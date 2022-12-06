The 7 best garment steamers with powerful features for all types of fabrics

Best garment steamers

A garment steamer is a great alternative to traditional ironing. It is an excellent choice for those who do not have the time, patience, or space for ironing their clothes. Garment steamers are designed to work just like a traditional iron. When water is heated in the tank, it produces steam to help get rid of creases and wrinkles. Garment steamers work wonders on all types of fabrics. They help to give clothing a fresh and crisp look. You can find a wide variety of garment steamers available in the market. From portable steamers that are perfect for travel to steamers on wheels, you can find several options available with different features and prices that suit your needs. Here we’ve listed the best garment steamers you can check out before picking the right one for your needs. 1. Inalsa Swiftix Garment Steamer When it comes to choosing the best garment steamer for your home, the Inalsa Swiftix Garment Steamer is one of the best garment steamers you could purchase. Packed with a wide range of features, this efficient and powerful steamer is great for daily use. This is a 1600 watts steamer that comes with Rapid Even Heat technology for best results. With the fast heat-up technology, this steamer helps you save a lot of time, especially when you are running late. The steamer has a big nozzle and detachable fabric brush that works wonders on thick fabrics as well. Specifications: · Wattage: 1600 · Capacity: 1.6 litres · Product dimensions: 52.5 x 29 x 164 cm

Pros Cons Rapid Even Heat technology Price on the high end 5 modes variable continuous steam The result is not 100% Large detachable water tank. Safe on all fabrics Adjustable ironing board Fast heat-up technology Dry boiling and over-heat protection Adjustable pole height

2. Philips Handheld Garment Steamer The Philips Handheld Garment Steamer is a handy and powerful appliance if you’re looking to get things done quickly without hassle. This steamer is perfect for vertical and horizontal steaming purposes for all types of fabrics and clothing. It’s a lightweight garment steamer that comes with a SmartFlow heated plate for the best results. A compact and lightweight steamer, it’s perfect to easily carry around wherever you go. This fabulous steamer comes with a brush attachment, a safety glove and a detachable water tank for convenience. Specifications: · Wattage: 1200 · Capacity: 70 millilitres · Product dimensions: 52.5 x 29 x 164 cm

Pros Cons Vertical and horizontal steaming Low water tank capacity Safe on all types of fabrics The result is not 100% Compact and lightweight Detachable water tank SmartFlow heated plate

3. Black+Decker Handheld Portable Garment Steamer Keep your clothes wrinkle-free while you travel with this Black+Decker Portable Garment Steamer. Designed with the best features for easy use, this garment steamer can be used on all types of fabrics. Available in a compact design, the steamer is equipped with an adjustable steam function for easy use. You can easily adjust the steam according to the fabric. The steamer comes equipped with a large 260 ml tank for longer use. The Universal Bottle Adapter is designed for easy travel purposes, while the Anti Calc feature ensures the product has a longer life. It’s one of the best garment steamers that’s lightweight and compact. Specifications: · Wattage: 1500 · Capacity: 260 millilitres · Product dimensions: 14 x 20.3 x 24.5 cm

Pros Cons Lightweight The result is not 100% Compact Build quality could be better Easy to use Adjustable steam function Suitable on all types of fabrics Universal bottle adapter

4. Gaiatop Garment Steamer If you’re looking for a lightweight and efficient garment steamer, you must check out the Gaiatop Garment Steamer, which comes in a compact design. It’s an easy and safe design that works efficiently to remove wrinkles and creases instantly. The large 300 ml water tank and wide base design ensure that the steamer is comfortable to hold. The steamer takes only 25 seconds to heat, making it a great choice for busy days or when you are in a rush. It’s a perfect garment steamer that can be used to steam your fabrics and clothes vertically or horizontally with ease. Suitable for all types of fabrics, it’s one of the best garment steamers in the market. Specifications: · Wattage: 1500 · Capacity: 300 millilitres · Product dimensions: 20 x 25 x 40 cm

5. Inalsa Travel Pro Garment Steamer The Inalsa Travel Pro Garment Steamer is one of the best garment steamerswhen it comes to travel. It’s a lightweight portable garment steamer you can easily carry wherever you go. This convenient steamer is designed to keep your clothes wrinkle-free with its amazing features. It requires just 25 seconds to heat up, making it a perfect choice when you need fresh and crisp clothes. The 130 ml water tank gives you 15 minutes of uninterrupted steaming for best results. When it comes to safety, this garment steamer comes with an auto shut-off feature when over-heated or not in use. Specifications: · Wattage: 1250 · Capacity: 130 ml · Product dimensions: 21.7 x 15.2 x 12 cm

