Monday, Feb 27, 2023
10 best computer monitors to consider: A buyer's guide

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 27, 2023 16:19 IST
Summary:

The article discusses computer monitors with different features for simple decision-making. Also, the top three features of all the products are highlighted at the end.

Computer monitors offer good picture quality and high refresh rate for gaming.

Computer monitors are in high demand due to their multiple features and robust build quality. Additionally, the size of the monitors let the individuals utilize the product either for gaming or professional purpose. In this post, we explore the best computer monitor as well as factors you should consider before purchasing one. Based on the requirement of office or gaming you can pick from the list below. We do not intend to hurt any other brand sentiments with this list.

1. BenQ Gw2780 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) Led 1920 x 1080 Pixels Fhd Eye-Care, IPS Monitor, Ultra-Slim Bezel, 60 Hz, Brightness Intelligence, 2Wx2 Speakers, HDMI, Display Port, Cable Management (Black)

This monitor of a computer is stylish and a recommended addition to your home or workplace. It comes with an excellent 1080p resolution with an IPS display. This monitor is perfect for any workstation because it has built-in speakers, cable management, and is wall mountable.

Specifications:

Brand: BenQ

Display Resolution: 1920x1080

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Product Dimensions: 7.09 x 24.02 x 18.23 cm; 4.85 Kilograms

Special Feature: Frameless Design

ProsCons
Built-in speakersNot suitable for Gaming
BenQ GW2780 27 inch (68 cm) 1920 x 1080 Pixels IPS Full HD Ultra-Slim Bezel Monitor- Eye Care, Anti-Glare, Brightness Intelligence, Flicker-Free, Low Blue Light, HDMI, DP, VESA Wall Mountable (Black)
4.4 (18,603)
4.4 (18,603)
12,899 16,990
2. LG 22Mp68Vq 22 Inch (55 Cm) LCD 1920 X 1080 Pixels IPS Monitor - Full HD, with VGA, HDMI, DVI, Audio Out Ports (Black)

This desktop monitor comes with reader mode and Radeon FreeSync due to which screen tearing is eliminated and an incredibly smooth gaming experience is provided by synchronizing the framerate of the display and graphics card. The picture-in-picture feature enables the user to work even while watching the video.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Refresh Rate: 75Hz

Product Dimensions: 9.7 x 49.1 x 29.3 cm; 2.8 Kilograms

Special Feature: Adaptive sync technology

ProsCons
Black stabilizer for gamingPicture quality can be improved
LG 22Mp68Vq 22 Inch (55 Cm) LCD 1920 X 1080 Pixels IPS Monitor - Full Hd, with Vga, Hdmi, Dvi, Audio Out Ports (Black)
4.4 (8,437)
4.4 (8,437)
8,499 14,250
3. HP M27f 27-inches 68.6cm 1920 x 1080 Pixels Eye-Safe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor, 75Hz, AMD Free Sync with 1xVGA, 2xHDMI 1.4 Ports, 300 nits 2H0N1AA, M27f FHD Monitor Silver

This computer monitor comes with a 75Hz refresh rate with an aspect ratio of 16:9. In addition the product also has a blue light filter that is constantly on and has no effect on color accuracy while keeping your eyes comfy. The plastic enclosures were created with sustainability in mind and contain recycled and recovered ocean-bound plastic materials.

Specifications:

Brand: HP

Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Refresh Rate: 75Hz

Product Dimensions: 60.8 x 18.8 x 43.7 cm; 3.2 Kilograms

Special Feature: Flicker Free

ProsCons
Slim designNo adjustable height stand
Lightweight 
HP M27f 27-inches 68.6cm 1920 x 1080 Pixels Eye-Safe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor, 75Hz, AMD Free Sync with 1xVGA, 2xHDMI 1.4 Ports, 300 nits 2H0N1AA, M27f FHD Monitor Silver
4.4 (2,917)
4.4 (2,917)
18,660 22,750
4. Acer Aopen 21.5 inch(54.6cm) Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels Resolution Backlit LED LCD Monitor - 200nits Brightness -HDMI and VGA Port - 22CH1Q, Black

This computer monitor allows users to view the screen from multiple angles due to its FHD display. The product’s blue light technology helps to minimize the strain on the eyes and is extremely suitable for streaming movies or sports.

