Facilitate your cooking experience with top 10 gas stoves

Do you want to upgrade your home kitchen and make mealtime even more enjoyable? Look no further than our top 10 gas stoves! Each of these stoves features a unique combination of features, making them ideal for both gas stove for home and commercial use. Compared to electric ranges, they are more energy efficient and provide faster cooking times. They also provide precise heat control with adjustable burners which makes it easier to follow recipes and adjust temperature as necessary. Whether you prefer 2 or 3-burner gas stoves, we have an option that will fit your needs perfectly. Some of the best Gas stove brands out there include Butterfly, Prestige and others. Here is the list of top 10 Gas Stoves available in India which are available online.

Product List

Butterfly Smart Glass Top 2 Burner Open Gas Stove

Add modern elegance to your kitchen with the Butterfly Smart Glass Top 2 Burner Open Gas Stove. This gas stove features a powerful and efficient heavy-duty gas valve for precise flame control, so you can get consistent cooking results every time you use it. The thick gas pipe is coated with interior and exterior protection that prevents rust from forming, while the rubber support legs keep it secure and stable for even heat distribution.

Specifications:
Brand: Butterfly

Product Dimensions: 60 x 29 x 11 Centimeters

Color: Black

Warranty: 1 year manufacturer warranty

Burner Material : Brass

Pros Cons Excellent Customer Service Only compatible with LPG

2. Prestige Royale Plus Schott Glass 3-Burner Gas Stove Introducing Prestige Royale Plus Schott Glass 3-Burner Gas Stove – India’s largest kitchen appliance brand for your home. Built with safety, innovation, and durability in mind, this gas stove is anchored by Schott glass which provides a lifetime of use and beauty. For added peace of mind, the Sabaf gas valves used are of the highest quality ensuring secure and hassle-free functioning. Specifications: Brand: Prestige

Product Dimensions: 84 x 49 x 17.5 Centimeters

Color: Black

Warranty : Lifetime Warranty on SCHOTT Glass

Burner Material : Brass

Pros Cons Easy to clean Regulators are bit tight Affordable price

3.Elica Hob 4 Burner Italian Auto Ignition Gas Stove It introduces the Elica Hob 4 Burner Italian Auto Ignition Gas Stove - the perfect combination of style and efficiency. This Gas stove is designed with superior-quality materials for ultimate durability and performance. Elica Hob 4 Burner is also used for commercial use.It features a tempered glass finish that is scratch- and rust-free, a Euro coating that helps keep your cookware steady on the stove, improves burner efficiency, and gives it an attractive look.This gas stove for commercial use in homes. Specifications: ● Brand: Elica ● Product Dimensions: 70 cm (W) x 52 cm (D) | Carcass Cutting (mm): 660 x 480 x 50 ● Colour: Black ● Warranty: 2 Years from date of Purchase on Micro switch, Spark Plug, Generator, Jets.(No warranty on Sabaf Lotus/Enameled Black burners for discoloration, Denting, Deformation & chipping or peeling of enameled black coating)

Pros Cons High Efficiency Burners Sometimes auto-ignition is not working Heat Resistant Knobs

4. .Glen 4 Burner LPG Glass Gas Stove The Glen 4 Burner LPG Glass Gas Stove is designed to provide you with the perfect cooking experience. Its four high-strength brass burners allow you to cook meals at higher flames and everyday meals on the same stove. The top of this gas stove is made of durable, easy-to-clean toughened glass which gives it a high degree of sustainability while its black coating ensures added longevity. Specifications: ● Brand: Glen ● Product Dimensions: 56.5L x 55W x 11.8H Centimeters ● Colour: Black ● Material: Mild steel Powder coated

Pros Cons Pan Supports Extra strong pan support which easily accommodates large and heavy vessels. No free installation Toughened glass Toughened glass for total safety. Easy to clean, resists scratches, stain, impact and heat Revolving Nozzle Smart 360 ° swivel type revolving inlet nozzle. Makes cooktop movement easy & safe.

