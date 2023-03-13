Top 10 card pen drives to buy: Buyer’s guide

Card pen drives are capable of keeping a lot of data. They are also portable and easy to use.

Data exchange and retention are essential aspects of our daily lives. Although there are now many cloud-based storage solutions, they cannot compare to the confidentiality of a physical pen drive. People may carry enormous amounts of data on card pen drives without using the internet. A card-shaped pen drive is convenient to carry. It can be carried in wallets or purses the same way as credit cards are. Although purchasing a pen drive might not seem challenging, it is. Due to the wide variety of flash drives available today in the market, each with unique features and benefits. In this article, we are talking about the top 10 card pen drive to buy in India in 2023. By reading this you may find one that fits your requirements and is within your price range. Let's get right to the topic of the top card pen drives in India. Product list Grab Kart Credit Card Type Pen Drive 64 GB A wonderful backup option for your PCs and Android phones is Grab Kart credit card type pen drive 64 GB. It is a Credit card-shaped white pendrive with fast data-transferring capabilities. It is a part of the company's best-selling card pen drive series and makes it simple to transmit information from your computer to a Mobile phone or the other way around. Specifications: Size: 3.3 x 2.0 x 0.1 inches; 30 grams appx.

Hardware Interface: USB

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Flash memory type: ‎Micro SD

Pros Cons Allows for quick data transmission Build quality is not very good

2. 100yellow Bank Card Shape 16GB Pen Drive The 100 yellow Bank card Shape pendrive is the perfect choice if you're on a tight budget and need a 16GB card pen drive. It connects with PCs, laptops, and mobile devices thanks to its compact but sturdy design. Since it takes up fewer room thanks to its small size, it is more useful than other card pen drives for mobile. The gadget includes a plastic body, waterproof characteristics, and multicoloured graphics and weighs about 80 grams. Specifications: Size: 86 x 54 millimeter

Hardware Interface: USB

Memory Storage Capacity: 16 GB

Flash memory type: ‎Micro SD

Pros Cons It has waterproof materials Slow data transferring

3. IAMBOT 64GB Bank Credit Card Shape Type Pen Drive IAMBOT bank credit card-shaped pen drives have storage sizes of up to 64GB and are slightly elevated, high-performance devices. Using this drive's USB 3.0 technology, you may instantly transmit files, pictures, and movies. It is simple to carry in a wallet or pocket because of its shape and design. It functions exceptionally well with practically any device, including PCs, laptops, tablets, and TVs. It is built of a high-quality material that is durable and resistant to force, water, and dust. Specifications: Size: ‎8.13 x 0.3 x 5.08 cm

Hardware Interface: USB

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Flash memory type: ‎Micro SD

Pros Cons High-speed data transfer Required OTG adapter to connect with phone

4. 100yellow Credit Card Pendrive, 32GB One of the biggest manufacturers of card pen drives worldwide is 100yellow. They are renowned for producing goods that are high-quality and durable. The 100yellow Credit Card Pendrive, 32Gigabytes, from 100yellow, is a conventional-looking card pen drive with a plastic material, waterproof features, and multicoloured graphics. It weighs roughly 80 grams. Because of its small size and robust construction, it works well with computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also comes with a read speed of 120 gigabytes per second and a write speed of 2x. Specifications: Size: ‎86 x 54 millimeter

Hardware Interface: USB

Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB

Flash memory type: ‎‎Memory Stick Duo

Pros Cons Incredible read and write speeds Expensive

5. Tobo - Bank Card USB Flash Drive The Tobo Bank Card USB Flash Drive offers high-performance storage and is compatible with PCs, Macs, and Android devices. It provides a streamlined card-shaped design with an ultra-slim, attractive appearance. It is a premium dynamically printed card pen drive with hot plug-and-play and USB 2.0 speed. It has an A-class chip that can be repeatedly wiped one hundred thousand times. Specifications: Size: ‎ ‎7.25 x 5 x 2 cm; 50 Grams

Hardware Interface: USB

Memory Storage Capacity: 8 GB

Flash memory type: ‎‎Memory Stick Duo

Pros Cons Shockproof and electromagnetic proof Very low storage capacity

6. 100Yellow® Credit Card Type Eiffel Tower Printed 32 Gb Pen Drive For iPhone and Android customers who want daily data storage, this 100Yellow® Credit Card Style Eiffel Tower Printed 32 Gb Pen Drive is a wonderful option. By attaching it to your phone using the Lightning Connection, which enables Plug and Play, you may transfer data with ease. It functions well with laptops, tablets, and portable devices because of its compact size and durable design. Moreover, it has a 120 gigabytes per second read performance and a 2x write speed. You have the option to give it to your loved ones. Specifications: Size: ‎86 x 54 millimeter

