New Year 2022: Gift gadgets to dear ones to make their lives richer and joyous

Have you thought of what you are going to gift your loved ones this New Year? In three days we will be ringing in the New Year. Giving and receiving gifts is what makes such celebration memorable and thoughtful.

With each passing year, more and more products, featuring latest technology, are getting launched. Such devices are super fun and make life easy and convenient. And one was to present it as a gift, nothing could be better.

So, it is a done deal - this new year, you will be surprising your family and friends with electronic gadget featuring latest technology. If you are ready, then let's get started.

Below is a list of some really cool gadgets. Scroll through the list and add the items to your cart on Amazon. Just three more days to go. Hurry!





1. SmartSync Star Projector

B08Y3QR686

This projector has four scene modes, namely, sleeping, romantic, party and relaxing. It is Wi-Fi supported and also compatible with Alexa and Google Home. You can control the device with the help of both remote and voice. A distinct device, it makes for an amazing gifting option.





2. Miracle Digital Photo Frame

B07M78CGCB

This digital photo frame has a screen size of 7 inches. It is compatible with JPEG images with a maximum resolution of 8000 x 8000 pixel. It supports various memory devices and has a LED backlight screen. In addition to a photo frame, it can also serve as a calendar and clock.



3. Casio SA-77 44 Mini Keys Keyboard

B00PCCP2W2

This keyboard is super lightweight and makes for an ideal gifting option for kids. It features 10 built-in songs and five onboard percussion pads. There is an LCD display also which makes playing and learning on this casio all the way more fun. It is available in black colour and also has a 3.5 mm jack port.



4. realme 20000 mAh Power Bank

B08X1LB48W

This power bank provides 18W two-way quick charge. It has triple charging ports and comes with 2-in-1 charging cable. Besides, it boasts of 14 layer charge protection too. It is lightweight and, therefore, travel-friendly.



5. Tribit XSound Go Wireless Bluetooth Speakers

B078S4P3J9

This wireless bluetooth speakers are lightweight, IPX 7 waterproof and come with a built-in mic. It features a powerful battery that allows one to listen to uninterrupted music all day long. Also, it has a sleek and stylish design.





6. truke Buds S1 True Wireless Earbuds

B091H9DWL9

This in-ear wireless earbuds come with a mic in each earbud. It is equipped with noise cancellation technology, providing clear sound. One can enjoy a great calling experience with these wireless earbuds. It has a great battery life and boast of an ergonomic design.



7. EDASH Ultra Soft Wired Sleep Headphones Comfortable Eye Mask

B09F64GW58

This sleep headband is lightweight, comfortable to wear and washable. It aids one in sleeping better. It fits amazingly well and come with adjustable speakers. It also comes with 3.5 meter long braided cord and 3.5 mm stereo plug. It is a great tool that provides comfort and helps one relax.



8. Procus ONE Virtual Reality Headset 40MM Lenses

B015SG1R52

With this device, one can enjoy an immersive viewing experience. It features polished HD optical lenses, in-built touch button and built-in IPD adjustment feature. One can also adjust the screen of this device as per one's comfort and convenience. It is comfortable to wear and comes with an adjustable headband. It is best compatible with smartphones with a screen size of 4.7 to 6 inches.



9. OnePlus Smart Band

B07XY9BZPM

This smart brand from OnePlus is compatible with both android and iOS devices. It has a powerful battery which lasts up to 14 days. It is hands on in monitoring one's oxygen levels and highlighting potential health issues, if any. One can also enjoy operating key mobile phone features like music, call and message notifications through this smart band. It is water and dust resistant up to 50 meters for 10 minutes.



10. Carvaan Saregama Mini Kids

B08K969L6V

This Carvaan can be connected with other devices via bluetooth, aux cable and USB cable. Its design is stylish and playful. An ideal gifting option for gifts, this Saregama comes pre-installed with 80 plus classic rhymes, 300+ famous stories for kids and 15+ phonetic-based learning content. You will also find mantras and devotionals songs loaded in it. Available in two striking colours, this music system comes with a warranty of six months.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON