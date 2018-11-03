State approval for Pune metro civil court-Hadapsar corridor expected by Jan 2018

The Pune metropolitan region development authority (PMRDA) is preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for the Metro corridor between civil court and Hadapsar passing through Camp and racecourse area.

Giving details about the project, Kiran Gitte, PMRDA metropolitan commissioner, said, “Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has already given the in-principle approval to extend the Metro corridor from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar corridor up to Hadapsar.

“PMRDA had appointed Delhi metro rail corporation (DMRC) to prepare the detailed project report for this plan and the report is expected to get the state government’s approval by coming January.”

Gitte said that the draft DPR is almost ready and will be handed over to PMRDA in the next few days.

As per the new DPR, the Metro route between civil court and Hadapsar will pass through railway colony, collectorate, MG road, Fashion street, Mamadevi chowk, racecourse, Kalubai chowk, Hadapsar phata, Hadapsar bus depot, civil aviation ground, Phursungi IT park and Sulabh garden, Gitte said.

The metropolitan commissioner also hinted that the proposed extension would be elevated and PMRDA will not face any issue for the elevated plan.

Gitte said that the ground work of the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Metro corridor will start in January 2019 after PMRDA organises the groundbreaking ceremony. The authority has awarded the contract for this route to a joint venture of Tata Realty Infra and Siemens. The same company will construct the civil court station. The corridors of PMRDA and Maharashtra metro rail corporation limited (Maha-Metro), the two agencies executing the Metro project in the city, will meet at the civil court station. Gitte said that PMRDA will soon hand over the lands to the contractor and the latter had already started survey work on ground.

The 23-km Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro route, identified as line number three of the project, is based on the publicprivate partnership model and is aimed at decongesting Pune traffic by improving connectivity within the Pune metropolitan region.

Line three will run between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar, mainly to cater to the needs of IT industry situated in the area.

