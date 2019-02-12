Deoghar gets sanitation award, to be presented by the PM Modi on Feb 15

Deoghar Municipal Corporation (DMC) has been selected for national Swachhta Excellency Award in Jharkhand for providing quality sanitation services in its area.

This award is given under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojna Rashtriya Sharhi Ajivika Mission (DAYRSAM) to Area Labour Federation (ALF) for maintaining quality sanitation work. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would present Swachhta Excellency Award to Deoghar ALF in Vigyan Bhawan, Dew Delhi on February 15.

DMC city manager Himanshu Shekhar said that survey team of Quality Control in New Delhi had inspected Deoghar Municipal Corporation wards on January 3 and other civic bodies of state for this award. The team members during inspection had assessed community toilets, sanitation, use of poly bags, road condition and awareness of people about sanitation quality.

According to urban development and housing department of Jharkhand, on basis of assessment Deoghar has been declared first and Sahibgunj second in state.

In the list of central government, two civic bodies of Jharkhand and Bihar have been selected for award while Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh have one entry each.

In last six months, this is second time Deoghar has been shot into limelight for sanitation service quality. In September 2018, Babadham temple was declared 3rd Swachh Iconic Place among 10 temples in the country by drinking and water sanitation department, government of India.

“Credit goes to municipal corporation, ALF members and people who have been engaged in maintaining quality sanitation services in the wards. We are serious for sanitation drive. In this regard, we have roped in corporate houses of the region. Beautification of Babadham is on top priority and drive is being launched under corporate social responsibility (CSR). Of course such award would encourage us to continue in maintaining quality sanitation,” said Rahul Kumar Sinha, deputy commissioner, Deoghar.

Town commissioner Sanjay Kumar also appreciated national award for ALF. ALF president Nitu Devi and secretary Asha Devi would receive the award from prime minister. Ten self-help groups (SHG) form one ALF. This ALF has got award for outstanding service in ward no. 33.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 10:04 IST