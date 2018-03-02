Kaala teaser: Rajinikanth does what only Rajinikanth can. Watch video

Rajinikanth’s persona or Rajinikanth’s dialogue delivery -- Kaala teaser leaves you spoilt for choice when it comes to Thalaivar. In fact, just two dialogues he says right in the beginning leave impact. His charisma is incomparable to any other artiste and Pa Ranjith, the director of Kaala, has made optimal use of this factor. The power-packed teaser was released on Friday 12 am, and left fans surprised with the earlier than planned release. The beginning of the teaser “Poraduvom, Poraduvom (We will protest)” is not just a grand beginning, but is the premise of Pa Ranjith’s film. While in his previous films the political commentary was more of an added layer, in Kaala the director has gone all out and this fits the superstar like a glove.

Take, for example, this dialogue, “Kaala na Karuppu, Kaala… Kari Kaalan. Sandai pottu kaakuravan.” It means ‘Kaala means black. Kari Kaalan is a deity who fights to protect,” and that’s Rajinikanth’s character in a nutshell. The scene has people smeared with charcoal on their face and body performing in the backdrop, cutting to politician Nana Patekar -- strikingly dressed in all-white -- wanting to ‘clean’ India. The teaser subverts cliches and provides great political commentary with simple visuals.

To establish the fact that this is a superstar film, and will have all the elements that fans are looking forward to, we have one dialogue that brings out the Rajini fan in you. Cheers, claps and whistles for that dialogue is going to ring in the theatres. Why? Well, the dialogue starts with ‘Kya re, setting ah?” and we see Thalaivar standing alone as he invites his enemies to come forth.

The background score in the teaser is one of the main reasons why the film has an impact, and the stunning visuals – especially the slow motion scenes where you see Rajinikanth slicing people with a long knife as it rains – does make one look forward to the film on April 27.

The movie also stars Eashwari, Huma Qureshi, Pankaj Tripath and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. It is bankrolled by Dhanush’s production house, Wunderbar Studios.

Author tweets @Priyanka_S_MCC

Follow @htshowbiz for more