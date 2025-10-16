India records 57 mn sq ft of office space absorption between Jan-Sept 2025: Savills India report

India’s office real estate market recorded 56.8 million sq ft of gross absorption across the top six cities between January and September, according to a report by Savills India, a real estate consultancy firm. India’s top six cities saw 56.8 million sq ft of office space absorbed between January and September, says Savills India. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

The report stated that the market is on track to surpass the previous annual record of 75 million sq ft by year-end, driven by robust demand from IT-BPM, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), BFSI, and flexible workspace operators.

New office supply rose 9.6% year-on-year to 35.4 million sq ft, while the overall vacancy rate eased to 14%, reflecting healthy demand and steady expansion from domestic and global occupiers.

“India’s office sector has shown strong resilience despite global headwinds,” said Naveen Nandwani, Managing Director, commercial advisory and transactions, Savills India. “Consistent demand from IT, GCCs, and financial services continues to drive structural growth, with absorption likely to touch 75 million sq. ft. by the end of 2025.”



Also Read: Office leasing across top 8 cities clocks 48.9 mn sq ft in H1 2025; Bengaluru sees record absorption at 18.2 mn sq ft

Delhi-NCR leads Q3 leasing; Bengaluru retains YTD lead India recorded 17.9 million sq. ft. of office absorption in Q3 2025, a 24% year-over-year decline, as leasing activity moderated following a strong first half. Delhi-NCR led quarterly leasing with 5 million sq ft, followed by Bengaluru (3.9 million sq ft) and Pune (2.8 million sq ft).

Bengaluru, however, remained India’s largest office market with 14.6 million sq ft of year-to-date leasing, driven by technology firms and flexible workspace operators, which accounted for 52% and 22% of activity, respectively. Key areas, such as the Outer Ring Road and Peripheral East, made up more than 60% of the total take-up.

Delhi-NCR followed with 11.8 million sq ft YTD leasing, supported by strong demand from IT-BPM (32%) and co-working operators (15%). Mumbai ranked third with 9.1 million square feet, led by continued expansion in the BFSI sector.

Hyderabad recorded 7.5 million sq ft, driven by mid-sized deals, while Pune and Chennai each saw 6.9 million sq ft in YTD absorption, both posting modest 4% annual growth.



Also Read: TCS expands Bengaluru footprint with ₹2,130 cr, 15‑year 1.4 million sq ft lease

Supply rises 10% YoY; Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru dominate completions New office completions reached 35.4 million sq ft in 2025 so far, up nearly 10% from last year. Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru together contributed 59% of all new supply, reflecting their position as key corporate hubs.

City-wise, Bengaluru led supply with 11.1 million sq ft, followed by Pune (8.8 million sq ft), Delhi-NCR (5.7 million sq ft), Chennai (4 million sq ft), Hyderabad (3.8 million sq ft), and Mumbai (1.9 mn sq ft). Bengaluru also retained the highest overall Grade A office stock at 246.6 million sq. ft., ahead of Delhi-NCR (150.8 million sq. ft.) and Hyderabad (133.5 million sq. ft.).

Large deals and GCCs drive leasing momentum Savills noted that large transactions (over 100,000 sq. ft.) comprised 42% of all Q3 deals, underscoring continued occupier appetite for Grade A spaces. GCCs accounted for over 30% (5.9 mn sq ft) of total leasing in 2025, led by Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, which together contributed 4.8 mn sq ft.

The report said that technology firms (33%), flexible workspaces (15%), and BFSI (13%) remained the top sectors driving demand, as corporates consolidate and expand in cost-effective, high-quality office locations.