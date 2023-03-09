10 best screen monitors to purchase in 2023

What is the price range for screen monitors available on Amazon?
The price range for screen monitors on Amazon varies from around ₹5,000 to around ₹35,000, depending on the monitor's brand, size, and features.
Summary:
The screen monitor is essential for any desktop setup, whether for work or entertainment. With the ever-increasing demand for high-quality visuals and seamless multitasking, choosing a computer screen that meets your specific needs and budget is essential. With various options in the market, it can take time to pick the right one. To simplify your research, we have compiled a list of the top 10 best screen monitors to buy in 2023.We have considered factors such as display quality, resolution, refresh rate, and size and other vital features such as compatibility, connectivity options, and adjustability. Whether you are looking for a large-screen monitor for immersive gaming or a compact monitor for efficient multitasking, this list has got you covered.
Product list
1. HP V22v FHD
The HP V22v FHD Monitor is reliable and efficient for your desktop setup. It boasts a 21.5-inch full HD screen that delivers crisp and vivid visuals with its 60Hz refresh rate and 250 nits of brightness. This screen monitor also offers 178-degree viewing angles to enjoy content from various positions. The flicker-free technology ensures a comfortable viewing experience, even for extended periods.
Specifications
Brand: HP
Product Dimensions: 50.4 x 18.1 x 36.7 cm; 2.84 kilograms
Screen size: 21.5-inches
Special Feature: It comes with VESA mount compatibility along with Flicker-free technology.
|Pros
|Cons
|The design is compact and sleek.
|There are no built-in speakers.
|You get a quality screen resolution with 250 nits’ brightness
|It has limited connectivity options.
2. Philips 242B9T
The Philips 242B9T Touch Screen monitor is a versatile and innovative choice for your desktop setup. With its USB 3.1 hub, this pc monitor provides a convenient way to connect and charge your devices. The built-in speakers deliver clear audio, and the IP54 dust and water resistance makes this computer screen a durable option for any workspace. It comes with a 4-year advance replacement warranty.
Specifications
Brand: Philips
Product Dimensions: 41.4 x 55.37 x 22.61 cm; 10.68 kilograms
Screen Size: 24-inches
Special Feature: The computer monitor has built-in speakers and a 10-point captive touch.
|Pros
|Cons
|It comes with USB 3.0 technology.
|It has a heavy build-up.
|The computer screen comes with a Full HD display resolution.
|It has limited viewing angle adjustment.
|It comes with IP54 dust and water resistance.
3. Lenovo Q-series
The Lenovo Q-Series 24-inch FHD IPS Monitor offers a great viewing experience for work and entertainment. This monitor provides precise and smooth visuals with its 1920x1080 pixel resolution and 75Hz refresh rate. It features height adjustment, making finding the perfect viewing angle easy. This computer screen is equipped with HDMI and DP ports, making it easy to connect your devices, and the Smart Display Customization feature allows you to personalize your viewing experience.
Specifications
Brand: Lenovo
Product Dimensions: 3.8 x 36.9 x 53.9 cm; 4.5 kilograms
Screen size: 24-inches
Special Feature: The device is designed with AMD FreeSync Technology to reduce screen tearing.
|Pros
|Cons
|You get smart display optimisation.
|It has no USB hub.
|It delivers clear audio with 2x3W speakers.
|It has HDMI and DP ports for easy device connectivity.
4. Samsung LED
The Samsung 21.5-inch LED Bezel Less LED Computer Monitor is a sleek and stylish addition to any desktop setup. With a Full HD resolution and a super slim AH-IPS panel, this computer monitor delivers sharp, clear images and vivid colours. It is an outstanding choice for anyone looking to elevate their desktop setup.
Specifications
Brand: Samsung
Product Dimensions: 23.2 x 48.9 x 39.6 cm; 2.8 kilograms
Screen size: 21.5 inches
Special Feature: It has a slim AH-IPS panel and a bezel-less design.
