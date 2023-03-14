Story Saved
Best 10 mini fridges to buy in 2023

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 14, 2023 20:37 IST
Summary:

In this article, we introduce you to 10 mini fridges that are super efficient and affordable. Read on to know more.

product info
Mini fridges are perfect for those with limited needs.

Be it vegetables for your favourite recipe or a cheesecake for your late-night craving, a refrigerator is that caring partner of a household with something for everyone. The fridge market has seen many ups and downs, with a growing demand curve. The present-day scenario is quite interesting, with a volatile customer base.

Many producers today have to deal with highly variant user requirements in size, capacity, colour, rating, etc. In the age where convenience and portability go hand in hand, the demand for mini fridges has spiked and changed the dynamics of the buyer-supplier relationship. Mini fridges are ideal for college dorms, outdoor kitchens, bedrooms, or garages. With a huge middle-class population in India, a small fridge bridges the gap between affordability and luxury. That’s it for the introduction. Let's jump into the top choices for you to pick your favourite.

Best Products to choose from

LEONARD USA 115 L Inverter Double Door Mini Refrigerator

This small Fridge comes with an in-built stabilizer and an anti-fungal gasket that prevents food contamination by fungi and bacteria. In addition, this extremely durable product has a virtual-steel finish that finger imprints and smudges. It can cool as low as 3 degrees Fahrenheit and has a removable glass shelf, lamp, and adjustable thermostat.

Specifications

Brand: LEONARD

Model: ‎LEUSADDREFUF

Capacity: 115 L

Item Dimensions: 48.7 x 51.2 x 85.4 Cm

ProsCons
The anti-fungal gasket prevents fungal contamination and, therefore, food poisoning.It's overpriced.
Good cooling. 
cellpic 2% off
LEONARD USA 115 L Inverter Double Door Mini Refrigerator / Small Fridge with Separate Deep Freezer Compartment & Interior Light for Home, Office or Bar (Based on American Technology) (LEUSADDREFUF, Black & Silver, Double Door)
4.2 (55)
4.2 (55)
2% off
24,490 24,990
Buy now

2. Haier 53 L Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator

Haier, as with many other appliances, has coped with the rising demand for mini fridges very well. The Haier 53 L 2-Star direct-cool single-door mini refrigerator has received great acceptance in its class with its quick ice-cooling technology. Furthermore, the small-size Fridge has a non-inverter, 32Db super mute & low vibration compressor ideal for optimum cooling and noise-free operation. In addition, it supports Stabilizer-free operation to handle power fluctuations well. Furthermore, the mini Fridge is both energy and eco-friendly being non-CFC and energy-saving (less than 200 units/day).

Specifications

Brand: Haier

Model: HR-65KS

Capacity: 53 L

Item Dimensions: 49.4 x 47.6 x 2.7 cm

ProsCons
Big ice-making room.No lighting inside the Fridge
Large capacity and ideal for bachelor. 
cellpic 8% off
Haier 53 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator (HR-65KS, Black)
4.2 (4,624)
4.2 (4,624)
8% off
12,750 13,800
Buy now

3. CROWNFUL Mini Fridge

Need a small mini fridge for your food, skincare, and cosmetics? Then, CROWNFUL has the ideal option for you. The CROWNFUL 4 L mini fridge is a perfect small room fridge for your bedroom, office, car, dorm, etc. It is a 4L/6 can portable cooler and warmer, fitting into the personal use category. The mini-fridge is compatible with small surroundings with an operational noise level of 25dB and a supporting voltage of 120 volts.

Specifications:

Brand: CROWNFUL

Model: CF-PC4LBLK

Capacity: 4 L

Item Dimensions: 19 x 25 x 27.5 cm

ProsCons
Highly portable.Missing provisions for temperature adjustment
Best for single-person use 
cellpic 30% off
CROWNFUL Mini Fridge, 4 Liter/6 Can Portable Cooler and Warmer Personal Fridge for Skin Care, Cosmetics, Food, Great for Bedroom, Office, Car, Dorm, ETL Listed (White)
4.5 (2,936)
4.5 (2,936)
30% off
13,368 19,099
Buy now

4. Amazon Basics 44 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator

AmazonBasics presents an efficient mini fridge option for bachelor and commercial use in retail outlets and restaurants. Its 44 L 2-Star direct-cool single-door mini refrigerator is suitable for places with an ambient temperature between 16-430C. The mini Fridge is easy to install and comes ready to use with features like a freezer compartment, drip tray, dairy rack, removable shelf, and a reversible door to provide handy daily convenience.

