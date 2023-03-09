10 best screen monitors to purchase in 2023

A great desktop experience can be dampened if the monitor is not up to the mark.

The screen monitor is essential for any desktop setup, whether for work or entertainment. With the ever-increasing demand for high-quality visuals and seamless multitasking, choosing a computer screen that meets your specific needs and budget is essential. With various options in the market, it can take time to pick the right one. To simplify your research, we have compiled a list of the top 10 best screen monitors to buy in 2023.We have considered factors such as display quality, resolution, refresh rate, and size and other vital features such as compatibility, connectivity options, and adjustability. Whether you are looking for a large-screen monitor for immersive gaming or a compact monitor for efficient multitasking, this list has got you covered. Product list 1. HP V22v FHD The HP V22v FHD Monitor is reliable and efficient for your desktop setup. It boasts a 21.5-inch full HD screen that delivers crisp and vivid visuals with its 60Hz refresh rate and 250 nits of brightness. This screen monitor also offers 178-degree viewing angles to enjoy content from various positions. The flicker-free technology ensures a comfortable viewing experience, even for extended periods. Specifications Brand: HP Product Dimensions: ‎50.4 x 18.1 x 36.7 cm; 2.84 kilograms Screen size: 21.5-inches Special Feature: It comes with VESA mount compatibility along with Flicker-free technology.

Pros Cons The design is compact and sleek. There are no built-in speakers. You get a quality screen resolution with 250 nits’ brightness It has limited connectivity options.

2. Philips 242B9T The Philips 242B9T Touch Screen monitor is a versatile and innovative choice for your desktop setup. With its USB 3.1 hub, this pc monitor provides a convenient way to connect and charge your devices. The built-in speakers deliver clear audio, and the IP54 dust and water resistance makes this computer screen a durable option for any workspace. It comes with a 4-year advance replacement warranty. Specifications Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: ‎41.4 x 55.37 x 22.61 cm; 10.68 kilograms Screen Size: 24-inches Special Feature: The computer monitor has built-in speakers and a 10-point captive touch.

Pros Cons It comes with USB 3.0 technology. It has a heavy build-up. The computer screen comes with a Full HD display resolution. It has limited viewing angle adjustment. It comes with IP54 dust and water resistance.

3. Lenovo Q-series The Lenovo Q-Series 24-inch FHD IPS Monitor offers a great viewing experience for work and entertainment. This monitor provides precise and smooth visuals with its 1920x1080 pixel resolution and 75Hz refresh rate. It features height adjustment, making finding the perfect viewing angle easy. This computer screen is equipped with HDMI and DP ports, making it easy to connect your devices, and the Smart Display Customization feature allows you to personalize your viewing experience. Specifications Brand: Lenovo Product Dimensions: 3.8 x 36.9 x 53.9 cm; 4.5 kilograms Screen size: 24-inches Special Feature: The device is designed with AMD FreeSync Technology to reduce screen tearing.

Pros Cons You get smart display optimisation. It has no USB hub. It delivers clear audio with 2x3W speakers. It has HDMI and DP ports for easy device connectivity.

4. Samsung LED The Samsung 21.5-inch LED Bezel Less LED Computer Monitor is a sleek and stylish addition to any desktop setup. With a Full HD resolution and a super slim AH-IPS panel, this computer monitor delivers sharp, clear images and vivid colours. It is an outstanding choice for anyone looking to elevate their desktop setup. Specifications Brand: Samsung Product Dimensions: 23.2 x 48.9 x 39.6 cm; 2.8 kilograms Screen size: 21.5 inches Special Feature: It has a slim AH-IPS panel and a bezel-less design.

Pros Cons It has a full HD resolution for a crystal-clear display. It has a heavy body design

5. LG 24MP450 The LG 24MP450 Monitor is a 24-inch Full HD display with an IPS panel, making it an ideal choice for professionals and general users. This monitor screen delivers smooth, seamless visuals with a virtually borderless design and AMD FreeSync technology. Its 5ms response time and reader mode allow for comfortable viewing and reduced eye strain. Specifications Brand: LG Product Dimensions: 54.1 x 21.84 x 44.7 cm; 3.08 kilograms Screen size: 24-inches Special Feature: You get full OnScreen controls with screen split technology.

Pros Cons It has a virtually borderless design for a slim and elegant look. It has no pivot or swivel options

6. ViewSonic 32in ViewSonic 32 Inches 1080p Frameless Widescreen IPS Monitor is a stylish and functional monitor for your home or office. Its large 32-inch display and Full HD resolution provide clear and crisp visuals, perfect for work or entertainment. The frameless design and slim bezels make it an excellent workspace addition. It also comes with a 3-year warranty for added peace of mind. Specifications Brand: ViewSonic Product Dimensions: 23.11 x 50.29 x 71.37 cm; 6.2 kilograms Screen size: 32-inches Special Feature: It has an ultra-fast response time for an efficient user experience.