Hardware Interface: USB

Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB

Flash memory type: ‎‎Memory Stick Duo

Pros Cons Cool design with the good built quality

7. DDARK Plain USB Credit Card Type Pen Drive - 32GB Novelty White Credit Card Model 32GB Pendrive 2.0 Standard USB 2.0 interface and white plastic shell describe the USB Flash Drive. It is made from a sturdy, force-, water-, and dust-resistant material of the highest quality. It works with Macs, PCs, and Android-powered devices. It offers quick and simple data backup, storage, and transfer of computer files. Specifications: Size: ‎ 5 x 8.5 x 0.02 cm; 100 Grams

Hardware Interface: USB

Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB

Flash memory type: ‎‎Memory Stick Duo

Pros Cons Ultra-compact and portable Cheap plastic

8. 100yellow® Pen Drive, 64Gb Credit Card Shape USB Flash Drive If you need a 64GB card pen drive on a tight budget, the 100yellow Debit card Shaped pendrive is the ideal option. Because of its lightweight but robust construction, it can connect to PCs, laptops, and portable devices. It is more practical than other card pen drives for smartphones since it takes up less space as a result of its tiny size. The device weighs roughly 80 grams and has a plastic body, waterproof features, and multicolored displays. Specifications: Size: ‎86 x 54 millimeter

Hardware Interface: USB

Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB

Flash memory type: ‎‎Memory Stick Duo

Pros Cons It has waterproof materials Slow data transferring

9. Generic Plain Credit Card Type USB 2.0 Pen Drive - 8 GB The Generic Plain Credit Card Type USB 2.0 Pen Drive provides high-performance storage and is appropriate for use with Android gadgets as well as PCs and Macs. It has a sleek, elegant card-shaped form with an incredibly slim profile. It really wouldn't take up a lot of room in your luggage or pocket. It is a high-end white card pen drive with USB 2.0 speed and hot plug-and-play. Specifications: Size: ‎ ‎ ‎10.4 x 7.4 x 0.9 cm; 30 Grams

Hardware Interface: USB

Memory Storage Capacity: 8 GB

Flash memory type: ‎‎Memory Stick Duo

Pros Cons Slow data transmission

10. 100Yellow® Joker Printed Pen Drive An appealing pen drive is the 100yellow Present 32 GB credit card pen drive. It resembles a credit card in shape. When one stores data in a secure location, it helps them to store a lot of data and feel at ease. The pen drive's outside case is also incredibly beautiful and fashionable. You can use it to give it to your loved ones. It comes in a 16 GB version. Therefore, buy this pen drive to give yourself a fashionable appearance. The pen drive is incredibly stylish and portable, fitting neatly in a wallet. This pen drive is small enough to fit in a pocket. Specifications: Size: ‎ ‎ ‎‎86 x 54 millimeter

Hardware Interface: USB

Memory Storage Capacity: 32GB

Flash memory type: ‎‎Memory Stick Duo

Pros Cons High-speed performance Costly

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Features 2 Features 3 Grab Kart Credit Card Type Pen Drive 64 GB Quick data transmission 64 GB storage Well-built quality 100yellow Bank Card Shape 16GB Pen Drive 16 GB storage Flash memory type ‎‎Memory Stick Duo Water-resistant IAMBOT 64GB Bank Credit Card Shape Type Pen Drive USB 3.0 technology Storage sizes up to 64GB High-speed data transfer 100yellow Credit Card Pendrive, 32GB Multicoloured graphics Read speed of 120 gigabytes per second Water-resistant Tobo - Bank Card USB Flash Drive Hot plug and play USB 2.0 speed It has an A-class chip 100Yellow® Credit Card Type Eiffel Tower Printed 32 Gb Pen Drive Eiffel Tower Printed Flash memory type ‎‎Memory Stick Duo Water-resistant DDARK Plain USB Credit Card Type Pen Drive - 32GB USB 2.0 interface Dust-resistant material Compact 100yellow® Pen Drive, 64Gb Credit Card Shape USB Flash Drive Water-resistant Robust construction 64 GB storage Generic Plain Credit Card Type USB 2.0 Pen Drive - 8 GB USB 2.0 interference Support hot plug and play 8 GB storage 100Yellow® Joker Printed Pen Drive 32 Gb Memory Storage Capacity Flash memory type ‎‎Memory Stick Duo Joker printed display