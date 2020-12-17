Navale bridge stretch turning into a death trap

pune

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 20:33 IST

Pune: The Navale bridge area has been witnessing a rise in road accidents. According to a Pune traffic police data, 92 accidents have taken place at the location in the past two years. On the stretch between new Katraj tunnel and Prayeja City on the highway, the figure of fatal accidents is 26. Nine accidents have occurred between Katraj chowk and Navale bridge stretch on the highway during the same period, with 4 turning to be fatal.

The latest mishap happened on Wednesday, when a speeding truck dashed several vehicles coming from Katraj chowk towards Navale bridge. On November 29, three persons lost their lives after a heavy vehicle hit them on the highway near Narhe exit on the service road.

According to the Pune traffic police data, of the 92 accidents on the stretch, 26 were fatal, 27 serious and 38 were minor.

Residents risk their lives to cross the busy road. Santosh Mande, a resident said, “I daily travel from the new Katraj tunnel service road stretch to go to my office and have seen several accidents. My family members are anxious till I reach home after work every evening. I was once hit by a car entering the service road from the highway, but it was a minor accident.”

Nilesh Girme, a political leader who has been following up the issue with Pune traffic police and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said, “We have staged many protests and written to Pune traffic police and NHAI to carry out necessary safety arrangements on the stretch between Katraj-Navale bridge and highway coming from new Katraj tunnel till Vadgaon.” Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Pune police said, “After the last accident that claimed three lives, we have put up ‘go slow’ and ‘accident-prone area’ road sign boards on the stretch. The work of installing rumblers is also underway. We have observed that heavy vehicles, which move on the third lane, lose control on the slope.”