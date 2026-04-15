India’s first e-TDR platform is now live in Mumbai: Here’s all you need to know

Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on April 15 rolled out India’s first integrated digital platform for Transferable Development Rights (TDR) transactions. The platform has been jointly developed by the Maharashtra government’s urban development department in partnership with the BMC. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on April 15 rolled out India’s first integrated digital platform for Transferable Development Rights (TDR) transactions. (Picture for representational purposes only) (HT_PRINT)

What is TDR? When land belonging to a property owner is acquired for public purposes (such as roads, gardens, or infrastructure projects), the owner is granted additional development rights in the form of a TDR rather than monetary compensation. This TDR is issued via a Development Rights Certificate (DRC). The DRC holder can either use the TDR for their own development projects or sell it to other developers in the open market.

"Registered buyers and sellers can log in to the portal and list their available TDR for sale. Upon registration, buyers can place bids for available TDR. The platform enhances transparency in transactions between buyers and sellers and also allows for negotiations post-bidding. Once a transaction is finalised, the entire process is completed through digital payment. Subsequently, the TDR is credited to the buyer’s account, and the seller receives the agreed payment. Registration on the portal is mandatory for both parties prior to initiating any transaction," the BMC said in a statement.

A digital Contract Note will be generated after completion of a TDR transaction. This serves as an official, computerised record of the transaction and holds legal significance. It captures all transaction details between the buyer and seller. The system also incorporates KYC-based account linking, secure SBI banking integration, and AI-based analytics for data management and transaction monitoring.

Also Read: Dharavi redevelopment: Maharashtra govt authorities appeals residents to vacate Matunga railway land before the monsoon

How will the e-TDR platform help? The platform is accessible at [https://tdrex-bmc.com).

According to the BMC, the platform is designed to bring greater transparency, speed, and security to TDR transactions, which were earlier prone to delays, manual processes, and a lack of clarity. It also aims to simplify transactions related to reserved land parcels and Floor Space Index (FSI).

Users can log in, list TDR for sale, participate in bidding, negotiate deals, and complete transactions online, with payments processed digitally and rights credited directly to buyers, the BMC said in a statement on April 14.

Also Read: BMC’s Occupation Certificate amnesty scheme proposal and six key conditions Mumbai housing societies must meet

The BMC said that by creating a unified digital platform, the system aims to open up the TDR market to smaller developers and individuals, while addressing longstanding issues such as opacity, inefficiency, and difficulty in finding buyers or sellers. The system includes KYC-based registration, secure banking integration, AI-driven monitoring, and the generation of legally valid digital contract notes for every transaction, reducing the risk of duplication or fraud.