Real estate major RMZ Corporation has leased out 3.6-lakh square feet of office space to Chevron Global Technology & Services Private Limited in its RMZ Ecoworld 30-series campus in Bengaluru, CEO of RMZ Office and RMZ NXT, Thirumal Govindraj, told HT.com on September 18. RMZ Corporation leases 3.6-lakh sq ft office space to Chevron Global Technology & Services in Bengaluru(RMZ Corporation)

Spread across three floors, the space taken up in building 32 of the tech park will be utilised to develop Chevron’s $1 billion-Engineering and Innovation Excellence Center (ENGINE).

“The space has been leased for five years, with the option of extending it by another five years. The company intends to take up another 3 lakh square feet in the same campus, in a building that is slated to be completed by 2026-end,” Govindraj said.

Also Read: RMZ Corp, CPP Investments sell office asset in Chennai to Keppel for $264 million

RMZ Ecoworld 30 is a tech park housing about 12 towers presently, built across two phases, in East Bengaluru’s Bellandur area. The 12-million square feet campus is expected to have a total of 16 towers, post completion of 4 buildings that are under construction currently.

According to the company statement, RMZ has so far leased out over 5 million square feet of office space to GCCs of various multinational firms across its flagship properties in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Some of the names include UPS Technologies, Haleon, Planview, Booking Holdings, DOW Chemical, Nielsen IQ and HSBC Software.

Also Read: Bengaluru-based RMZ Corporation exploring real estate expansion opportunities in the US, EU and UK

Office projects



Presently, RMZ Corporation has 12 office projects, spanning 21 million square feet, in various stages of construction. They are spread across six cities, namely Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai and Gurugram.

As per the company statement, the real estate player plans to add another 30 million square feet of office space, in the next two to three years, to have an office portfolio of 50 million square feet.

Also Read: 5 factors that make Bengaluru and Hyderabad leading hubs for global capability centres

“ENGINE will provide meaningful work solving today’s energy challenges and developing the energy system of tomorrow, with RMZ Ecoworld 30-series providing a premium environment for our people that will foster collaboration and teamwork,” said Akshay Sahni, Country Head, Chevron India.