Pros Cons Fast heat up The result is not 100% Lightweight Build quality could be better Auto shut-off No leaking, no spilling Detachable water tank

6. Warmex Garment Steamer The Warmex Garment Steamer is another efficient steamer that you can purchase for your home. This is a great 2-in-1 garment steamer that also works as an iron to get the job done easily and quickly. You can use it horizontally or vertically to eliminate creases and wrinkles from all types of fabrics. With the pump-up steam feature, the steamer heats up in just 15 seconds, making it an excellent choice for busy days. The continuous steam feature helps to deliver more steam powerfully to remove even the toughest creases and wrinkles instantly. This steamer comes with a 100 ml water tank and is perfect for travel purposes. Specifications: · Wattage: 1200 · Capacity: 100 ml · Product dimensions: 20 x 15 x 10 cm

Pros Cons 2-in-1 garment steamer The result is not 100% 7 steam nozzles for extra steam May seem heavier than other garment steamers Auto-shut off Detachable brush 100 ml removable water tank Continuous steaming

7. Philips Handheld Foldable Garment Steamer Another travel-friendly garment steamer that you can check out is this Philips Handheld Foldable Garment Steamer that comes with a unique design. It’s a compact steamer that is easy to carry around without hassle. This steamer is equipped with a unique adjustable head that allows you to remove wrinkles and creases from any angle. It’s designed to work vertically and horizontally offering you the best results. With its fast heat feature, the steamer is ready in 30 seconds allowing you to save time especially when you need to get things done quickly. Specifications: · Wattage: 1500 · Capacity: 100 ml · Product dimensions: 35.2 x 15.6 x 15.1 cm

Pros Cons Adjustable head The result is not 100% OptimalTemp Technology Price on the high end Pointed Steam Plate Tip Heats Up In 30 Seconds Easy to Use Compact and foldable design Instant heat up

Three best features of all the garment steamers on this list:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Inalsa Swiftix Garment Steamer 5 Modes Variable Continuous Steam Dry Boiling and Over-heat Protection Rapid Even Heat Technology Philips Handheld Garment Steamer SmartFlow Heated Plate Vertical and Horizontal Steaming Lightweight and Compact Design Black+Decker Handheld Portable Garment Steamer Compact and Lightweight Anti Calc Universal Bottle Adapter Gaiatop Garment Steamer Large Water Tank Lightweight and Compact Fast Heat Up Feature Inalsa Travel Pro Garment Steamer Auto-Shut Off Multipurpose Steamer 25 Seconds Fast Heat Up Warmex Garment Steamer 2-in-1 Garment Steamer Instant Heat Up Auto-Shut Off Philips Handheld Foldable Garment Steamer Compact and Foldable Design Quick Heat Up Continuous Powerful Steam

Best value for money garment steamer The garment steamer that offers the best value for money is the Gaiatop Garment Steamer. This steamer is available at a very affordable price of Rs.1699, making it a budget-friendly option. This steamer is lightweight and compact making it an excellent choice to carry along with you while you travel. The large water tank capacity ensures that it works for long without interruption. With the fast heat up feature, you can get things done within no time, thus saving a lot of time. Best overall garment steamer Inalsa Swiftix is considered the best overall garment steamer as it comes equipped with some great features at a good price. The Rapid Even Heat technology ensures that you get the best results without much effort. The steamer heats up fast, saving you a lot of time. It’s one of the best garment steamers you could choose for hectic days. Suitable for all types of fabrics, this steamer is a great choice for you and your family. How to find the best garment steamers? With the wide range of garment steamers available in the market, it often becomes a difficult task to choose the best garment steamer for your home. To pick the perfect garment steamer, you must consider things like weight, wattage, water tank capacity, ease of use, and budget. Make sure to read product reviews, the pros and cons and the different features that the product offers before you make the right choice. Best garment steamers price list:

S.No. Product Price 1. Inalsa Swiftix Garment Steamer Rs. 6,595 2. Philips Handheld Garment Steamer Rs. 4,139 3. Black+Decker Handheld Portable Garment Steamer Rs. 3,179 4. Gaiatop Garment Steamer Rs. 1,699 5. Inalsa Travel Pro Garment Steamer Rs. 2,495 6. Warmex Garment Steamer Rs. 2,399 7. Philips Handheld Foldable Garment Steamer Rs. 6,625