Specifications:

Brand: Acer

Display Resolution: 1920x1080 (FHD) Pixels

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Product Dimensions: 19.5 x 51 x 36.9 cm; 1.97 Kilograms

Special Feature: Blue light filter

ProsCons
Wall mountableHeight is not adjustable
Tilt adjustment 
Acer Aopen 21.5 inch(54.6cm) Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels Resolution Backlit LED LCD Monitor - 200nits Brightness -HDMI and VGA Port - 22CH1Q, Black
3.9 (3,770)
3.9 (3,770)
5. LG 60 cm/24 inches Full HD IPS 1920 x 1080 Pixels LCD Monitor, Inbuilt Speaker, HDMI x 2, VGA Port, 75 Hz Refresh Rate, AMD Freesync, 3 Side Borderless Slim Design - 24ML600S-W (White)

This computer monitor boasts exceptional color accuracy. The 3-side borderless screen gives an immense gaming experience. Ultra-wide viewing angles are seen and the original color of the picture is observed due to the color calibration of the monitor.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Display Resolution: 1920x1080

Refresh Rate: 75Hz

Product Dimensions: 18.2 x 53.9 x 41.5 cm; 3.1 Kilograms

Special Feature: Wall mountable

ProsCons
Suitable for gamingThe price is relatively high
LG 60 cm/24 inches Full HD IPS 1920 x 1080 Pixels LCD Monitor, Inbuilt Speaker, HDMI x 2, VGA Port, 75 Hz Refresh Rate, AMD Freesync, 3 Side Borderless Slim Design - 24ML600S-W (White)
4.4 (2,328)
4.4 (2,328)
12,999 18,000
6. LG Ultragear 69 cm IPS FHD, G-Sync Compatible, HDR 10, Gaming LCD Monitor, Displayport, HDMI x 2, Height Adjust & Pivot Stand, 144Hz, 1ms, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Made in India- 27GL650F (Black), Small

This monitor for pc is suitable for gaming as well as for the workplace. It comes with a height, tilt, and wall mountable stand that makes it convenient to place anywhere. The product has broad viewing angles and a vibrant color display. The high refresh rate gives a competitive edge to gamers.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Display Resolution: 1920x1080

Refresh Rate: 144Hz

Product Dimensions: ‎27.4 x 61.5 x 57.5 cm; 6.4 Kilograms

Special Feature: Height adjustment

ProsCons
Compatible for gamingBuild quality can be improved
LG Ultragear 69 cm IPS FHD, G-Sync Compatible, HDR 10, Gaming LCD Monitor, Display Port, HDMI x 2, Height Adjust & Pivot Stand, 144Hz, 1ms, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Made in India- 27GL650F (Black), Small
4.5 (5,492)
4.5 (5,492)
18,199 32,000
7. Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 Cm) Full HD (1920x1080 Pixels) VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 250 Nits I HDMI, VGA Ports (Black)

This monitor for the computer is wall mount ready and comes with a flicker-less, blue shield, and comfy view technology that helps to protect the eyes. The product also has an ergonomically designed 15-degree tilt that provides the best viewing angle.

Specifications:

Brand: Acer

Display Resolution: 1920x1080

Refresh Rate: 75Hz

Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎37.9 x 50.3 x 18.1 cm; 2.4 Kilograms

Special Feature: Ultra-Slim

ProsCons
High brightnessCustomer support is not good
Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 Cm) Full HD (1920x1080 Pixels) VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 250 Nits I HDMI, VGA Ports (Black)
4.2 (2,381)
4.2 (2,381)
6,249 13,750
8. Dell Professional 27 inches, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Full HD Monitor - Wall Mountable, Height Adjustable, IPS Panel with HDMI, VGA DP & USB Ports - P2722H (Black)

This desktop monitor is suitable for gaming and comes with high contrast ratio. The display reduces potentially dangerous blue light emissions and provides excellent color accuracy, enhancing eye comfort. The product has an ultra-wide viewing angle and displays perfect color combinations.

