10 best pen drive boxes: Buyer's guide

A pen drive is a small item and can easily get misplaced and hence a box to keep it in place and safe.

Pendrive boxes are often used to safely store and carry multiple pen drives. These cases vary as per design, size, and material used. The cases have a carrying capacity from 1 pendrive to more than 50 pendrives. We have gathered a list of the top pendrive boxes that can help you pick the best option and you can compare the different features of the other alternatives in the article. We do not intend to hurt the sentiments of any brand with this list. 1. USB Flash Drive Case - Vellgo Soft Material Thumb Drive Holder case, USB Drive Holder Organizer, Portable Electronic Accessories Bag for USB Memory Stick with 10 Slots This pendrive organizer has ten separate slots constructed of elastic fabric, which prevents the USB drives from disappearing or falling out. The good-quality zipper opens and shuts very simply, and the neoprene material is quite resilient and spongy for protection. Specifications: Brand: Vellgo Shell Type: Soft Number of Slots: 10 Product Dimensions: 15.98 x 8.99 x 3 cm; 45 Grams Special Feature: Soft neoprene material

Pros Cons Handy in size Comparatively expensive

2. BUBM USB Flash Drive Case, Portable Waterproof Electronic Accessories Bag for USB Flash Drives, SD Cards, Earphone, and Other Small Accessories 6.30 x 3.54 x 1.77 Inch, Black This pendrive box holder can hold up to 16 pen drives with the help of 2 layers and 1 mesh netted pocket. With this, you can keep flash drives of different sizes in one location and under protection. Specifications: Brand: Hallart Shell Type: Hard Number of Slots: 16 Product Dimensions: 16.89 x 9.7 x 4.39 cm; 130 Grams Special Feature: Waterproof

Pros Cons Multiple storage options Hard to close when full

3. USB Flash Drive Case SD Cards Thumb Drive Memory Card Holder SD SDXC SDHC Card Storage Bag Electronic Accessories Organizer for SanDisk| Samsung|Inland| PNY| Netac(Case Only) This rectangle-shaped pen drive box features durable and lightweight construction with a sturdy zipper closure that keeps your cards and drives safe and secure. It can easily fit into a backpack, purse, or briefcase, so you can take it with you wherever you go. Specifications: Brand: PAIYULE Shell Type: Hard Number of Slots: 45 Product Dimensions: 18.8 x 14.1 x 8 cm; 150 Grams Special Feature: Splashproof

Pros Cons Memory cards can also be stored Many slots create complexity while searching

4. USB Flash Drive Case, JBOS EVA Hard Storage Bag Electronic Accessories Organizer Holder for Flash Drive Carry Case for USB Drive/Thumb Drive/Pen Drive/Jump Drive (Blue) This pendrive organizer holding case features a zippered closure that keeps your devices securely in place and prevents them from falling out. The case has a hard EVA shell that is both durable and shock-resistant. Specifications: Brand: JBOS Shell Type: Hard Number of Slots: 10 Product Dimensions: 16.51 x 9.4 x 2.54 cm; 91 Grams Special Feature: 1-year warranty

Pros Cons Shockproof Build quality is not good

5. ButterFox Large Capacity USB Thumb Flash Pen Drive Storage Holder/Memory Card SD Card Holder Case/External Hard Drive Case/Universal Electronic Accessories Organizer This best pendrive box is a versatile and spacious storage solution for a wide range of electronic accessories. The design allows for easy access and organization of your devices, which saves time and keeps everything in place. Specifications: Brand: ButterFox Shell Type: Hard Number of Slots: 34 Product Dimensions: 23.01 x 20.8 x 5.69 cm; 358 Grams Special Feature: Different slots for small and universal size pendrive

Pros Cons SD card storage is also available The product is comparatively expensive

6. Case Logic JDS-2 USB Drive Shuttle 2-Capacity (Black/Blue) This pendrive organizer holding has two mesh pockets with elastic straps that can hold up to two USB drives securely in place. This case has a stylish design and is available in black and blue colors. It has a small size that can fit into a pocket or backpack. Specifications: Brand: Case Logic Shell Type: Soft Number of Slots: 2 Product Dimensions: 14.5 x 0.99 x 7.49 cm; 9 Grams Special Feature: Pocket friendly

Pros Cons Can easily fit up to 6 pendrive Build quality is not good

7. BOVKE Flash Drive Case USB Case Holder External Hard Drive Case Electronic Organizer SD Card Memory Storage Case for Sandisk, Samsung Thumb Drives, Extra Pocket for Power Banks, Charger Cables, Black This pendrive box is made with high-quality EVA material that makes the product damage and shockproof. It comes with a double zipper and rubber handle and can be carried easily. Specifications: Brand: BOVKE Shell Type: Hard Number of Slots: 24 Product Dimensions: 22.07 x 17.15 x 6.73 cm; 357.2 Grams Special Feature: Heavy-duty protection