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a full HD resolution for a crystal-clear display.
|It has a heavy body design
5. LG 24MP450
The LG 24MP450 Monitor is a 24-inch Full HD display with an IPS panel, making it an ideal choice for professionals and general users. This monitor screen delivers smooth, seamless visuals with a virtually borderless design and AMD FreeSync technology. Its 5ms response time and reader mode allow for comfortable viewing and reduced eye strain.
Specifications
Brand: LG
Product Dimensions: 54.1 x 21.84 x 44.7 cm; 3.08 kilograms
Screen size: 24-inches
Special Feature: You get full OnScreen controls with screen split technology.
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a virtually borderless design for a slim and elegant look.
|It has no pivot or swivel options
6. ViewSonic 32in
ViewSonic 32 Inches 1080p Frameless Widescreen IPS Monitor is a stylish and functional monitor for your home or office. Its large 32-inch display and Full HD resolution provide clear and crisp visuals, perfect for work or entertainment. The frameless design and slim bezels make it an excellent workspace addition. It also comes with a 3-year warranty for added peace of mind.
Specifications
Brand: ViewSonic
Product Dimensions: 23.11 x 50.29 x 71.37 cm; 6.2 kilograms
Screen size: 32-inches
Special Feature: It has an ultra-fast response time for an efficient user experience.
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a frameless design
|The height adjustments are rigid.
|It has proper HDMI and Display Port connectivity.
|You get a 50M:1 dynamic contrast ratio.
7. ASUS VS228H-P
The ASUS VS228H-P 21.5" Full HD Monitor is an excellent choice for a high-quality display without breaking the bank. With its 1920x1080 resolution, this monitor offers clear and vivid images, and its backlit LED technology helps to ensure a sharp, vibrant picture. The monitor also features HDMI, DVI, and VGA connectivity options, making it easy to connect to various devices. This desktop monitor is an excellent choice for an affordable, high-quality display.
Specifications
Brand: ASUS
Product Dimensions: 20.07 x 51.31 x 38.61 cm; 3.1 kilograms
Screen size: 21.5-inches
Special Feature: ASUS Splendid Video Intelligence Technology and Backlit setup are incorporated within the device.
|Pros
|Cons
|It offers comprehensive connectivity options.
|It does not have a USB port.
|The computer delivers good image quality
|It has limited ergonomic adjustments
8. Dell P Series P2319H
The Dell P Series 23-Inch LED-lit Monitor (P2319H) is a sleek and stylish computer monitor designed to elevate your viewing experience. With a 23-inch screen and Full HD resolution of 1920x1080 pixels, you can enjoy vivid and clear visuals with enhanced colour accuracy. The monitor features an ultra-thin bezel design that maximizes your view and is perfect for multi-monitor setups. This desktop monitor is an excellent option for those looking for a stylish and functional monitor with good image quality, ideal for home and office use.
Specifications
Brand: Dell
Product Dimensions: 51.99 x 16.61 x 48.11 cm; 3.13 kilograms
Screen size: 23-inches
Special Feature: It provides adjustable tilt and swivel settings.
|Pros
|Cons
|You get a wide viewing angle.
|It has a slower response time.
|It offers good colour accuracy
|The computer has a sleek build.
9. ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q1A 4K Gaming Monitor
The ASUS TUF gaming VG289Q1A is a 28-inch LED backlit gaming computer monitor screen that offers a seamless and immersive gaming experience. With its 3840 x 2160 pixels and IPS DCI-P3 grade giving you a crisp display, you'll enjoy smooth, fast-paced gameplay with minimal motion blur. Additionally, it has HDR 10 mode, ASUS Shadow boost technology, and a TUF gaming IPS panel for a detailed coloured and vivid display.
Specifications
Brand: ASUS
Product Dimensions: 46.05 x 63.96 x 21.39 cm; 5.72 kilograms
Screen size: 28-inches
Special Feature: It has AMD FreeSync Technology and multi-HDR mode for an exclusive display.
|Pros
|Cons
|It has smooth and fast-paced gameplay
|It has no in-built speakers restraining its functions to a great extent.
|You get an integrated gameplus hotkey for enhanced gaming.
|It has multiple connectivity options.
|The flicker-free technology works impressively.