Specifications:

Brand: Dell

Display Resolution: 1920x1080

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Product Dimensions: ‎ 19.01 x 60.99 x 53.4 cm; 6.71 Kilograms

Special Feature: Height adjustment

ProsCons
Anti-glareThe image quality is not good
Dell Professional 27 inches, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Full HD Monitor - Wall Mountable, Height Adjustable, IPS Panel with HDMI, VGA DP & USB Ports - P2722H (Black)
4.2 (259)
4.2 (259)
19,826 40,789
9. Samsung 24-Inch(59.8Cm) FHD, LED 1920x1080 Pixels, 1800R Curved Monitor, 1920x1080 Pixels, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Ports (LC24F390FHWXXL, Black)

This computer monitor gives ultra-wide viewing angles. The game mode helps to have a lag-free gaming experience. The advanced display technology of Samsung enables an immersive experience. Users can also do split screens for multitasking.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Display Resolution: 1920x1080

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎‎20.6 x 54.8 x 41.8 cm; 3.3 Kilograms

Special Feature: Curved

ProsCons
Eye saver modeBuild quality can be improved
Samsung 24-Inch(59.8Cm) FHD, LED 1920x1080 Pixels, 1800R Curved Monitor, 1920x1080 Pixels, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Ports (LC24F390FHWXXL, Black)
4.4 (6,103)
4.4 (6,103)
9,899 16,510
10. HP M22f 21.5-inches, 54.6 cm, FHD Monitor Eye Safe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor, 75Hz, AMD Free Sync with 1xVGA, 1xHDMI 1.4 Ports, 300 nits (Silver, 1920 x 1080 Pixels)

This computer monitor comes with anti-glare technology. The monitor has a brightness of up to 300 nits providing an incredible viewing experience. The design of the monitor is sleek and will fit with any gaming setup.

Specifications:

Brand: HP

Display Resolution: 1920x1080

Refresh Rate: 75Hz

Product Dimensions: 17.7 x 53.59 x 39.7 cm; 2.5 Kilograms

Special Feature: Energy star

ProsCons
Always on blue light filterPicture quality can be improved
HP M22f 21.5-inches, 54.6 cm, FHD Monitor Eye Safe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor, 75Hz, AMD Free Sync with 1xVGA, 1xHDMI 1.4 Ports, 300 nits (Silver, 1920 x 1080 Pixels)
4.4 (2,917)
4.4 (2,917)
11,400 15,400
Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
BenQ Gw2780 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) Led 1920 x 1080 Pixels Fhd Eye-Care, IPS Monitor, Ultra-Slim Bezel, 60 Hz, Brightness Intelligence, 2Wx2 Speakers, HDMI, Vga, Display Port, Cable Management (Black)Smart displayEye careSlim design
LG 22Mp68Vq 22 Inch (55 Cm) LCD 1920 X 1080 Pixels IPS Monitor - Full HD, with VGA, HDMI, DVI, Audio Out Ports (Black)Slim designHeight adjustableWide viewing angles
HP M27f 27-inches 68.6cm 1920 x 1080 Pixels Eye-Safe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor, 75Hz, AMD Free Sync with 1xVGA, 2xHDMI 1.4 Ports, 300 nits 2H0N1AA, M27f FHD Monitor SilverBacklightWall mountIn-built speakers
Acer Aopen 21.5 inch(54.6cm) Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels Resolution Backlit LED LCD Monitor - 200nits Brightness -HDMI and VGA Port - 22CH1Q, BlackGaming compatibleSlim designHeight Adjustable
LG 60 cm/24 inches Full HD IPS 1920 x 1080 Pixels LCD Monitor, Inbuilt Speaker, HDMI x 2, VGA Port, 75 Hz Refresh Rate, AMD Freesync, 3 Side Borderless Slim Design - 24ML600S-W (White)IPS displayBuilt-in speakersUltra-slim
LG Ultragear 69 cm IPS FHD, G-Sync Compatible, HDR 10, Gaming LCD Monitor, Display Port, HDMI x 2, Height Adjust & Pivot Stand, 144Hz, 1ms, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Made in India- 27GL650F (Black), SmallWide viewing anglesHeight AdjustableGaming compatible
Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 Cm) Full HD (1920x1080 Pixels) VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 250 Nits I HDMI, VGA Ports (Black)Good picture qualityAnti-glareGood Build quality
Dell Professional 27 inches, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Full HD Monitor - Wall Mountable, Height Adjustable, IPS Panel with HDMI, VGA DP & USB Ports - P2722H (Black)Good brightnessLightweightSlim design
Samsung 24-Inch(59.8Cm) FHD, LED 1920x1080 Pixels, 1800R Curved Monitor, 1920x1080 Pixels, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Ports (LC24F390FHWXXL, Black)Good picture qualityWide viewing anglesWall mount
HP M22f 21.5-inches, 54.6 cm, FHD Monitor Eye Safe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor, 75Hz, AMD Free Sync with 1xVGA, 1xHDMI 1.4 Ports, 300 nits (Silver, 1920 x 1080 Pixels)Slim designEye careWide viewing angles

