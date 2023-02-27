10 best computer monitors to consider: A buyer's guide

What are the different types of monitors available in the market?
Different types of monitors that are available in the market are
- CRT (Cathode Ray Monitors)
- LCD
- LED
- Touch screen
- Plasma screen
Summary:
Computer monitors are in high demand due to their multiple features and robust build quality. Additionally, the size of the monitors let the individuals utilize the product either for gaming or professional purpose. In this post, we explore the best computer monitor as well as factors you should consider before purchasing one. Based on the requirement of office or gaming you can pick from the list below. We do not intend to hurt any other brand sentiments with this list.
1. BenQ Gw2780 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) Led 1920 x 1080 Pixels Fhd Eye-Care, IPS Monitor, Ultra-Slim Bezel, 60 Hz, Brightness Intelligence, 2Wx2 Speakers, HDMI, Display Port, Cable Management (Black)
This monitor of a computer is stylish and a recommended addition to your home or workplace. It comes with an excellent 1080p resolution with an IPS display. This monitor is perfect for any workstation because it has built-in speakers, cable management, and is wall mountable.
Specifications:
Brand: BenQ
Display Resolution: 1920x1080
Refresh Rate: 60Hz
Product Dimensions: 7.09 x 24.02 x 18.23 cm; 4.85 Kilograms
Special Feature: Frameless Design
|Pros
|Cons
|Built-in speakers
|Not suitable for Gaming
2. LG 22Mp68Vq 22 Inch (55 Cm) LCD 1920 X 1080 Pixels IPS Monitor - Full HD, with VGA, HDMI, DVI, Audio Out Ports (Black)
This desktop monitor comes with reader mode and Radeon FreeSync due to which screen tearing is eliminated and an incredibly smooth gaming experience is provided by synchronizing the framerate of the display and graphics card. The picture-in-picture feature enables the user to work even while watching the video.
Specifications:
Brand: LG
Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels
Refresh Rate: 75Hz
Product Dimensions: 9.7 x 49.1 x 29.3 cm; 2.8 Kilograms
Special Feature: Adaptive sync technology
|Pros
|Cons
|Black stabilizer for gaming
|Picture quality can be improved
3. HP M27f 27-inches 68.6cm 1920 x 1080 Pixels Eye-Safe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor, 75Hz, AMD Free Sync with 1xVGA, 2xHDMI 1.4 Ports, 300 nits 2H0N1AA, M27f FHD Monitor Silver
This computer monitor comes with a 75Hz refresh rate with an aspect ratio of 16:9. In addition the product also has a blue light filter that is constantly on and has no effect on color accuracy while keeping your eyes comfy. The plastic enclosures were created with sustainability in mind and contain recycled and recovered ocean-bound plastic materials.
Specifications:
Brand: HP
Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels
Refresh Rate: 75Hz
Product Dimensions: 60.8 x 18.8 x 43.7 cm; 3.2 Kilograms
Special Feature: Flicker Free
|Pros
|Cons
|Slim design
|No adjustable height stand
|Lightweight
4. Acer Aopen 21.5 inch(54.6cm) Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels Resolution Backlit LED LCD Monitor - 200nits Brightness -HDMI and VGA Port - 22CH1Q, Black
This computer monitor allows users to view the screen from multiple angles due to its FHD display. The product’s blue light technology helps to minimize the strain on the eyes and is extremely suitable for streaming movies or sports.
Specifications:
Brand: Acer
Display Resolution: 1920x1080 (FHD) Pixels
Refresh Rate: 60Hz
Product Dimensions: 19.5 x 51 x 36.9 cm; 1.97 Kilograms
Special Feature: Blue light filter
|Pros
|Cons
|Wall mountable
|Height is not adjustable
|Tilt adjustment
5. LG 60 cm/24 inches Full HD IPS 1920 x 1080 Pixels LCD Monitor, Inbuilt Speaker, HDMI x 2, VGA Port, 75 Hz Refresh Rate, AMD Freesync, 3 Side Borderless Slim Design - 24ML600S-W (White)
This computer monitor boasts exceptional color accuracy. The 3-side borderless screen gives an immense gaming experience. Ultra-wide viewing angles are seen and the original color of the picture is observed due to the color calibration of the monitor.
Specifications:
Brand: LG
Display Resolution: 1920x1080
Refresh Rate: 75Hz
Product Dimensions: 18.2 x 53.9 x 41.5 cm; 3.1 Kilograms
Special Feature: Wall mountable
|Pros
|Cons
|Suitable for gaming
|The price is relatively high
6. LG Ultragear 69 cm IPS FHD, G-Sync Compatible, HDR 10, Gaming LCD Monitor, Displayport, HDMI x 2, Height Adjust & Pivot Stand, 144Hz, 1ms, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Made in India- 27GL650F (Black), Small
This monitor for pc is suitable for gaming as well as for the workplace. It comes with a height, tilt, and wall mountable stand that makes it convenient to place anywhere. The product has broad viewing angles and a vibrant color display. The high refresh rate gives a competitive edge to gamers.
