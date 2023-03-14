Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Facilitate your cooking experience with top 10 gas stoves

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 14, 2023 13:36 IST
Summary:

We have shortlisted top 10 gas stoves that come with great features and will cater to your budget requirements. Read on to know more.

product info
A good gas stove can make your cooking experience more enriching.

Do you want to upgrade your home kitchen and make mealtime even more enjoyable? Look no further than our top 10 gas stoves! Each of these stoves features a unique combination of features, making them ideal for both gas stove for home and commercial use. They are a great way to elevate your cooking experience and take it to the next level. Compared to electric ranges, they are more energy efficient and provide faster cooking times. They also provide precise heat control with adjustable burners which makes it easier to follow recipes and adjust temperature as necessary. With our top 10 best gas stove options, you’ll be sure to find exactly what you need in your home kitchen or commercial setup. Whether you prefer 2 or 3-burner gas stoves, we have an option that will fit your needs perfectly. Some of the best Gas stove brands out there include Butterfly, Prestige and others so you know you’ll be making an excellent choice when selecting from our list of top-rated models.

Here is the list of top 10 Gas Stoves available in India which are available online. Let’s check them out:

Product List

  1. Butterfly Smart Glass Top 2 Burner Open Gas Stove

Add modern elegance to your kitchen with the Butterfly Smart Glass Top 2 Burner Open Gas Stove. This gas stove features a powerful and efficient heavy-duty gas valve for precise flame control, so you can get consistent cooking results every time you use it. The thick gas pipe is coated with interior and exterior protection that prevents rust from forming, while the rubber support legs keep it secure and stable for even heat distribution.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Butterfly
  • Product Dimensions: 60 x 29 x 11 Centimeters
  • Color: Black
  • Warranty: 1 year manufacturer warranty
  • Burner Material : Brass
ProsCons
Excellent Customer ServiceOnly compatible with LPG
cellpic 56% off
Butterfly Smart Glass Top 2 Burner Open Gas Stove (Black), Manual Ignition
4.1 (19,662)
4.1 (19,662)
56% off
2,199 4,995
Buy now

2. Prestige Royale Plus Schott Glass 3-Burner Gas Stove

Introducing Prestige Royale Plus Schott Glass 3-Burner Gas Stove – India’s largest kitchen appliance brand for your home. Built with safety, innovation, and durability in mind, this gas stove is anchored by Schott glass which provides a lifetime of use and beauty. For added peace of mind, the Sabaf gas valves used are of the highest quality ensuring secure and hassle-free functioning.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Prestige
  • Product Dimensions: 84 x 49 x 17.5 Centimeters
  • Color: Black
  • Warranty : Lifetime Warranty on SCHOTT Glass
  • Burner Material : Brass
ProsCons
Easy to cleanRegulators are bit tight
Affordable price 
cellpic 44% off
Prestige Royale Plus Schott Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove, Manual Ignition, Black
4.2 (7,149)
4.2 (7,149)
44% off
6,970 12,395
Buy now

3.Elica Hob 4 Burner Italian Auto Ignition Gas Stove

It introduces the Elica Hob 4 Burner Italian Auto Ignition Gas Stove - the perfect combination of style and efficiency. This Gas stove is designed with superior-quality materials for ultimate durability and performance. Elica Hob 4 Burner is also used for commercial use.It features a tempered glass finish that is scratch- and rust-free, a Euro coating that helps keep your cookware steady on the stove, improves burner efficiency, and gives it an attractive look.This gas stove for commercial use in homes.

Specifications:

● Brand: Elica

● Product Dimensions: 70 cm (W) x 52 cm (D) | Carcass Cutting (mm): 660 x 480 x 50

● Colour: Black

● Warranty: 2 Years from date of Purchase on Micro switch, Spark Plug, Generator, Jets.(No warranty on Sabaf Lotus/Enameled Black burners for discoloration, Denting, Deformation & chipping or peeling of enameled black coating)

ProsCons

High Efficiency Burners

Sometimes auto-ignition is not working 
Heat Resistant Knobs 
cellpic
Elica Hob 4 Burner Italian Auto Ignition Glass Top - 2 Big Lotus and 2 Medium Lotus Burner Gas Stove (Flexi EC 470 DX Lotus BK) - Black
4.1 (116)
4.1 (116)
12,999
Buy now

4. .Glen 4 Burner LPG Glass Gas Stove

The Glen 4 Burner LPG Glass Gas Stove is designed to provide you with the perfect cooking experience. Its four high-strength brass burners allow you to cook meals at higher flames and everyday meals on the same stove. The top of this gas stove is made of durable, easy-to-clean toughened glass which gives it a high degree of sustainability while its black coating ensures added longevity.

Specifications:

● Brand: Glen

● Product Dimensions: 56.5L x 55W x 11.8H Centimeters

● Colour: Black

● Material: Mild steel Powder coated

ProsCons

Pan Supports

 

 

Extra strong pan support which easily accommodates large and heavy vessels.

