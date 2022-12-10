Best LG TVs on amazon: From budget to premium options

Best LG TVs of 2022
Several television brands on the market offer a great range of features and designs, giving consumers many choices. Similarly, LG TVs have all the modern features, including smart TV features, improved sound, and best-quality displays for a better viewing experience. It is one of the market leaders in the electronics sector. This article will help you select one of the best LG TVs for your home. This article features some of the best LG TVs available on Amazon and compares their features, USPs and pros and cons. You will also get the TVs' price list and know which is a "value-for-money" product and the overall best product. Continue reading to learn more.
The best LG TVs for your home
1. LG 55UQ7500PSF - 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (55-Inches)
This 4K HD LED Smart TV by LG is an excellent option in the mid-budget range. The TV features a 55-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has 2.0 channel speakers with an AI sound feature and a sound output of 20W. This TV runs on the latest WebOS 22 and AI ThinQ. It supports unlimited OTT apps, including Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, etc. It also has a game dashboard and game optimiser features for a smooth gaming experience.
Specifications:
- Model name: LG 55UQ7500PSF
- Screen size: 55 Inches
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
- Refresh rate: 60Hz
- Display technology: LED
- Connectivity: Three HDMI + one USB ports
- Dimensions: 8.7 x 124.4 x 72.6 cm
- Weight: 14.3kg
|Pros
|Cons
- It has a high refresh rate of 60Hz
|
- An additional one-year warranty is applicable on the panel.
|
|
2. LG 32LQ636BPSA - WebOS Smart HD TV (32-Inches)
This LG TV is more of a low-budget option. It has a 32-inch HD LED display, providing a decent picture viewing experience. The display is more vivid and rich in colours compared to other TVs in the same price range.
The sound quality is also good since it has AI sound technology and 5.1 virtual surround sound. It is powered by a faster 5th-generation Alpha Processor that offers an enhanced experience. The best part is its magic remote, which many users prefer and love.
Specifications:
- Model name: LG 32LQ636BPSA
- Screen size: 32 Inches
- Resolution: Full HD (1366 x768)
- Refresh rate: 60Hz
- Display technology: LED
- Connectivity: One HDMI + two USB ports
- Dimensions: 187.2 x 37.8 x 121.2 cm
- Weight: 4.1kg
|Pros
|Cons
- Single-star energy rating
- 5th-generation Alpha processor
3. LG 55NANO73SQA - 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV (55-Inches)
This is one of the latest TVs launched by LG in 2022. The NanoCell Series TV comes with a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display is good and lets you enjoy smooth and realistic visuals in pure colours. It has a thin-bezel design that looks very sleek and premium. It is powered by the 5th-generation Alpha processor 4K, capable of analysing original content for improved picture quality. It runs on the latest WebOS and features the Apple Airplay feature, unique in TVs.
Specifications:
- Model name: LG 55NANO73SQA
- Screen size: 55 Inches
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
- Refresh rate: 60Hz
- Display technology: NanoCell
- Connectivity: Three HDMI + two USB ports
- Dimensions: 5.8 x 123.5 x 71.5 cm
- Weight: 14.6kg
4. LG 48A2PSA - 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (48-Inches)
This 108 cm (48 Inches) TV from LG is the best you can get if your budget is high. The display delivers 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also has the AI 4K Upscaler technology for a more vivid and bright picture. It features Dolby Atmos with AI Sound Pro, providing immersive surround sound. It supports unlimited OTT apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, etc. This smart TV has the Alpha 7 5th generation processor and runs on LG's latest WebOS 22 for fast and smooth navigation.
Specifications:
- Model name: LG 48A2PSA
- Screen size: 48 Inches
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
- Refresh rate: 60Hz
- Display technology: OLED
- Connectivity: Three HDMI + one USB ports
- Dimensions: 4.6 x 107 x 62 cm
- Weight: 11.5kg
|Pros
|Cons
|
- 5.1.2 Channel surround sound
|
|
5. LG 43LM5600PTC - Full HD Smart LED TV (43-Inches)
This 43-inch smart TV is one of India's most-bought LG TVs. It has an ultra HD LED display with a 50Hz refresh rate. Powered by a Quad-core processor, it eliminates noise and scale-up images to make them more vivid and sharp. It has excellent sound quality since it features Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual X, which ensures clear and immersive audio. For quick access, it has a one-touch access feature for Netflix and Prime Video. It also supports all the OTT apps with real-time content optimisation for better recommendations.
Specifications:
- Model name: LG 43LM5600PTC
- Screen size: 43 Inches
- Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080)
- Refresh rate: 50Hz
- Display technology: LED
- Connectivity: Two HDMI + one USB ports
- Dimensions: 8.1 x 97.7 x 57.5 cm
- Weight: 8.3kg
|Pros
|Cons
|
- Sleek and responsive remote
|
6. LG 65NANO86TNA - 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV (65-Inches)
The LG NanoCell TV uses the Alpha 7 third-generation chipset. The TV has a 4K resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate, making the picture super-smooth. It has a nano bezel design that looks very premium when mounted on the wall. With a sound output of 20W, it has 2.0 channel speakers sporting Dolby Atmos. The TV also supports HDMI 2.1, making it compatible with next-generation consoles. The TV contains all popular streaming services and runs LG's WebOS 22. It is one of the best LG TVs for gaming since it has dedicated gaming features and provides a smoother, stutter-free, and lag-free gaming experience.