Pros Cons Sturdy handle to carry Zipper quality can be improved

8. GeeRic USB Flash Drive Case, Soft Material Thumb Drive Holder case, Universal Electronic Accessories Organizer, Portable USB Drive Holder Organizer with 10 Slots Black This pendrive box is designed to hold up to 10 USB drives or other small items, such as memory cards or earbuds. The compact size of the case makes it an ideal storage solution for people who frequently travel or work on the go. Specifications: Brand: GeeRic Shell Type: Hard Number of Slots: 10 Product Dimensions: 20.32 x 12.7 x 5.08 cm; 124 Grams Special Feature: Detachable string

Pros Cons Water-resistant The quality of the material can be improved

9. BOVKE Flash Drive Case SD Card Holder 48 Slots USB Storage Case Thumb Drive Memory Card SDXC SDHC Card Organizer for SanDisk Samsung SamData Netac PNY YubiKey TOPESEL USB Stick Flash Drives, Gray This pendrive box securely secures USB drives and helps prevent them jump or slipping out from the slots. By keeping all the drives in one case, prevents data loss, increases productivity, and saves time. Specifications: Brand: BOVKE Shell Type: Hard Number of Slots: 48 Product Dimensions: 22 x 13.3 x 8 cm; 231.33 Grams Special Feature: Elastic band

Pros Cons String attached to carry Slots are not accurate

10. Flash Drives Case Compatible with SanDisk丨Samsung丨PNY USB Drive, Memory Stick Thumb Drive Data Storage Bag, 16/32/ 128GB USB 2.0 3.0 3.1 Electronic Accessories Organizer Holder This pendrive box can accommodate any size of USB drive. You do not have to worry about the USB drive being accidentally lost or damaged because of the zipper and elastic slots, which make it simple to put in and take out. Specifications: Brand: ALKOO Shell Type: Soft Number of Slots: 2 Product Dimensions: ‎11.89 x 5.49 x 3.28 cm; 27 Grams Special Feature: Carabiner available

Pros Cons Suitable for all-size pendrive Only available in black color

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 USB Flash Drive Case - Vellgo Soft Material Thumb Drive Holder case, USB Drive Holder Organizer, Portable Electronic Accessories Bag for USB Memory Stick with 10 Slots Soft material Portable Good design BUBM USB Flash Drive Case, Portable Waterproof Electronic Accessories Bag for USB Flash Drives, SD Cards, Earphone and Other Small Accessories 6.30 x 3.54 x 1.77 Inch, Black Multipurpose Good quality Waterproof USB Flash Drive Case SD Cards Thumb Drive Memory Card Holder SD SDXC SDHC Card Storage Bag Electronic Accessories Organizer for SanDisk| Samsung|Inland| PNY| Netac(Case Only) Elegant design Hard Case Easy to carry USB Flash Drive Case, JBOS EVA Hard Storage Bag Electronic Accessories Organizer Holder for Flash Drive Carry Case for USB Drive/Thumb Drive/Pen Drive/Jump Drive (Blue) Multipurpose Use Shockproof Hard case ButterFox Large Capacity USB Thumb Flash Pen Drive Storage Holder/Memory Card SD Card Holder Case/External Hard Drive Case/Universal Electronic Accessories Organizer Unique design Waterproof Multiple slots Case Logic JDS-2 USB Drive Shuttle 2-Capacity (Black/Blue) Pocket friendly Easy to Use Robust BOVKE Flash Drive Case USB Case Holder External Hard Drive Case Electronic Organizer SD Card Memory Storage Case for Sandisk, Samsung Thumb Drives, Extra Pocket for Power Banks, Charger Cables, Black Extra space Damage proof Portable GeeRic USB Flash Drive Case, Soft Material Thumb Drive Holder case, Universal Electronic Accessories Organizer, Portable USB Drive Holder Organizer with 10 Slots Black Durable Easy to carry Unique Look BOVKE Flash Drive Case SD Card Holder 48 Slots USB Storage Case Thumb Drive Memory Card SDXC SDHC Card Organizer for SanDisk Samsung SamData Netac PNY YubiKey TOPESEL USB Stick Flash Drives, Gray Maximum slots Premium Feel Hard material Flash Drives Case Compatible with SanDisk丨Samsung丨PNY USB Drive, Memory Stick Thumb Drive Data Storage Bag, 16/32/ 128GB USB 2.0 3.0 3.1 Electronic Accessories Organizer Holder Good quality Durable Versatile

Best overall product To find the best product parameters are considered. From the exhaustive list shared above Vellgo Soft Material Thumb Drive Holder case is the best product overall. With competitive pricing, the product can store up to 10 pen drives and is built of hard material that keeps the material inside safe and secure. Best value for money With a suggested retail price of ₹1148, the Case Logic JDS-2 USB Drive is the dominant product in this category. The product comes in a unique black and blue color combination and can be easily put in a pocket. This can easily store 4-6 medium size pendrives. How to find the perfect pendrive box? The most crucial stage is to carefully examine each Pendrive box that is available in the market based on the newest features, specs, and prerequisites. You can also read online customer reviews for detailed feedback from the customer. Videos on YouTube can also be watched for detailed user reviews. Choose the product that offers the most value for your money and has earned the most good reviews.