No free installation

Toughened glass

Toughened glass for total safety. Easy to clean, resists scratches, stain, impact and heat

 

Revolving Nozzle

Smart 360 ° swivel type revolving inlet nozzle. Makes cooktop movement easy & safe.

 
cellpic 48% off
Glen 4 Burner LPG Glass Gas Stove with Brass Burner, Black Manual Ignition (CT4B55BLBB)
4 (509)
4 (509)
48% off
4,599 8,795
Buy now

5. Bosch Built-in Gas Hob 4 Burner

The Bosch Built-in Gas Hob 4 Burner is the perfect choice for any kitchen. It boasts a sleek black finish and four burners, giving you ample space for cooking multiple dishes at once. The integrated flame failure safety device turns off the stove automatically if flames are extinguished, providing an added layer of safety when using this hob. The robust construction and heavy-duty enamel plates are extremely durable and make cleaning easier than ever before.

Specifications:

● Brand: Bosch

● Warranty: Two years

● Colour: Gray

● Material: Stainless steel

● Power source: LPG

ProsCons
Integrated flame failure safety deviceExpensive

Auto ignition

 
Sword control knobs 
Stainless steel hob which is easy to clean 
cellpic 15% off
Bosch Built in Gas Hob Stainless Steel 4 Burner Silver
3.9 (14)
3.9 (14)
15% off
21,990 26,000
Buy now

6. Lifelong LLGS18 Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove

The Lifelong LLGS18 Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove is a great equipment to have in your kitchen. This stove is designed to give you maximum convenience, safety and efficiency while cooking. It has three brass burners that make it perfect for any home, and it prevents gas leakage well.Lifelong is one of the leading brands offering a wide range of innovative products for its customers.

Specifications:

● Brand: Lifelong

● Colour: Black

● Heating Elements: 3

● Material: Steel

● Product Dimensions: 73 x 34 x 9 cm

ProsCons
Good designNone
ISI Certified for the safety of your family 
cellpic 66% off
Lifelong LLGS18 Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove, Manual Ignition, LPG Compatible, Black (ISI Certified, Door Step Service, 1 Year Warranty)
3.9 (13,943)
3.9 (13,943)
66% off
2,099 6,145
Buy now

7 .Sunshine Regal Gas Stove Toughened Glass Cooktop

The Sunshine Regal Gas Stove Toughened Glass Cooktop is a great addition to any kitchen. This gas stove has all the features you need and want in a gas stove. Featuring the slimmest cooktop in India, this stove provides 30% savings in your monthly gas bills. You can enjoy fast delivery and installation thanks to its expedited services, allowing you to start cooking sooner than ever.

Specifications:

● Brand: Sunshine

● Product Dimensions: ‎77D x 38W x 5H Centimetres

● Colour: Black

● Warranty: Two years

● Material: Glass

ProsCons
High thermal efficiency We were not able to find any specific con in this gas stove
Robust pan support with flame protection guards prevents flames from turning off due to wind 
cellpic
Sunshine Regal Pro Gas Stove Toughened Glass Cooktop Manual Ignition| Stainless Steel Frame | ISI Certified | 2 Years General Warranty (Burner, Gas Valve and Glass - 5 Years) (3 Burner)
4.1 (226)
4.1 (226)
Get Price

8. MILTON Premium 4 Burner Gas Stove

Introducing the Milton Premium 4 Burner Gas Stove, part of Milton's trusted and respected line of kitchen stoves. For more than 25 years, Indian kitchens have benefitted from the reliable quality and performance of Milton gas stoves. This particular model is equipped with 7 mm tempered glass top, anti-skid feet, a 59x58x12.5 cm MS frame, and tri-pin brass burners for easy and fast operation. Enjoy up to 68%+ efficiency.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Milton
  • Product dimensions: 59 x 58 x 12.5 Centimeters
  • Colour: Black
  • Warranty: One year
ProsCons

high-quality ergonomic knobs 

Regulators are a bit tight 

Fuel-efficient tri-pin brass burner

 
cellpic 48% off
MILTON Premium 4 Burner Black Manual Ignition LPG Glass Top Gas Stove, (ISI Certified)
4 (7,850)
4 (7,850)
48% off
3,399 6,600
Buy now

9. Pigeon Infinity Gas Cooktop 2 Burner Gas Stove

The Pigeon Infinity Gas Cooktop 2 Burner Gas Stove is a perfect addition to your kitchen. It comes with two brass burners and a toughened glass top to make cooking easier and more efficient. The heavy-duty LPG stove is designed to withstand the demands of everyday use and has advanced safety features for a worry-free cooking experience.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Pigeon
  • Product Dimensions: 36 x 12.5 x 70 Centimeters
  • Color: Black
  • Warranty: Seven Year
  • Material: Steel
ProsCons
Extended warranty period

The knobs are slightly tight

Lightweight and well-designed 
cellpic 41% off
Pigeon Infinity Gas Cooktop with Glass Top and Stainless Steel body 2 Burner Gas Stove, Manual Ignition, Black
3.8 (741)
3.8 (741)
41% off
3,499 5,895
Buy now

10.Hindware Andrea Stainless Steel 4-Burner Gas Stove

This Hindware Andrea Stainless Steel Gas Stove is the perfect appliance for your kitchen. The 4-burner design has been optimized to be as energy-efficient as possible, while offering an impressive variety of features. The metal knobs are made of ZAMAC and the toughened thermal glass adds to its durability. With its auto-ignition at the push of a button, it offers ease of use.