Specifications:

Brand: Amazon Basics

Model: AB2022RFMR01

Capacity: 44 L

Item Dimensions: 46.8 x 44.5 x 50 cm

ProsCons
Sturdy build.High power consumption
High-quality foaming material provides high thermal insulation and cooling retention. 
cellpic
AmazonBasics 44 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator (2022, Black, 2022 Model)
4.1 (755)
4.1 (755)
Get Price

5. LG Mini Refrigerator

LG, the pioneer of electrical appliances, also has an impressionable reputation when it comes to mini-refrigerators. The LG 45 L mini fridge aims to offer its customers the freshest and healthiest experience. The small bar fridge is exquisite with a metallic body and offers optimum cooling to store small items like water bottles, small juice bottles, cans, fruits, and medicines. In addition, it comes with a reciprocating compressor and adjustable shelves for customized usage.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Model: GL-M051RSWC

Capacity: 45 L

Item Dimensions: 45 x 44.3 x 50.1 cm

ProsCons
Huge capacityNo defrost button.
Adjustable shelves 
cellpic 15% off
LG Mini Refrigerator, 45L GL-M051RSWC (White)
4 (357)
4 (357)
15% off
9,290 10,890
Buy now

6. Tropicool PC05W PC-05 Portable Chiller cum Warmer

Specially designed for personal and portable applications, the Tropicool PC-05 chiller cum warmer is a car mini-refrigerator. The small room fridge is ideal for storing your cold beverages at work, medicine or insulin carrier, dairy products, fresh fruits, and baby food. It includes AC and DC cords for both home and car use. In addition, the refrigerator is unique with Peltier cooling technology and requires no compressor or refrigerator gas.

Specifications:

Brand: Tropicool

Model: PC05W PC-05

Capacity: 5 L

Dimensions: 25.5 x 21 x 26.5 cm

ProsCons
User-friendly and maintenance-free.Limited cooling and food preservation.
Highly portable. 
cellpic
Tropicool PC05W PC-05 Portable Chiller cum Warmer (White)
3.5 (698)
3.5 (698)
4,749
Buy now

7. Kelvinator 95 litres Single Door Refrigerator

Kelvinator 95 L 1-star single-door refrigeration is designed to suit the latest trends in the market. The mini Fridge is functional and makes an excellent pick for a prospective buyer. It has high capacity, storage space for multiple applications, and a compact freezer-on-top configuration. In addition, the cooling performance, storage ability, and in-build LED make it a value for the price product.

Specifications:

Brand: Kelvinator

Model: ‎KRC-A110SGP

Capacity: 95 L

Item Dimensions: 46.5 x 52 x 88.5 cm

ProsCons
Separate freezerRequire manual defrosting.
Good storage 
cellpic 29% off
Kelvinator 95 litres 1 Star Single Door Refrigerator, Silver Grey KRC-A110SGP
4.1 (167)
4.1 (167)
29% off
10,990 15,490
Buy now

8.Vybe Mini Beauty Fridge 6 Litre

This mini Fridge is ideal for storing cosmetics and household items and comes with an innovative clip lock. In addition, it has an adjustable thermostat and is compatible with vehicles like cars. So, a perfectly portable refrigerator that you can take on your vacation.

Specifications:

Brand: VYBE

Capacity: 6 L

Item Dimensions: 26.7 x 20.3 x 29.2 cm

ProsCons
LightweightIt cannot be used for frosting.
Noiseless operation 
cellpic
Godrej 30 L Qube Personal Standard Single door Cooling Solution (TEC Qube 30L HS Q103, Black)
3.9 (2,007)
3.9 (2,007)
Get Price

9. Midea 45 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator

Midea 45 L 2-star Direct cool single door mini refrigerator should be in your The R600A refrigerant is an ecologically sound gas refrigerator with optimal thermodynamic performance and less energy consumption. Its 0 ODP (Ozone Depletion Potential), and very low GWP (Global Warming Potential) are other highlights you can never miss. In addition, the mini Fridge has a built-in stabilizer which reduces the hassle and is portable with adjustable legs.

Specifications:

Brand: Midea

Model: ‎‎MDRD86FGF31

Capacity: 45 L

Dimensions: 47.2 x 45 x 49.2 cm

ProsCons
Non-pollutingCooling could be improved
No need for external stabilizer 
cellpic
Midea 45 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator(MDRD86FGE31, Silver)- 2022 Model
4 (141)
4 (141)
Get Price

10. Hisense 46 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator

A direct-cool refrigerator from one of the largest home appliance manufacturers, the Hisense 46 L 2-Star single-door mini refrigerator, is very economical. The mini fridge functions full-sized with a big space, a chiller zone, and a reversible door. The refrigerator is equipped with an adjustable thermostat to customize temperature as required. It also offers stable performance and low-noise level with a good compressor system.

