e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / SAI sanctions two-month training for Olympic probable swimmers in Dubai

SAI sanctions two-month training for Olympic probable swimmers in Dubai

Virdhawal Khade, Srihari Nataraj and Kushagra Rawat will train at Dubai’s Aqua Nation Swimming Academy. They will be accompanied by a coach for a two-month stint at a cost of around Rs 35 lakhs ahead of Tokyo Olympics

other-sports Updated: Aug 15, 2020 10:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
India's Virdhawal Vikram Khade prepares to swim
India's Virdhawal Vikram Khade prepares to swim (AP)
         

Three Indian Olympic probable swimmers Virdhawal Khade, Srihari Nataraj and Kushagra Rawat will resume their training early next month in Dubai after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sports Authority of India said on Saturday.

The Indian trio, who will train at Dubai’s Aqua Nation Swimming Academy, will be accompanied by a coach for a two-month stint at a cost of around Rs 35 lakhs ahead of Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed to next year due to the pandemic.

“Sports Authority of India has approved two months training for three Olympic probable swimmers who will be accompanied with a coach at a cost of around 35 lakhs ahead of next year’s Tokyo Olympics,” SAI said in a release.

Khade (50m freestyle), Nataraj (100m backstroke) and Rawat (400m freestyle) have breached the ‘B’ qualification mark for the Olympics.

“The training in Dubai will allow athletes to practise and improve their timing to Olympic Qualification mark-A Time,” the SAI said. The Indian swimmers have not entered the pools since March 25 when the first coronavirus-forced lockdown was announced. Though there has been some easing of restrictions, the use of pools still continued to be prohibited in the country till August 31.

The SAI said the decision to allow the swimmers to train in Dubai was taken “in lieu of the current prevailing situation as swimming pools in India are not yet accessible as a safety measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” The 19-year-old Nataraj, who achieved the ‘B’ qualification mark last year in the 100m backstroke event with a national record 54.69sec, needs to bring his timing down to 53.85 seconds to be sure of a Tokyo Olympics spot.

Rawat had achieved the ‘B’ qualification mark in the three events of 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle.

Three other swimmers -- Sajan Prakash, Aryan Makhija and Advait Page -- have also achieved the ‘B’ qualification mark in their respective events for the Olympics and are aiming for the ‘A’ standard.

Prakash and Makhija have resumed training in Phuket, Thailand and Alabama, USA respectively.

tags
top news
India’s review of China’s Confucius Institutes to focus on Kolkata, Mumbai centres
India’s review of China’s Confucius Institutes to focus on Kolkata, Mumbai centres
‘Global powers and good friends’: Mike Pompeo’s Independence Day greetings to India
‘Global powers and good friends’: Mike Pompeo’s Independence Day greetings to India
‘Time to move away from ordinary’: Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech
‘Time to move away from ordinary’: Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech
ITBP soldiers celebrate Independence Day at 14,000 feet in Ladakh
ITBP soldiers celebrate Independence Day at 14,000 feet in Ladakh
LIVE: 65,002 cases, nearly 1,000 deaths in last 24 hrs push India’s Covid tally to over 2.52 mn
LIVE: 65,002 cases, nearly 1,000 deaths in last 24 hrs push India’s Covid tally to over 2.52 mn
Those challenging our sovereignty given befitting response: PM Modi
Those challenging our sovereignty given befitting response: PM Modi
Independence Day: DRDO’s anti-drone system guarded Red Fort
Independence Day: DRDO’s anti-drone system guarded Red Fort
Ladakh: Clear message to China as soldiers hoist tricolour at Pangong lake
Ladakh: Clear message to China as soldiers hoist tricolour at Pangong lake
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In