Specification:
- Model name: LG 65NANO86TNA (65 inches)
- Screen size: 65 Inches
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
- Refresh rate: 100Hz
- Display technology: NanoCell
- Connectivity: Four HDMI + three USB ports
- Dimensions: 6.4 x 145.1 x 84 cm
- Weight: 24.1kg
|Pros
|Cons
|
- Built-in Google Assistant
|
|
7. LG 43UQ8040PSB - 4K UHD Smart TV (43-Inches)
This TV can be a fantastic option if you're looking for a reasonably-priced 43-inch smart LG TV. The 43-inch Ultra HD LED display offers a great viewing experience and supports HDR content. The 20W audio output delivers loud and good sound quality. It runs on WebOS and supports unlimited OTT or streaming apps.
Specifications:
- Model name: LG 43UQ8040PSB
- Screen size: 43 Inches
- Resolution: Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
- Refresh rate: 60Hz
- Display technology: LED
- Connectivity: Three HDMI + one USB ports
- Dimensions: 1.5 x 6.22 x 9.6 cm
- Weight: 7.1kg
|Pros
|Cons
- Google Assistant and Alexa
- Latency in remote control commands
|
|
|
8. LG OLED55G2PSA - EVO Gallery Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (55-Inches)
LG's OLED55G2PSA 4K OLED Smart TV is a particularly premium deal. This 139 cm Smart TV set with a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 performs amazingly well compared to other TVs. It has a whooping 120Hz of refresh rate, which makes videos super-smooth. It is also quite versatile because of the four HDMI and three USB connectors. It has the best Alpha 9 5th-generation processor. It supports almost all video formats, so you can watch videos using an external storage or device. It features Dolby Atmos and LG Sound Sync, offering fantastic sound quality with a massive audio output of 60W.
Specifications:
- Model name: LG OLED55G2PSA
- Screen size: 5 Inches
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
- Refresh rate: 50Hz
- Display technology: OLED
- Connectivity: Four HDMI + three USB ports
- Dimensions: 122.2 x 2.7 x 69.8 cm
- Weight: 17.1kg
Three best features of LG TVs
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|LG 55UQ7500PSF - 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|4K UHD Display
|60Hz refresh rate
|Game dashboard and Optimiser
|LG 32LQ636BPSA - WebOS Smart HD TV
|Low-budget TV
|Lightweight
|HGIG mode for gaming
|LG 55NANO73SQA - 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV
|Multiple user profiles
|Bezel-less design
|NanoCell Display
|LG 48A2PSA - 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV
|HDMI 2.1 with eARC
|Apple Airplay 2
|Alpha 7 5th generation processor
|LG 43LM5600PTC - Full HD Smart LED TV
|AI launcher
|Lightweight
|Miracast
|LG 65NANO86TNA - 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV
|100Hz refresh rate
|Apple Airplay 2
|Built-in Google Assistant
|LG 43UQ8040PSB - 4K UHD Smart TV
|Google Assistant and Alexa
|Lightweight
|AI ThinQ
|LG OLED55G2PSA - EVO Gallery Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV
|120Hz refresh rate
|Four HDMI + three USB Ports
|Alpha 9 5th generation processor
Best value for money LG TV
The best value-for-money LG TV on this list is the LG 55NANO73SQA - 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV (55-Inches). The main features, including the 4K UHD screen, 60Hz refresh rate, Apple Airplay, and its processor, make it the best option with a fantastic picture and sound experience. All these specifications and powerful features are available at a very attractive price, which makes it one of the best TVs that deliver higher benefits vis-a-vis its price.
Best overall LG TV
The best overall TV from this list would be the LG 48A2PSA - 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (48-Inches). The TV offers a very smooth and fast experience, thanks to the Alpha 7 4K processor. The TV has many pros as well, making it very lucrative in the price range, such as its AI 4K Upscaler technology and the support of unlimited OTT apps. Most of all, the vibrant OLED thin-bezel display makes this the best TV overall.
How to find the best LG TV?
When looking for and purchasing a TV, numerous considerations come into play. You can get started by analysing and determining the features and requirements you require and the content you will find most enjoyable. When looking for the best LG TV, these are some crucial factors to take into account:
- Fix your budget for your preferred LG TV.
- Choose your preferred operating system, such as WebOS 22 or Android OS.
- Understand the concept of different types of screens such as LED, OLED, QLED, etc.
- Choose an LG TV with decent connectivity features like HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for smooth playback.
- Finally, check the customer reviews and overall product ratings on Amazon and the installation terms and conditions of the TV before purchasing it.
Price list of the best LG TVs
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|LG 55UQ7500PSF - 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
| ₹17,299
|2.
|LG 32LQ636BPSA - WebOS Smart HD TV
| ₹17,299
|3.
|LG 55NANO73SQA - 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV
| ₹58,990
|4.
|LG 48A2PSA - 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV
| ₹79,990
|5.
|LG 43LM5600PTC - Full HD Smart LED TV
| ₹33,500
|6.
|LG 65NANO86TNA - 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV
| ₹116,990
|7.
|LG 43UQ8040PSB - 4K UHD Smart TV
| ₹36,950
|8.
|LG OLED55G2PSA - EVO Gallery Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV
| ₹138,810