Pros Cons It has a frameless design The height adjustments are rigid. It has proper HDMI and Display Port connectivity. You get a 50M:1 dynamic contrast ratio.

7. ASUS VS228H-P The ASUS VS228H-P 21.5" Full HD Monitor is an excellent choice for a high-quality display without breaking the bank. With its 1920x1080 resolution, this monitor offers clear and vivid images, and its backlit LED technology helps to ensure a sharp, vibrant picture. The monitor also features HDMI, DVI, and VGA connectivity options, making it easy to connect to various devices. This desktop monitor is an excellent choice for an affordable, high-quality display. Specifications Brand: ASUS Product Dimensions: 20.07 x 51.31 x 38.61 cm; 3.1 kilograms Screen size: 21.5-inches Special Feature: ASUS Splendid Video Intelligence Technology and Backlit setup are incorporated within the device.

Pros Cons It offers comprehensive connectivity options. It does not have a USB port. The computer delivers good image quality It has limited ergonomic adjustments

8. Dell P Series P2319H The Dell P Series 23-Inch LED-lit Monitor (P2319H) is a sleek and stylish computer monitor designed to elevate your viewing experience. With a 23-inch screen and Full HD resolution of 1920x1080 pixels, you can enjoy vivid and clear visuals with enhanced colour accuracy. The monitor features an ultra-thin bezel design that maximizes your view and is perfect for multi-monitor setups. This desktop monitor is an excellent option for those looking for a stylish and functional monitor with good image quality, ideal for home and office use. Specifications Brand: Dell Product Dimensions: ‎51.99 x 16.61 x 48.11 cm; 3.13 kilograms Screen size: 23-inches Special Feature: It provides adjustable tilt and swivel settings.

Pros Cons You get a wide viewing angle. It has a slower response time. It offers good colour accuracy The computer has a sleek build.

9. ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q1A 4K Gaming Monitor The ASUS TUF gaming VG289Q1A is a 28-inch LED backlit gaming computer monitor screen that offers a seamless and immersive gaming experience. With its 3840 x 2160 pixels and IPS DCI-P3 grade giving you a crisp display, you'll enjoy smooth, fast-paced gameplay with minimal motion blur. Additionally, it has HDR 10 mode, ASUS Shadow boost technology, and a TUF gaming IPS panel for a detailed coloured and vivid display. Specifications Brand: ASUS Product Dimensions: 46.05 x 63.96 x 21.39 cm; 5.72 kilograms Screen size: 28-inches Special Feature: It has AMD FreeSync Technology and multi-HDR mode for an exclusive display.

Pros Cons It has smooth and fast-paced gameplay It has no in-built speakers restraining its functions to a great extent. You get an integrated gameplus hotkey for enhanced gaming. It has multiple connectivity options. The flicker-free technology works impressively.

10. Dell S2522HG The Dell S2522HG is a 24.5-inch Full HD gaming monitor with IPS technology, making it suitable for fast-paced games. It features a fast 240Hz refresh rate, reducing motion blur and providing an incredibly smooth gaming experience. The monitor screen also has an antiglare screen that helps reduce eye fatigue and strain during long gaming sessions. Compared to similar gaming monitors, the Dell S2522HG offers a fast refresh rate, making it ideal for fast-paced games. Specifications Brand: Dell Product Dimensions: ‎20.07 x 54.86 x 50.55 cm; 6.13 kilograms Screen size: 24.5-inches Special Feature: The product features antiglare screen technology.

Pros Cons It is designed with a fast 240Hz refresh rate The device has a heavy build-up. It has IPS technology for better image quality.

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Features 2 Features 3 HP V22v FHD It has flicker-free technology. You get VESA mount compatibility. The resolution is bright and vivid. Philips 242B9T The device is water-resistant You get a warranty guarantee. It delivers a point-10 captive touch. Lenovo Q-series The product gives a Smart Display optimisation feature. It has an AMD FreeSync feature The device offers good sound quality. Samsung LED It has a super slim IPS display. The display resolution is top-notch. The computer has a bezel-less design. LG 24MP450 The device gives you a split-screen feature The product has AMD FreeSync Technology. It has a great body build. ViewSonic 32in It has a slim and bezel design The device offers proper HDMI and USB ports. The computer is super responsive. ASUS VS228H-P It has Splendid Video Intelligence Technology. There are diversified connectivity options. The computer has a vivid display. Dell P Series P2319H It has a sleek body design. You get a good display resolution. The device has adjustable swivel settings. ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q1A It has multiple connectivity options It has multi-HDR mode and Flicker-free technology. It prevents motion blur. Dell S2522HG The computer screen has an IPS display. It offers a fast refresh rate. It comes with Anti-glare technology.