Specifications:

● Brand: Hindware

● Colour: Black

● Product Dimensions: 90 x 52 x 13 Centimeters

● Warranty:Two years

● Material: Stainless steel

ProsCons
Good colour and designToo Expensive 
Premium finish with 8mm toughened glass 

Anti-skid legs

cast Iron Support to add elegance and durability

 
Metallic Knobs made of ZAMAC add Elegance and Beauty to the Cooktop 
cellpic 20% off
Hindware Andrea Stainless Steel 4 Burner Gas Stove, (Black)
4.1 (8)
4.1 (8)
20% off
21,490 26,990
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

Products Feature 1  Feature 2 Feature  3

Butterfly Smart Glass Top 2 Burner Open Gas Stove

Heat efficient burnersRevolving nozzlesSmart lock pan features

Prestige Royale Plus Schott Glass 3-Burner Gas Stove

Efficient performanceAffordableEasy to clean

Elica Hob 4 Burner Italian Auto Ignition Gas Stove

Lovely DesignHigh quality KnobPremium glass finish

Glen 4 Burner LPG Glass Gas Stove

Good auto clean featureUnique designGreat suction power

Bosch Built-in Gas Hob 4 Burner

Sword control knobsInnovative technologyAuto ignition

Lifelong LLGS18 Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove

Fuel efficientWonderful designAmazing touch control

Sunshine Regal Gas Stove Toughened Glass Cooktop

Energy efficientVery easy to cleanCleans nicely
MILTON Premium 4 BurnerPowerful suctionFuel efficientSmooth control

Pigeon Infinity Gas Cooktop 2 Burner Gas Stove

Good finishingUser friendly controlSaves energy efficiently

Hindware Andrea Stainless Steel 4-Burner Gas Stove

Stylish LookStunning designAutomatic, No use of lighter

Best overall product

Hindware Andrea Stainless Steel 4-Burner Gas Stove presents the perfect gas stove for your kitchen. Now you can cook in an energy-saving way with this 4 burner gas stove. It is made from high quality materials such as toughened thermal glass and ZAMAC metallic knobs, ensuring durability and elegance at the same time. With its auto-ignition features, it simplifies cooking in a much easier manner. The cast iron support adds even more elegance to its design while adding longevity to its service life.

Best value for money

With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 6990, thePrestige Royale Plus Schott Glass 3-Burner Gas Stove is affordable and loaded with features like excellent push control and the baffle filter that ensure hassle-free cooking. It has incredible suction power and is very energy efficient. It is the best example of the incorporation of innovative technology. This item fits your home perfectly, thanks to its proportions.

How to find the perfect kitchen chimney?

Discover the perfect gas stove with this comprehensive guide! Our guide offers an in-depth look at all of the features you need to consider when selecting a stove, including warranty, design, durability and price. With our easy-to-follow system you'll be able to select the perfect stove for your space and budget. And with excellent customer service available if something isn't quite right, you can be assured that your purchase is being made with confidence.

Product Price
Butterfly Smart Glass Top 2 Burner Open Gas Stove (Black), Manual Ignition ₹ 2,199
Prestige Royale Plus Schott Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove, Manual Ignition, Black ₹ 6,970
Elica Hob 4 Burner Italian Auto Ignition Glass Top - 2 Big Lotus and 2 Medium Lotus Burner Gas Stove (Flexi EC 470 DX Lotus BK) - Black ₹ 12,999
Glen 4 Burner LPG Glass Gas Stove with Brass Burner, Black Manual Ignition (CT4B55BLBB) ₹ 4,599
Bosch Built in Gas Hob Stainless Steel 4 Burner Silver ₹ 21,990
Lifelong LLGS18 Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove, Manual Ignition, LPG Compatible, Black (ISI Certified, Door Step Service, 1 Year Warranty) ₹ 2,099
Sunshine Regal Pro Gas Stove Toughened Glass Cooktop Manual Ignition| Stainless Steel Frame | ISI Certified | 2 Years General Warranty (Burner, Gas Valve and Glass - 5 Years) (3 Burner)
MILTON Premium 4 Burner Black Manual Ignition LPG Glass Top Gas Stove, (ISI Certified) ₹ 3,399
Pigeon Infinity Gas Cooktop with Glass Top and Stainless Steel body 2 Burner Gas Stove, Manual Ignition, Black ₹ 3,499
Hindware Andrea Stainless Steel 4 Burner Gas Stove, (Black) ₹ 21,490

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
