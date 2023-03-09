Story Saved
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
10 best offers on 8 GB pen drives: Buying guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 09, 2023 20:49 IST
Summary:

Searching for a perfect 8 GB pen drives? Don’t worry; we have covered you with the best and most affordable 8 GB pen drives, which you should opt for.

product info
8 GB pen drives are ideal students and home users.

There are many purposes for which pen drives are used, for storage or downloading a movie or a video; they work wonders for our daily tech needs. It is impossible to carry out many things with us anywhere and work with the same efficiency. For this, pen drives have been designed with incredible features that have eased our lives on many fronts, and we can now work smoothly and perform effortlessly. With the growing needs, pen drives have been designed with variations related to storage and compatibility, such as 8 GB pen drives; therefore, we have come up with different brands that cater to your needs perfectly and provide you with the best so that you can opt for a suitable 8 GB pen drive for yourself.

Product List

1. SanDisk Blade SDCZ50-008G 8GB Pen Drive

SanDisk Blade is a set of four pen drives which provides excellent performance when it comes to storage capacity. The SanDisk’s pen drives are ultra-sleek and give a premium touch to all your requirements. This 8 gb pen drive stores numerous photos, videos, files, and presentations with this device without any hassles. Also, the pack of four is something you will surely love as you will never be at a shortage of the device at a crucial moment.

Specifications

Brand: SanDisk

Product Dimensions: 16.6 x 11.4 x 2.6 cm; 20 grams

Colour: Red and Black

Special Feature: You can save your contacts on this pen drive

ProsCons
The product has good durability. The customer care service is average. 
cellpic 9% off
SanDisk Blade SDCZ50-008G 8GB Pen Drive, Pack Of 4 (Red & Black)
4.2 (58)
4.2 (58)
9% off
1,450 1,600
Buy now

2.Morebyte 8 GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive

The Morebyte 8 gb pen drive provides innumerable high-quality features, making it stand out from the other pen drives. You can store files in it and transfer the data and files between Type C smartphones, Macs, Type A computers, and tablets. Moreover, it is accessible to many devices like laptops, smart TVs, audio players, and desktop computers, giving the product an edge in several aspects. The pen drive has a compact design with the excellent build quality.

Specifications

Brand: Morebyte

Product Dimensions: 4.4 x 1.2 x 0.9 cm; 11 grams

Colour: Silver

Special Feature: The device is resistant to mechanical shock, magnetic field, and dust.

ProsCons
The pen drive is designed with USB 2.0 technology for smooth functioning. It has an excellent transfer rate. There are some persistent technical issues. 
It has an excellent transfer rate.  
cellpic 12% off
Morebyte 8 GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive/Flash Drive with Metal Body External Storage Device Silver -MB-FB1011
4.2 (59)
4.2 (59)
12% off
335 380
Buy now

3. Strontium 8 GB Pollex USB 2.0 Pen Drive

Strontium provides a good transfer rate, increasing your productivity immensely. It comes with a hole at the back to carry it anywhere without fear of losing the device. It is compatible with USB 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0, providing various options for your needs. Moreover, it has a fast read speed and is a comparatively budget-friendly option for an 8 gb pen drive that gives you apt functions and features.

Specifications

Brand: Strontium

Product Dimensions: 7.5 x 0.8 x 11.4 cm; 15 grams

Colour: Black and Red

Special Feature: You don’t require any external power for the device.

ProsCons
The product has a non-volatile storage system. The ejection process is not smooth. 
The pen drive is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems.  
cellpic 36% off
Strontium 8GB Pollex USB 2.0 Pen Drive- Black/Red
4 (3,660)
4 (3,660)
36% off
319 500
Buy now

4. Microcend 8 GB 3.0 USB Pen Drive

Microcend offers you the best range of 8 GB pen drives which work excellently and have many features. It works with USB 3.0 technology that transfers files smoothly and gives you high productivity. The device is also compatible with type c smartphones, tablets, MacBooks, or computers that effortlessly ease your work. You don’t need to worry about the system configurations or requirements while sharing files from one type of device to another; for example, the transfer of documents or media is not compromised with different operating systems, from Android to iOS.

Specifications

Brand: Microcend

Product Dimensions: 4.4 x 1.2 x 0.9 cm; 70 grams

Colour: Black

Special Feature: The metal body and design give it a sleek finish.

ProsCons
The pen drive features a keyring setting to carry it anywhere. The brand can make improvements in storage aspects. 
It is sturdy and has good durability.  
cellpic 42% off
Microcend 8gb 3.0 USB Pen Drive/Flash Drive with Metal Body External Storage Device (Color -Black)
4.3 (28)
4.3 (28)
42% off
279 480
Buy now

5. Zipmem 8 GB USB 2.0 Pen drive

A good-quality pen drive is all you need. It is designed with excellent specifications and can churn out maximum productivity when used for office purposes or at work. This 8 gb pen drive offers high-speed data performance, making file transferring easy and even sharing large files in a few minutes. Moreover, it is compatible with 1.1 and 2.0 ports on the computer, increasing its usability. According to your requirements, you can purchase Zipmem pen drives, offering a different storage facility that not only gives you ample space but your data remains encrypted, giving it the upper hand to the security system.

