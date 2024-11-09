First Salesforce tower in India to come up at Bagmane Tech Park in Bengaluru

US-based customer relationship management-focused firm Salesforce has announced that it plans to expand its presence in India with the first Salesforce Tower in the country at Bagmane Tech Park in Bengaluru. This will be one of 10 Tower investments Salesforce has made in key markets including San Francisco, New York, Chicago, London, Dublin, Sydney, Tokyo, Atlanta and Indianapolis. US-based customer relationship management-focused firm Salesforce has announced that it plans to expand its presence in India with the first Salesforce Tower in the country at Bagmane Tech Park in Bengaluru.(Salesforce India)

Salesforce Tower in Bengaluru will be located in Bagmane Capital in Mahadevpura, the company said in a statement.

“Salesforce continues to invest in its physical presence in India by committing to a new Salesforce Tower in Bengaluru. This will be one of the 10 Tower investments Salesforce has made in key markets including San Francisco, New York, Chicago, London, Dublin, Sydney, Tokyo, Atlanta and Indianapolis,” the company said in a statement.

"The 12-storey tower will feature an immersive lobby, a Salesforce Innovation Centre, and spaces designed for how employees work today with a focus on collaboration, sustainability, and employee wellness. It will also include training spaces to host in-person AI upskilling opportunities for employees and the community. In line with Salesforce’s commitment to sustainability, the building will pursue LEED Gold certification. Salesforce employees will start moving into the tower upon completion in 2026," the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Bengaluru leads office leasing across top 8 cities in Q3 2024; records second highest housing sales at 14,604 units

“The launch of the first ever Salesforce Tower in India further strengthens our continued commitment to the region providing our employees a stellar experience and state-of-the-art space for collaboration, and innovation in an AI-first era where humans with agents drive customer success together. This investment is a testament to our ongoing focus on growth, innovation and customer success," said Arundhati Bhattacharya, Salesforce India's chairperson and chief executive.

“Salesforce Tower Bengaluru will serve as a beacon of Salesforce’s culture and values, and a central gathering place for our employees, customers, partners, and Trailblazers from around the world. This intentional and beautiful space will foster collaboration, learning and innovation as we embrace the future with AI and agents,” said Relina Bulchandani, Executive Vice President, Real Estate & Workplace Services, Salesforce.

Construction of the 'Salesforce Tower' in Bengaluru is on and the company will occupy the 6 lakh sq ft office having capacity to seat 3,800 people by mid-2026, Bulchandani said.

Also Read: Bengaluru real estate: Lodha Group targets 15% market share in the IT city by end of decade

Bengaluru a top talent hub

The company said that Bengaluru continues to be a top talent hub enabling the company to deliver new innovations and support its customers around the world.

In an era where humans with agents drive customer success together, India is home to many industry-leading customers like Air India, Monte Carlo, Tata Consumer Product Ltd., among others leveraging Salesforce to fuel growth, strengthen customer relationships and enhance productivity, according to the company statement.

"Salesforce has been investing in India for over a decade. The company opened its Hyderabad Centre of Excellence in 2016 and expanded it in 2023, firmly establishing India as a leading talent and global innovation hub for the company. Today, Salesforce has over 13,000 employees in India, across offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, and Jaipur," the statement added.

Also Read: Average property prices rise two-fold along Bengaluru metro’s 3 km green line extension

Customer relationship management-focused Salesforce on November 5 that its Indian unit has witnessed a 40% jump in FY24 net profit at ₹888.3 crore. The San Francisco, US-headquartered company said its revenue in FY24 grew 36% to ₹9,116 crore, making it the first fiscal where the topline crossed $1billion.