Best overall product

Choosing the best product from the exhaustive list is very complex. To select the overall best product BenQ Gw2780 27 Inch is a winner in the category. The device is ultra-slim and provides a wide viewing angle simultaneously eliminating eye strain.

Best value for money

With a suggested retail price of 6249, the Acer EK220Q desktop monitor is the best-value product. With a brightness of 250 nits, this monitor provides good visibility even in brightly lit environments.

How to find the perfect computer monitor?

The most critical step is to carefully examine each computer monitor based on the newest features, specs, and prerequisites. Read online customer reviews and complaints frequently to acquire complete information about the items. Choose the product that offers the most value for your money and has earned most good reviews.

BenQ GW2780 27 inch (68 cm) 1920 x 1080 Pixels IPS Full HD Ultra-Slim Bezel Monitor- Eye Care, Anti-Glare, Brightness Intelligence, Flicker-Free, Low Blue Light, HDMI, DP, VESA Wall Mountable (Black) ₹ 12,899
LG 22Mp68Vq 22 Inch (55 Cm) LCD 1920 X 1080 Pixels IPS Monitor - Full Hd, with Vga, Hdmi, Dvi, Audio Out Ports (Black) ₹ 8,499
HP M27f 27-inches 68.6cm 1920 x 1080 Pixels Eye-Safe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor, 75Hz, AMD Free Sync with 1xVGA, 2xHDMI 1.4 Ports, 300 nits 2H0N1AA, M27f FHD Monitor Silver ₹ 18,660
Acer Aopen 21.5 inch(54.6cm) Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels Resolution Backlit LED LCD Monitor - 200nits Brightness -HDMI and VGA Port - 22CH1Q, Black
LG 60 cm/24 inches Full HD IPS 1920 x 1080 Pixels LCD Monitor, Inbuilt Speaker, HDMI x 2, VGA Port, 75 Hz Refresh Rate, AMD Freesync, 3 Side Borderless Slim Design - 24ML600S-W (White) ₹ 12,999
LG Ultragear 69 cm IPS FHD, G-Sync Compatible, HDR 10, Gaming LCD Monitor, Display Port, HDMI x 2, Height Adjust & Pivot Stand, 144Hz, 1ms, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Made in India- 27GL650F (Black), Small ₹ 18,199
Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 Cm) Full HD (1920x1080 Pixels) VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 250 Nits I HDMI, VGA Ports (Black) ₹ 6,249
Dell Professional 27 inches, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Full HD Monitor - Wall Mountable, Height Adjustable, IPS Panel with HDMI, VGA DP & USB Ports - P2722H (Black) ₹ 19,826
Samsung 24-Inch(59.8Cm) FHD, LED 1920x1080 Pixels, 1800R Curved Monitor, 1920x1080 Pixels, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Ports (LC24F390FHWXXL, Black) ₹ 9,899
HP M22f 21.5-inches, 54.6 cm, FHD Monitor Eye Safe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor, 75Hz, AMD Free Sync with 1xVGA, 1xHDMI 1.4 Ports, 300 nits (Silver, 1920 x 1080 Pixels) ₹ 11,400

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Computer Accessories
