DLF net profit climbs 14% to ₹1,203 crore in Q3 FY26

Delhi NCR-based real estate major DLF on January 22 reported a 14 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,203 crore in Q3 FY26, up from ₹1,058 crore during the same period last year. Delhi NCR-based real estate major DLF on January 22 reported a 14 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,203 crore in Q3 FY26. (Picture for representational purposes only) (HT Files)

According to a regulatory filing, DLF's consolidated net profit rose to ₹1,203.36 crore in the October-December period of this fiscal from ₹1,058.73 crore a year ago. Total income surged to ₹2,479.54 crore from ₹1,737.47 crore a year ago.

The company clocked sales bookings of ₹419 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal, a sharp decline from a record pre-sales of ₹12,039 crore in the year-ago period.

The company also said it has achieved a zero gross debt level.

According to the regulatory filing, the company reported net profit of ₹3,146 crore in the first nine months of the ongoing fiscal year compared to ₹3,084 crore during the same period last year.

In the same period, the company's total income increased to ₹7,722 crore from ₹5,648.12 crore a year ago. The company's net profit stood at ₹4,366.82 crore on a total income of ₹8,995.89 crore in the 2024-2025 fiscal.

The company said in a statement that ICRA upgraded DLF’s credit rating to AA+/Stable, reflecting the strong financial health and consistent business performance.

"Our annuity business continues to deliver healthy and consistent growth. Q3FY26 consolidated revenue of DLF Cyber City Developers Limited (“DCCDL”) stood at ₹1,878 crore; EBITDA stood at ₹1,464 crore, reflecting a y-o-y growth of 18%; consolidated profit for the quarter stood at ₹707 crore," the company said in a statement.

According to the company, it added another retail asset, DLF Summit Plaza in DLF5, Gurugram, to its annuity portfolio, further strengthening its retail presence to a cumulative area of five million sq ft (msf).

The company said that its operational portfolio of 49 msf, coupled with its under-construction portfolio and a clearly identified future pipeline, should help it deliver strong, consistent growth in its annuity business.

"We remain confident of achieving our annual guidance and will continue to bring our new product offerings in line with our stated medium-term plan," the company said.

DLF has given guidance of achieving sales bookings of ₹20,000-22,000 crore during this fiscal. During the 2024-25 financial year, DLF Ltd achieved record sales bookings of ₹21,223 crore mainly on the back of the successful launch of its ultra-luxury housing project on Golf Course Road, Gurugram.

DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects and an area of more than 352 million square feet.