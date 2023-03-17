Old school, new tech: Top 5 Nokia keypad mobile phones of 2023

Nokia keypad phones are good for all of us who like to keep things simple.

Nokia is known for making some of the most trustworthy and long-lasting mobile phones. Nokia has consistently produced user-friendly, powerful, and long-lasting phones throughout the history of mobile phones. Its traditional keypad layout, which has remained a mainstay in their mobile phones over the decades, is one of their most recognisable features. Nokia keypad mobiles keep attracting consumers who cherish their dependability and classic design amidst the popularity of smartphones. These keypad phones offer various models to suit various requirements and tastes. They always have something for everyone, whether you're searching for a basic phone for emergencies or a device with decent capabilities like a camera and music player. And when it comes to reliability and sturdiness, Nokia has always been a go-to brand. In this buying guide, we bring you the top 5 Nokia keypad mobile phones of 2023 that will catch your attention and make you consider ditching the touchscreen for good. From long-lasting battery life to impressive camera features, these Nokia keypad phones are packed with everything you need and more. So sit back, relax, and discover which Nokia keypad mobile phone is perfect. Product list 1. Nokia 5310 Keypad Phone The Nokia 5310 Dual SIM keypad phone is a sleek and strong handset that is both compact and trendy. The 2.4" curved display and two front-facing speakers on this device equip music fans with a rich sound experience. The phone has 32GB of internal storage and 1GB of RAM, sufficient for all your multimedia needs. Also, it has a Series 30+ operating system, which is highly user-friendly. The long battery life of this Nokia keypad mobile is one of its best features. The phone's 1200mAh battery allows it to remain active and connected to the internet for up to 22 days. If someone is looking for a phone that can catch pace with their stressful life, this makes it a great option. Altogether, this Nokia keypad mobile offers a great balance of fashion, functionality, and cost. While its user-friendly UI and solid battery life make it a great alternative for anyone seeking a durable keypad phone. Specifications: Brand: Nokia Model Name: Nokia 5310 Provider of Network Services: Unlocked for All Carriers OS: Series 30+ Cellular Technology: 2G

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery life Limited camera abilities Dual front-facing speakers

2. Nokia 3310 Keypad Phone The Nokia 3310 Dual SIM keypad mobile is a throwback that will grab your attention. This phone pays homage to the iconic Nokia 3310 that won hearts all over the entire globe with its vintage style and high durability. But don't let the phone's vintage appearance hoodwink you; it's loaded with contemporary capabilities, making it a wonderful choice for someone searching for a sturdy, fairly-priced phone. The 2.4-inch display of the Nokia 3310 Dual SIM phone makes it simple to read even in bright sunshine. It also has an amazing battery life of up to 22 hours of call time. This phone's rugged construction is among its best attributes. This Nokia keypad mobile phone can survive knocks and falls without any damage because of its sturdy keypad and famous hard-shell casing.It's a perfect choice for anyone searching for a durable and modest phone that will undoubtedly survive the decades to come thanks to its vintage design, extended battery life, and strong fit and finish. Specifications: Brand: Nokia Model Name: 3310 Provider of Network Services: Unlocked for All Carriers OS: Nokia Series 30+ Cellular Technology: 2G

Pros Cons Rugged build quality Limited RAM & ROM Affordable Low-resolution display

3. Nokia 105 Plus Keypad Phone This Nokia keypad mobile phone is the ideal choice for those looking for a phone that is simple to operate and fair on the pocket because it delivers a substantial amount of power in a little, sleek body. The 1.77” colour display of the Nokia 105 Plus Single SIM phone makes browsing simple. Moreover, it comes equipped with a long-lasting battery life of up to 18 days on standby and up to 12 hours of talk time. On top of that, you can save up to 2000 contacts and 500 SMS. The robust structure of the Nokia 105 Plus Single SIM phone is among its most remarkable characteristics. This device can tolerate slips and scratches thanks to its durable polycarbonate body and strong keypad. In short, this keypad mobile is a great option because of its compact size, prolonged battery life, and solid sturdiness. Specifications: Brand: Nokia Model Name: NOKIA 105 Plus Provider of Network Services: Unlocked for All Carriers OS: Nokia Series 30+ Cellular Technology: 2G

Pros Cons Prolonged battery life Limited features Affordable Limited app compatibility

4. Nokia 110 Keypad Phone The Nokia 110 Dual SIM keypad mobile phone has undergone a facelift with a contemporary, resilient, and trendy look that you'll love to brag about while maintaining the well-known and user-friendly design everyone adores. With a 1.77" screen that is of high quality and an island-style keypad with white key lettering, you can adjust the text size to your preference and type swiftly. This keypad mobile phone has you covered either you wish to carry hundreds of tracks because of the integrated MP3 player and card reader or listen in to your chosen radio station with the wireless FM radio. Lastly, this Nokia keypad mobile comes with the support of nine Indian languages. It is a perfect pick for anybody looking for a robust, compact device that is simple to use and loaded with basic functions. Specifications: Brand: Nokia Model Name: 110 Dual SIM Provider of Network Services: Unlocked for All Carriers OS: S30+ Cellular Technology: 3G

Pros Cons Built-in FM radio and music player Basic camera functionality Pre-loaded games

5. Nokia 2660 Flip Keypad Phone With the 4G VoLTE connectivity offered by the Nokia 2660 Flip 4G Volte Keypad Phone, you can take advantage of super-fast browsing and crystal-clear audio calls. It also has a colourful, vivid 2.8-inch display that's pretty impressive. It allows for easy answering and ending of calls with its flip functionality, making it simple and convenient. Furthermore, it features a user-friendly Zoom UI for easy navigation and a long-lasting battery life that can last several weeks. In an emergency, the Nokia keypad mobile phone has an emergency button that can be programmed to contact up to 5 people. If anybody is looking for an efficient and attractive mobile, choose this model for its flip design, 4G VoLTE connectivity, and extended battery life. Specifications: Brand: Nokia Model Name: Flip OS: S30+ Cellular Technology: 4G Memory Storage Capacity: 128 MB

Pros Cons Emergency button Limited storage Stylish flip design 4G VoLTE connectivity

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Nokia 5310 Keypad Phone Dual SIM support Long-lasting battery Dual front-facing speakers Nokia 3310 Keypad Phone Retro design Prolonged battery life Classic Snake game Nokia 105 Plus Keypad Phone Sturdy design Wireless FM Great battery life Nokia 110 Keypad Phone Expandable storage up to 32GB Music playback time of 27 hours Extended battery life Nokia 2660 Flip Keypad Phone Intriguing Flip design Dual 4G VoLTE SIM connectivity In-built MP3 player