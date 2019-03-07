Bihar CM’s warning to DGP: Let your work, not media, speak

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday publicly cautioned state’s director general of police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey against becoming a “media poster boy” and told him to “let his work speak instead”.

The chief minister was speaking at a function in Patna to inaugurate and lay foundations for different projects worth Rs 3226 crore, including for the police. The DGP was also present.

“We have provided police all possible help. It is time you deliver. Only clapping will not do, you people have to work,” Kumar said.

“If media is putting you in the forefront, believe me, you are bound to be pulled up in future if you fail to deliver. This is the reason I also maintain a distance from the media,” the CM said.

Kumar asked the DGP to focus on law and order in the state. “Better law and order helps improve the state’s image,” he said. “One or two incidents do take place, but police should monitor them quickly. We have given complete freedom to police and I hope they will take their responsibilities seriously. None of your proposals have been turned down,” said the chief minister.

Speaking of the facilities, Kumar said the police had got a new headquarters at Patel Bhawan and a new police academy to train DSP and inspectors had come up at Rajgir. “Now, BPM 12 building has come up at Bhimnagar in Supaul district. Government is providing police arms, ammunition, vehicles and other essential commodities,” said the chief minister.

Asked about the opposition’s demand to reveal the number of terrorists killed in the recent Indian air strikes inside Pakistan, Kumar said, “Centre will take appropriate step for this.”

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 15:52 IST