Specifications:

Brand: Hisense

Model: ‎‎‎RR46D4SSN

Capacity: 46 L

Item Dimensions: 47 x 44.5 x 50 cm

ProsCons
Big space.No interior lighting.
Adjustable legs 
cellpic
Hisense 46 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator (RR46D4SSN, Silver, 2022 Model)
4.2 (72)
4.2 (72)
Get Price

Top 3 features for you

 ProductsFeature 1 Feature  2 Feature 3
Haier 53 L Direct-Cool Single Door Quick ice cooling technology Stabilizer-free operation Low noise & vibration compressor
CROWNFUL 4L/6 can portable cooler and warmer 120 Volts supporting voltage No battery requirement
Vybe Mini Beauty Fridge Lightweight Adjustable thermostat Compatibility with cars2-star BEE rating
Amazon Basics 44 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door  Cyclopentane foaming agent for enhanced cooling retention R600a for cooling for superior thermodynamic performance and low environmental impact 2-star BEE rating
Tropicool PC05W PC-05 Portable Chiller cum Warmer Single Thermoelectric cooling technology Pre-Cooling for long time food maintenance Hot & Cold switch modes
LG 45 L Mini Refrigerator Reciprocating Compressor Metallic body Optimum cooling
LEONARD USA 115 L Inverter Double Door Mini Refrigerator Anti-Fungal gasket Built-in stabilizer Good cooling
Kelvinator 95 litres 1 Star Single Door  Compact Freezer-on-Top configuration 95 L capacity Door lock feature
Midea 45 L Direct Cool Single Door Ecologically Sound Refrigerant Reciprocating Compressor Built-in Stabilizer & recessed handle
Hisense 46 L 2 Direct-Cool Single Door Mechanical control Low noise with build-in fan and compressor Recessed handle and reversible door

Best overall product

Haier is well-reputed for its global leadership in the home appliance industry competition. Therefore, it is obvious that its products top the list for mini-refrigerators. The Haier 53 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door mini fridge is an all-rounder product offering a good energy rating to decent pricing. The mini bar fridge is the perfect size and capacity, ideal for a single-person utility. It is also highly durable, made of stainless steel, and has a shelf with toughened glass. The annual consumption totals around 179 Kilowatt hours which is a great deal for the rating and performance.

Best value for money

Choosing a small version of a big product is greatly underrated. The case is evident when it comes to mini-refrigerators. While conventional refrigerators have a preferential customer base, mini fridge choices are quite volatile with the users. Tropicool’s PC05W PC-05 Portable Chiller cum Warmer (White) is the most affordable brand in the market and is the best choice for a small fridge under 5000. The product is value for every penny, studded with advanced features like Single Thermoelectric cooling technology, ABS Body & PU Foam Insulation. As a result, the refrigerator is desirable for home and car use.

How to find the best product?

Portability and convenience are the primary objectives of buying a mini refrigerator. Thus, considering the setting space is important in deciding the choice size. The type of cooling system and duration are very important factors in drawing leverage over the portability feature. The power rating and capacity are as essential as for a conventional refrigerator. Finally, the type of contents (food or cosmetics) to be stored, style, configuration, and special features also form the criteria for selection.

Product Price
LEONARD USA 115 L Inverter Double Door Mini Refrigerator / Small Fridge with Separate Deep Freezer Compartment & Interior Light for Home, Office or Bar (Based on American Technology) (LEUSADDREFUF, Black & Silver, Double Door) ₹ 24,490
Haier 53 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator (HR-65KS, Black) ₹ 12,750
CROWNFUL Mini Fridge, 4 Liter/6 Can Portable Cooler and Warmer Personal Fridge for Skin Care, Cosmetics, Food, Great for Bedroom, Office, Car, Dorm, ETL Listed (White) ₹ 13,368
AmazonBasics 44 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator (2022, Black, 2022 Model)
LG Mini Refrigerator, 45L GL-M051RSWC (White) ₹ 9,290
Tropicool PC05W PC-05 Portable Chiller cum Warmer (White) ₹ 4,749
Kelvinator 95 litres 1 Star Single Door Refrigerator, Silver Grey KRC-A110SGP ₹ 10,990
Godrej 30 L Qube Personal Standard Single door Cooling Solution (TEC Qube 30L HS Q103, Black)
Midea 45 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator(MDRD86FGE31, Silver)- 2022 Model
Hisense 46 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator (RR46D4SSN, Silver, 2022 Model)

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