Specifications:
Brand: LG
Display Resolution: 1920x1080
Refresh Rate: 144Hz
Product Dimensions: 27.4 x 61.5 x 57.5 cm; 6.4 Kilograms
Special Feature: Height adjustment
|Pros
|Cons
|Compatible for gaming
|Build quality can be improved
7. Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 Cm) Full HD (1920x1080 Pixels) VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 250 Nits I HDMI, VGA Ports (Black)
This monitor for the computer is wall mount ready and comes with a flicker-less, blue shield, and comfy view technology that helps to protect the eyes. The product also has an ergonomically designed 15-degree tilt that provides the best viewing angle.
Specifications:
Brand: Acer
Display Resolution: 1920x1080
Refresh Rate: 75Hz
Product Dimensions: 37.9 x 50.3 x 18.1 cm; 2.4 Kilograms
Special Feature: Ultra-Slim
|Pros
|Cons
|High brightness
|Customer support is not good
8. Dell Professional 27 inches, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Full HD Monitor - Wall Mountable, Height Adjustable, IPS Panel with HDMI, VGA DP & USB Ports - P2722H (Black)
This desktop monitor is suitable for gaming and comes with high contrast ratio. The display reduces potentially dangerous blue light emissions and provides excellent color accuracy, enhancing eye comfort. The product has an ultra-wide viewing angle and displays perfect color combinations.
Specifications:
Brand: Dell
Display Resolution: 1920x1080
Refresh Rate: 60Hz
Product Dimensions: 19.01 x 60.99 x 53.4 cm; 6.71 Kilograms
Special Feature: Height adjustment
|Pros
|Cons
|Anti-glare
|The image quality is not good
9. Samsung 24-Inch(59.8Cm) FHD, LED 1920x1080 Pixels, 1800R Curved Monitor, 1920x1080 Pixels, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Ports (LC24F390FHWXXL, Black)
This computer monitor gives ultra-wide viewing angles. The game mode helps to have a lag-free gaming experience. The advanced display technology of Samsung enables an immersive experience. Users can also do split screens for multitasking.
Specifications:
Brand: Samsung
Display Resolution: 1920x1080
Refresh Rate: 60Hz
Product Dimensions: 20.6 x 54.8 x 41.8 cm; 3.3 Kilograms
Special Feature: Curved
|Pros
|Cons
|Eye saver mode
|Build quality can be improved
10. HP M22f 21.5-inches, 54.6 cm, FHD Monitor Eye Safe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor, 75Hz, AMD Free Sync with 1xVGA, 1xHDMI 1.4 Ports, 300 nits (Silver, 1920 x 1080 Pixels)
This computer monitor comes with anti-glare technology. The monitor has a brightness of up to 300 nits providing an incredible viewing experience. The design of the monitor is sleek and will fit with any gaming setup.
Specifications:
Brand: HP
Display Resolution: 1920x1080
Refresh Rate: 75Hz
Product Dimensions: 17.7 x 53.59 x 39.7 cm; 2.5 Kilograms
Special Feature: Energy star
|Pros
|Cons
|Always on blue light filter
|Picture quality can be improved
Top 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|BenQ Gw2780 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) Led 1920 x 1080 Pixels Fhd Eye-Care, IPS Monitor, Ultra-Slim Bezel, 60 Hz, Brightness Intelligence, 2Wx2 Speakers, HDMI, Vga, Display Port, Cable Management (Black)
|Smart display
|Eye care
|Slim design
|LG 22Mp68Vq 22 Inch (55 Cm) LCD 1920 X 1080 Pixels IPS Monitor - Full HD, with VGA, HDMI, DVI, Audio Out Ports (Black)
|Slim design
|Height adjustable
|Wide viewing angles
|HP M27f 27-inches 68.6cm 1920 x 1080 Pixels Eye-Safe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor, 75Hz, AMD Free Sync with 1xVGA, 2xHDMI 1.4 Ports, 300 nits 2H0N1AA, M27f FHD Monitor Silver
|Backlight
|Wall mount
|In-built speakers
|Acer Aopen 21.5 inch(54.6cm) Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels Resolution Backlit LED LCD Monitor - 200nits Brightness -HDMI and VGA Port - 22CH1Q, Black
|Gaming compatible
|Slim design
|Height Adjustable
|LG 60 cm/24 inches Full HD IPS 1920 x 1080 Pixels LCD Monitor, Inbuilt Speaker, HDMI x 2, VGA Port, 75 Hz Refresh Rate, AMD Freesync, 3 Side Borderless Slim Design - 24ML600S-W (White)
|IPS display
|Built-in speakers