Specifications

Brand: Zipmem

Product Dimensions: 8.2 x 8 x 1 cm; 20 grams

Colour: Black

Special Feature: It comes with an ergonomic rubber body design, not only delivering a sleek look but a higher durability factor too.

ProsCons
The pen drive has a hidden camera setting. The user interface can be better. 
It is a budget-friendly option wherein you can utilise its maximum benefits.  
cellpic 54% off
Zipmem 8GB USB 2.0 Pendrive (Black, Made in India)
4 (142)
4 (142)
54% off
299 649
Buy now

6. Tobo Silicone Bracelet Wrist Band Pen drive

The Tobo Silicone has something unique to offer you. With its ultimate wristband design, it becomes an excellent portable storage device. Segregation of files is easy with this pen drive as you can now store different files separately based on the type of content it comprises. The device incorporates USB 2.0 technology and synchronises well with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 9, Windows 10, Vista, Mac, etc., operating systems.

Specifications

Brand: Tobo

Product Dimensions: 21 x 2 x 1 cm; 30 grams

Colour: Black

Special Feature: It gives you ultimate storage and portability.

ProsCons
It allows you to hot plug and play without any lags.It has limited colour option availability. 
You get a product with good durability.  
cellpic 63% off
Tobo Silicone Bracelet Wrist Band pendrive USB 2.0 USB Flash Drive Memory Stick (8GB)
4.4 (5)
4.4 (5)
63% off
748 1,999
Buy now

7. Simmtronics 8 GB Flash Drives USB 2.0 Pen Drive Metal Body

The pen drive is designed with a metal body that gives it a stylish appearance, makes it robust, and protects it from external damage or shock. Its 30 megabits per second transfer rate gives it a more significant edge over other products as it provides a lag-free transferring experience and becomes a better and more productive option. The Simmitronics 8 gb pen drive offers an advanced USB Flash drive that gives users top-notch speed and connectivity.

Specifications

Brand: Simmitronics

Product Dimensions: 3.9 x 1.2 x 0.45 cm; 200 grams

Colour: Silver

Special Feature: The pen drive is resistant to water, X-rays, magnetic rays and heat.

ProsCons
The pen drive is best suitable for official purposes with its excellent storage capacity.You can sometimes have a data crash issue. 
The product offers a five-year warranty.  
cellpic
Simmtronics 8 GB Flash Drive USB 2.0 Pendrive Metal Body with Hook for Laptop and Computer
Get Price

8. HP v236w 8 GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive

If you are looking for a top-notch pen drive that is affordable and has a classy design, then you have to go with HP 8 gb pen drive. The metal body design enhances the overall look of the device. Also, it is designed with electronic plating after technic print giving it a mark of authenticity and quality. It comes without a lid setting, an integrated hole for increased portability and enhanced durability with the quality of material used. The brand also offers a 2-year warranty, which adds to the trust of the product in many aspects. Additionally, you get a great transferring speed suitable for all purposes.

Specifications

Brand: HP

Product Dimensions: ‎4.5 x 1.48 x 0.5 cm; 6.4 grams

Colour: Silver

Special Feature: The pen drive is resistant to shock, vibrations, and high temperatures.

ProsCons
It is designed with excellent transmission speed. The fitting is rigid, which might damage the USB port. 
The pen drive has a strong body build.  
It has a read speed of 22 MB per second.  
cellpic
HP v236w 8GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive
4.2 (66,467)
4.2 (66,467)
Get Price

9. SAMZHE MST-415 8 GB USB Voice Audio Recorder Pen drive

The SAMZHE MST-415 8 gb pen drive comes with a voice recorder facility making it an apt choice for multipurpose activities apart from storage. This pen drive has a rechargeable li-ion battery giving 13 hours of usage time apart from the spy voice recorder wherein you can easily record telephonic conversations. The device is compatible with Windows XP, Vista, OS 7 and 8, making it an outstanding two-in-one device.

Specifications

Brand: SAMZHE

Product Dimensions: ‎1 x 1 x 1 cm; 200 grams

Colour: Black

Special Feature: The pen drive processes the sound in WAV format.

ProsCons
You get an effortless USB 2.0 technology that supports the U disk function.The pen drive has a significantly less set of features and can have more diversified specifications.
cellpic 15% off
SAMZHE MST-415 8GB USB Voice Audio Recorder Pendrive Flash Drive 70 Hours Digital Recorder (Black)
15% off
1,699 1,999
Buy now

10. Transcend 8 GB JetFlash 300 USB 2.0 Pen Drive

Transcend 8 gb pen drive comes with a compact and stylish body design with a vibrant colour band that enhances the product's aesthetic appeal. It offers USB 2.0 technology for fast transferring, a lanyard attachment loop to carry it anywhere, is highly durable, and the contoured design fits in your pocket and any dimension. It adds value to the product, providing easy plugin and installation service with a proper lifetime warranty guarantee.