10. Dell S2522HG
The Dell S2522HG is a 24.5-inch Full HD gaming monitor with IPS technology, making it suitable for fast-paced games. It features a fast 240Hz refresh rate, reducing motion blur and providing an incredibly smooth gaming experience. The monitor screen also has an antiglare screen that helps reduce eye fatigue and strain during long gaming sessions. Compared to similar gaming monitors, the Dell S2522HG offers a fast refresh rate, making it ideal for fast-paced games.
Specifications
Brand: Dell
Product Dimensions: 20.07 x 54.86 x 50.55 cm; 6.13 kilograms
Screen size: 24.5-inches
Special Feature: The product features antiglare screen technology.
|Pros
|Cons
|It is designed with a fast 240Hz refresh rate
|The device has a heavy build-up.
|It has IPS technology for better image quality.
Top 3 features for you
|Products
|Feature 1
|Features 2
|Features 3
|HP V22v FHD
|It has flicker-free technology.
|You get VESA mount compatibility.
|The resolution is bright and vivid.
|Philips 242B9T
|The device is water-resistant
|You get a warranty guarantee.
|It delivers a point-10 captive touch.
|Lenovo Q-series
|The product gives a Smart Display optimisation feature.
|It has an AMD FreeSync feature
|The device offers good sound quality.
|Samsung LED
|It has a super slim IPS display.
|The display resolution is top-notch.
|The computer has a bezel-less design.
|LG 24MP450
|The device gives you a split-screen feature
|The product has AMD FreeSync Technology.
|It has a great body build.
|ViewSonic 32in
|It has a slim and bezel design
|The device offers proper HDMI and USB ports.
|The computer is super responsive.
|ASUS VS228H-P
|It has Splendid Video Intelligence Technology.
|There are diversified connectivity options.
|The computer has a vivid display.
|Dell P Series P2319H
|It has a sleek body design.
|You get a good display resolution.
|The device has adjustable swivel settings.
|ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q1A
|It has multiple connectivity options
|It has multi-HDR mode and Flicker-free technology.
|It prevents motion blur.
|Dell S2522HG
|The computer screen has an IPS display.
|It offers a fast refresh rate.
|It comes with Anti-glare technology.
Best value for money
The Dell P Series 23-Inch Screen LED-lit Monitor offers the best value for money as it provides high-quality features at an affordable price. The monitor offers a wide viewing angle, adjustability options, and excellent image quality, making it a great choice for personal and professional use.
Best overall product
The ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q1A 28-inch Gaming Computer Monitor is the best overall product in the category, with its high refresh rate, low input lag, and eye-catching design. The monitor is perfect for gamers who require a fast and responsive display for an immersive gaming experience.
How to choose the perfect screen monitor?
When choosing a desktop monitor, it's essential to consider the resolution, refresh rate, response time, viewing angle, and connectivity options. It's also important to consider the intended use of the monitor, such as gaming, graphic design, or general use. The Dell S2522HG is an excellent option for gamers, with its fast refresh rate and IPS technology ensuring vibrant and clear visuals. On the other hand, the ViewSonic monitor screen is an excellent choice for those who require an extensive and adjustable display for work or entertainment purposes.
When choosing a screen monitor, consider the display resolution, size, panel type, refresh rate, and connectivity options.
The ASUS ROG XG27VQ 27-inch LED Backlit Gaming Computer Monitor is considered one of the best screen monitors for gaming due to its 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and high-quality display.
Generally, an IPS panel offers better viewing angles, colour accuracy, and image quality than a TN panel. However, TN panels may have faster response times, making them better for fast-paced gaming.
The latest releases in desktop screen monitors include new models from brands such as Dell, ASUS, and ViewSonic. Some popular releases include the Dell S2522HG and the ASUS ROG XG27VQ. These monitors feature advanced technologies such as high refresh rates, IPS displays, and sleek designs.