|Ultra-slim
|LG Ultragear 69 cm IPS FHD, G-Sync Compatible, HDR 10, Gaming LCD Monitor, Display Port, HDMI x 2, Height Adjust & Pivot Stand, 144Hz, 1ms, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Made in India- 27GL650F (Black), Small
|Wide viewing angles
|Height Adjustable
|Gaming compatible
|Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 Cm) Full HD (1920x1080 Pixels) VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 250 Nits I HDMI, VGA Ports (Black)
|Good picture quality
|Anti-glare
|Good Build quality
|Dell Professional 27 inches, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Full HD Monitor - Wall Mountable, Height Adjustable, IPS Panel with HDMI, VGA DP & USB Ports - P2722H (Black)
|Good brightness
|Lightweight
|Slim design
|Samsung 24-Inch(59.8Cm) FHD, LED 1920x1080 Pixels, 1800R Curved Monitor, 1920x1080 Pixels, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Ports (LC24F390FHWXXL, Black)
|Good picture quality
|Wide viewing angles
|Wall mount
|HP M22f 21.5-inches, 54.6 cm, FHD Monitor Eye Safe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor, 75Hz, AMD Free Sync with 1xVGA, 1xHDMI 1.4 Ports, 300 nits (Silver, 1920 x 1080 Pixels)
|Slim design
|Eye care
|Wide viewing angles
Best overall product
Choosing the best product from the exhaustive list is very complex. To select the overall best product BenQ Gw2780 27 Inch is a winner in the category. The device is ultra-slim and provides a wide viewing angle simultaneously eliminating eye strain.
Best value for money
With a suggested retail price of ₹6249, the Acer EK220Q desktop monitor is the best-value product. With a brightness of 250 nits, this monitor provides good visibility even in brightly lit environments.
How to find the perfect computer monitor?
The most critical step is to carefully examine each computer monitor based on the newest features, specs, and prerequisites. Read online customer reviews and complaints frequently to acquire complete information about the items. Choose the product that offers the most value for your money and has earned most good reviews.
|Product
|Price
|BenQ GW2780 27 inch (68 cm) 1920 x 1080 Pixels IPS Full HD Ultra-Slim Bezel Monitor- Eye Care, Anti-Glare, Brightness Intelligence, Flicker-Free, Low Blue Light, HDMI, DP, VESA Wall Mountable (Black)
|₹ 12,899
|LG 22Mp68Vq 22 Inch (55 Cm) LCD 1920 X 1080 Pixels IPS Monitor - Full Hd, with Vga, Hdmi, Dvi, Audio Out Ports (Black)
|₹ 8,499
|HP M27f 27-inches 68.6cm 1920 x 1080 Pixels Eye-Safe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor, 75Hz, AMD Free Sync with 1xVGA, 2xHDMI 1.4 Ports, 300 nits 2H0N1AA, M27f FHD Monitor Silver
|₹ 18,660
|Acer Aopen 21.5 inch(54.6cm) Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels Resolution Backlit LED LCD Monitor - 200nits Brightness -HDMI and VGA Port - 22CH1Q, Black
|LG 60 cm/24 inches Full HD IPS 1920 x 1080 Pixels LCD Monitor, Inbuilt Speaker, HDMI x 2, VGA Port, 75 Hz Refresh Rate, AMD Freesync, 3 Side Borderless Slim Design - 24ML600S-W (White)
|₹ 12,999
|LG Ultragear 69 cm IPS FHD, G-Sync Compatible, HDR 10, Gaming LCD Monitor, Display Port, HDMI x 2, Height Adjust & Pivot Stand, 144Hz, 1ms, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Made in India- 27GL650F (Black), Small
|₹ 18,199
|Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 Cm) Full HD (1920x1080 Pixels) VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 250 Nits I HDMI, VGA Ports (Black)
|₹ 6,249
|Dell Professional 27 inches, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Full HD Monitor - Wall Mountable, Height Adjustable, IPS Panel with HDMI, VGA DP & USB Ports - P2722H (Black)
|₹ 19,826
|Samsung 24-Inch(59.8Cm) FHD, LED 1920x1080 Pixels, 1800R Curved Monitor, 1920x1080 Pixels, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Ports (LC24F390FHWXXL, Black)
|₹ 9,899
|HP M22f 21.5-inches, 54.6 cm, FHD Monitor Eye Safe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor, 75Hz, AMD Free Sync with 1xVGA, 1xHDMI 1.4 Ports, 300 nits (Silver, 1920 x 1080 Pixels)
|₹ 11,400