5. Bosch Built-in Gas Hob 4 Burner The Bosch Built-in Gas Hob 4 Burner is the perfect choice for any kitchen. It boasts a sleek black finish and four burners, giving you ample space for cooking multiple dishes at once. The integrated flame failure safety device turns off the stove automatically if flames are extinguished, providing an added layer of safety when using this hob. The robust construction and heavy-duty enamel plates are extremely durable and make cleaning easier than ever before. Specifications: ● Brand: Bosch ● Warranty: Two years ● Colour: Gray ● Material: Stainless steel ● Power source: LPG

Pros Cons Integrated flame failure safety device Expensive Auto ignition Sword control knobs Stainless steel hob which is easy to clean

6. Lifelong LLGS18 Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove The Lifelong LLGS18 Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove is a great equipment to have in your kitchen. This stove is designed to give you maximum convenience, safety and efficiency while cooking. It has three brass burners that make it perfect for any home, and it prevents gas leakage well.Lifelong is one of the leading brands offering a wide range of innovative products for its customers. Specifications: ● Brand: Lifelong ● Colour: Black ● Heating Elements: 3 ● Material: Steel ● Product Dimensions: 73 x 34 x 9 cm

Pros Cons Good design None ISI Certified for the safety of your family

7 .Sunshine Regal Gas Stove Toughened Glass Cooktop The Sunshine Regal Gas Stove Toughened Glass Cooktop is a great addition to any kitchen. This gas stove has all the features you need and want in a gas stove. Featuring the slimmest cooktop in India, this stove provides 30% savings in your monthly gas bills. You can enjoy fast delivery and installation thanks to its expedited services, allowing you to start cooking sooner than ever. Specifications: ● Brand: Sunshine ● Product Dimensions: ‎77D x 38W x 5H Centimetres ● Colour: Black ● Warranty: Two years ● Material: Glass

Pros Cons High thermal efficiency We were not able to find any specific con in this gas stove Robust pan support with flame protection guards prevents flames from turning off due to wind

8. MILTON Premium 4 Burner Gas Stove Introducing the Milton Premium 4 Burner Gas Stove, part of Milton's trusted and respected line of kitchen stoves. For more than 25 years, Indian kitchens have benefitted from the reliable quality and performance of Milton gas stoves. This particular model is equipped with 7 mm tempered glass top, anti-skid feet, a 59x58x12.5 cm MS frame, and tri-pin brass burners for easy and fast operation. Enjoy up to 68%+ efficiency. Specifications: Brand: Milton

Product dimensions: 59 x 58 x 12.5 Centimeters

Colour: Black

Warranty: One year

Pros Cons high-quality ergonomic knobs Regulators are a bit tight Fuel-efficient tri-pin brass burner

9. Pigeon Infinity Gas Cooktop 2 Burner Gas Stove The Pigeon Infinity Gas Cooktop 2 Burner Gas Stove is a perfect addition to your kitchen. It comes with two brass burners and a toughened glass top to make cooking easier and more efficient. The heavy-duty LPG stove is designed to withstand the demands of everyday use and has advanced safety features for a worry-free cooking experience. Specifications: Brand: Pigeon

Product Dimensions: 36 x 12.5 x 70 Centimeters

Color: Black

Warranty: Seven Year

Material: Steel

Pros Cons Extended warranty period The knobs are slightly tight Lightweight and well-designed

10.Hindware Andrea Stainless Steel 4-Burner Gas Stove This Hindware Andrea Stainless Steel Gas Stove is the perfect appliance for your kitchen. The 4-burner design has been optimized to be as energy-efficient as possible, while offering an impressive variety of features. The metal knobs are made of ZAMAC and the toughened thermal glass adds to its durability. With its auto-ignition at the push of a button, it offers ease of use. Specifications: ● Brand: Hindware ● Colour: Black ● Product Dimensions: 90 x 52 x 13 Centimeters ● Warranty:Two years ● Material: Stainless steel

Pros Cons Good colour and design Too Expensive Premium finish with 8mm toughened glass Anti-skid legs cast Iron Support to add elegance and durability Metallic Knobs made of ZAMAC add Elegance and Beauty to the Cooktop

Best 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Butterfly Smart Glass Top 2 Burner Open Gas Stove Heat efficient burners Revolving nozzles Smart lock pan features Prestige Royale Plus Schott Glass 3-Burner Gas Stove Efficient performance Affordable Easy to clean Elica Hob 4 Burner Italian Auto Ignition Gas Stove Lovely Design High quality Knob Premium glass finish Glen 4 Burner LPG Glass Gas Stove Good auto clean feature Unique design Great suction power Bosch Built-in Gas Hob 4 Burner Sword control knobs Innovative technology Auto ignition Lifelong LLGS18 Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove Fuel efficient Wonderful design Amazing touch control Sunshine Regal Gas Stove Toughened Glass Cooktop Energy efficient Very easy to clean Cleans nicely MILTON Premium 4 Burner Powerful suction Fuel efficient Smooth control Pigeon Infinity Gas Cooktop 2 Burner Gas Stove Good finishing User friendly control Saves energy efficiently Hindware Andrea Stainless Steel 4-Burner Gas Stove Stylish Look Stunning design Automatic, No use of lighter