Specifications

Brand: Transcend

Product Dimensions: 0.86 x 1.88 x 6 cm; 8.5 grams

Colour: Black

Special Feature: It includes JetFlash Elite data management software.

ProsCons
It has a high durability factor and lasts for a more extended period.It has a loose plastic body.
It is best for rough and rigid uses. It has a loose plastic body. 
cellpic
Transcend 8GB JetFlash 300 USB 2.0 Pen Drive
4.3 (729)
4.3 (729)
Get Price

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
SanDisk Blade SDCZ50-008G 8GB Pen DriveThe device has a sleek design. It is easy to save contacts on this device. You get good durability. 
Morebyte 8 GB 2.0 USB Pen DriveIt has an excellent transfer rate.The device has an excellent build-up quality.It is designed with shock-proof technology. 
Strontium 8 GB Pollex USB 2.0 Pen DriveYou get a volatile storage system. The pen drive has a fast read speed. It works well with all USB technology. 
Microcend 8 GB 3.0 USB Pen DriveIt works well with both Android and iOS.You can transfer files to type-C smartphones. The pen drive is sturdy and durable.
Zipmem 8 GB USB 2.0 Pen driveYou get a hidden camera setting.The pen drive has an ergonomic design.It provides encryption on storage. 
Tobo Silicone Bracelet Wrist Band Pen driveDifferent operating systems are supported by it.You get an excellent durability factor.It has USB 2.0 technology. 
Simmtronics 8 GB Flash Drives USB 2.0 Pen Drive Metal BodyYou get a 30-megabit transfer rate. The products provide a five-year warranty period. It is resistant to shock, heat and magnetic rays. 
HP v236w 8 GB USB 2.0 Pen DriveThe pen drive has a robust and sleek body design. The technic print mark ensures authenticity. You get an excellent transferring speed. 
SAMZHE MST-415 8 GB USB Voice Audio Recorder Pen driveIt supports U disk functioning. It has a proper voice recording system.It generates sound in WAV format. 
Transcend 8 GB JetFlash 300 USB 2.0 Pen DriveThe product is highly durable. You get a proper data management systemIt has an elegant body design

Best overall product

If to talk about the best overall product, then it's no other than the HP v236w 8 GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive. Brand trust and emotion are attached to the product, enhancing its reliability amongst the customers. Apart from technical specifications, you get an improved storage facility and a quality guarantee from the brand. It has high transfer speed, a good body build, and great portability, making it a perfect choice for all your needs.

Value for money

The product that delivers good value for money is Simmitronics 8 GB Flash Drives USB 2.0 Pen Drive Metal Body. Apart from storage capabilities, this device has a lot to offer, like excellent transfer speed, better connectivity, speed, effortless performance, body design, and resistance to every type of external damage. Also, its 5-year warranty period guarantee is offered more than the price it demands, making it a great budget-friendly choice.

How to find the perfect pen drive?

Finding a perfect pen drive requires figuring out your needs and researching the segregated market. There can be different priorities while buying a pen drive; it could be solely for home purposes or can be for administrative work. So, it becomes necessary to know what you require and does extensive research on consumer trends and the most liked product over shopping websites. It would be best if you also study the customer ratings and reviews to get an insight into the performance of a particular product.

After analysing various secondary factors like durability, storage, resistance feature, and transfer speed, you can choose a product.

Product Price
SanDisk Blade SDCZ50-008G 8GB Pen Drive, Pack Of 4 (Red & Black) ₹ 1,450
Morebyte 8 GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive/Flash Drive with Metal Body External Storage Device Silver -MB-FB1011 ₹ 335
Strontium 8GB Pollex USB 2.0 Pen Drive- Black/Red ₹ 319
Microcend 8gb 3.0 USB Pen Drive/Flash Drive with Metal Body External Storage Device (Color -Black) ₹ 279
Zipmem 8GB USB 2.0 Pendrive (Black, Made in India) ₹ 299
Tobo Silicone Bracelet Wrist Band pendrive USB 2.0 USB Flash Drive Memory Stick (8GB) ₹ 748
Simmtronics 8 GB Flash Drive USB 2.0 Pendrive Metal Body with Hook for Laptop and Computer
HP v236w 8GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive
SAMZHE MST-415 8GB USB Voice Audio Recorder Pendrive Flash Drive 70 Hours Digital Recorder (Black) ₹ 1,699
Transcend 8GB JetFlash 300 USB 2.0 Pen Drive

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Computer Accessories
best offers on 8 GB Pen drive today

Are the USB flash drive and pen drive the same?

How many types of pen drives are there?

What maximum storage facility can a pen drive provide?

What are the best pen drive brands?

Which memory storage flash drive should I buy?

