Rajinikanth’s Kaala may not open on April 27, makers eyeing a June release

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala, which was confirmed to hit the screens on April 27, is likely to be postponed again, according to reliable sources.

The reason for postponement is the ongoing strike between Tamil Film Producers Council and Digital Service Providers who have been at loggerheads for over a month now. The makers are contemplating of releasing Kaala in June as it appears to be a more convenient date. The official announcement regarding the film’s release postponement is yet to be made and it’s likely to come this week.

Not long ago, Lyca Productions, who will be releasing Kaala, shared a tweet: “We are in sync with the Producers Council and in complete support of the demands. We will comply with the same till the system is rectified.”

Going by the tweet, it can be assumed that the makers of Kaala are prepared to postpone the release of the film.

In Kaala, Rajinikanth plays a slum-lord-turned gangster. The film also stars Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Huma Qureshi and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. According to director Ranjith, Kaala is about the diverse families which live in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum, filled with people from different cultures and languages.

In a recent interview, director Pa Ranjith mentioned that the titular character in the film, played by Rajinikanth, is inspired from his grandfather. Rajinikanth plays a character called Karikaalan, and people call him Kaala.

Produced by Dhanush, the film has music by Santhosh Narayanan.

