month easily after eight hours of labour in a nearby factory. This can ensure an additional income to minimise the dependency on the sole agriculture-based income.(HT file photo)
Farm to factory is the need of the hour. Apart from part-time seasonal farming, a small farmer and a farm labourer have sufficient time to work and can earn Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000 a month easily after eight hours of labour in a nearby factory. This can ensure an additional income to minimise the dependency on the sole agriculture-based income.(HT file photo)
opinion

Farm to factory: Small farmers need second source of income

By AS Mittal | Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 01, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Farming is a seasonal affair, not a full-time job. The second job option is mostly required by the small, marginal farmers and farm labourers in nearby areas. Industrial investment should be encouraged in rural and backward areas by offering special incentives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP