Friday, Mar 10, 2023
Top 10 picks of micro SD cards to buy in India

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 10, 2023 13:14 IST
Summary:

This article throws light on 10 of the best SD cards available in India and their features. Now, storing good photographs and HD videos should not be a challenge.

A SD card is ideal for storing large volume of data.

A Micro SD card stores videos, photos, or other data files. Also, it provides volatile and non-volatile media for storing data. It is short for Secure Digital Card and is one of the most common types of memory cards, and it is designed to offer a large amount of storage in a small size. It is mainly used in small portable devices such as handheld computers, digital video camcorders, digital cameras and mobile phones. About 8000+ different models and 400+ brands of electronic devices use SD technology.

1. Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSDXC (MB-MC128KA)

Samsung EVO Plus MB-MC128KA micro memory card the superior performance and reliability. It also has the key feature of increased speed and compatibility that ensure reliable performance. With much storage, you can store tons of media on your smartphone, load games on your handheld, or download more apps on your tablet. Best-in-class speeds to ensure smooth transfers with proven reliability. Free your smartphone from space restrictions. Never worry about storage again - there's space for all your memories!

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Product Dimensions: 10 x 15 x 1 Millimeters

Weight: 20 g

Model: ‎FD-ZJ-230213-044

Digital storage capacity: ‎128 GB

ProsCons
Handle big tasks with ease119 GB of usable memory out of 128 GB. Rest used for basic maintenance.
Even with large files, the EVO Plus is reliably fast. 
Perfect interface 
Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSDXC UHS-I U3 130MB/s Full HD & 4K UHD Memory Card with Adapter (MB-MC128KA)
4.3 (142,445)
4.3 (142,445)
889 2,699
2. SanDisk Extreme microSD UHS

Sandisk Extreme micro sd card provides ultimate speed for fast transfers, app performance, and 4K UHD. That is perfect for android smartphones, action cameras, and drones. This high-performance microSD card enables 4K UHD video recording, Full HD video, and high-resolution photos. In addition, the ultra-fast SanDisk Extreme memory card delivers read speeds of up to 190MB/s and write speeds of up to 90MB/s. And with A2 certification, you get fast application performance for a great smartphone experience.

Specifications:

Brand: SanDisk

Product Dimensions: 1 x 15 x 11 Millimeters

Weight: ‎5 g

Model: ‎SDSQXAA-128G-GN6MN

Digital storage capacity: 128 GB

ProsCons
A great smartphone experienceHas compatibility issue 
Read speeds (160MB/s max) 
Durable 
SanDisk Extreme microSD UHS I Card 128GB for 4K Video on Smartphones,Action Cams 190MB/s Read,90MB/s Write
4.5 (21,565)
4.5 (21,565)
1,209 2,900
3. HP 32GB Class 10 MicroSD

The HP 32 GB High-Speed ​​Class 10 Memory Card is ready to store the latest digital content for smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices. With a read speed of up to 80 MB/s, this hard drive is responsive and easy to load and retrieve data.

HP 32 GB Class 10 Micro SD card is ideal for the latest tablets, PCs, smartphones and mobile devices. Also, has reliable storing and transferring mobile content to your device, such as photos, music and movies for entertainment or e-books for school or work. HP 32 GB, memory card price, is less.

Specifications:

Brand: HP

Product Dimensions: ‎0.1 x 1.5 x 1.1 cm; 0.5 Grams

Weight: ‎ ‎0.5 g

Model: ‎ ‎U1 TF card 32GB

Digital storage capacity: 32 GB

ProsCons
With a protector cover, it is easy to useLow on speed
Highest-quality computing product 
High data transfer with low power consumption 
HP 32GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card (U1 TF Card 32GB)
4 (33,594)
4 (33,594)
369 1,600
4. Kingstone Canvas Select Plus 128GB microSD Card

The Canvas Select Plus micro sd card, is powerful, fast, durable, and designed to be reliable when capturing and developing high-resolution photos, as well as shooting and editing full HD video. Kingston Canvas cards are tested for durability in the harshest environments and conditions, so you can take them anywhere with the confidence that your photos, videos and files are protected. Kingston's Canvas Select Plus microSD 128 GB is compatible with Android devices and features A1-rated performance. In addition, the SD card loads faster and holds more space, and you can take photos and videos in multiple capacities up to 512 GB1.

Specifications:

Brand: Kingstone

Product Dimensions: 24 x 32 x 2 Millimeters

Weight: ‎10 g

Model: ‎‎SDCS2/128GBIN

Digital storage capacity: 128 GB

ProsCons
Extensively tested for durabilityRead speed can be improved
High-speed performance 
Best value for money 
Kingston Canvas Select Plus 128GB microSD Card Class 10 UHS-I speeds up to 100MB/s with Adapter (SDCS2/128GBIN), Black
4.2 (1,465)
4.2 (1,465)
1,009 1,500
5. Samsung EVO Plus 128GB (MB-SC128K)

Samsung Evo Plus 128 GB is reliable for handling big tasks with ease. Also, it is ideal for working with large files, and the EVO Plus is reliably fast with ultra-fast Class 10 U3 transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s. In addition to this, the large apps load and run smoothly and maintain a perfect interface.

The increased speed and compatibility ensure reliable performance. With so much sd card storage, you can store tons of media on your smartphone, load games on your handheld console, or download more apps on your tablet. Best-in-class speed of the sd memory card ensures smooth transfers with proven reliability.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Product Dimensions: 32 x 24 x 2 Millimeters

Weight: ‎2 g

Model: ‎‎MB-SC128K/APC

Digital storage capacity: 128 GB

ProsCons
Superior performance and reliabilityPrimarily used in cameras. It has low compatibility with other devices.
Seven proof protections 
Samsung EVO Plus 128GB, SDXC, UHS-I, U3, Upto 130MB/s, FHD & 4K UHD, Memory Card(MB-SC128K)
4.5 (63)
4.5 (63)
1,349 2,599
6. Verilux 64GB Memory Card Universal Micro SD Card

The verilux 64 Gb memory card is an ultra HD 4K video recording, UHD 4K gaming card. The Verilux SD Card 64GB uses high-quality chips and supports waterproof, shockproof, temperature proof, X-ray proof and durability. Also, Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite memory cards. The Verilux 64GB memory card offers 90MB/s read and 45MB/s write speeds. In addition, the micro sd memory card allows you to view and record Full HD videos and share your beautiful memories in high definition.

Specifications:

Brand: Verilux

Product Dimensions: ‎8 x 5 x 1 cm; 20 Grams

Weight: 20 Grams

Model: AZEM2-0GUDE62

Digital storage capacity: 64 GB

ProsCons
Store up to 5000+ photos up to 3MPRead speed is running low
Compatible with Android smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, drones, surveillance systems 
Designed for continuous operation in extreme weather conditions 
Verilux® 64GB Memory Card Universal Micro SD Card 64GB SD Card 64GB Compatible with Nintendo-Switch Memory Card, UHS-I C10 U3 V30 4K UHD Video Micro SD Card 100MB/s Reading, for Samsung, Oppo, VIVO
4.1 (19)
4.1 (19)
599 1,007
7. Transcend USD300S A1

Transcend USD300S A1 micro sd card cost is affordable and comes with high-capacity storage and small-size cards designed for various portable devices such as car navigation systems, mobile phones, e-books, PDAs, smartphones, digital cameras, music players, and digital video cameras. It is also a user-replaceable non-volatile memory card.

It is widely used in industrial and automotive applications, from read-only applications such as navigation systems to use as bootable media for video recording and data logging.

Specifications:

Brand: Transcend

Product Dimensions: 15 x 1 x 11 Millimeters

Weight: ‎0.36 g

Model: ‎TS128GUSD300S-A

Digital storage capacity: 64 GB

ProsCons
Up to 95 MB/s readConsume more power
Compact and can be installed in small space 
Capable of storing massive data 
Transcend USD300S A1 64GB UHS-I U1 Class 10 Micro SD Memory Card up to 100/20 MB/s (TS64GUSD300S)
4 (26,689)
4 (26,689)
611 1,099
8. Strontium Nitro A1 32GB Micro SDHC Memory Card

The Strontium Nitro A1 32GB is the cheapest sd card that is also a premium product from Strontium. All Strontium Nitro A1 32GB C10 with MicroSDHC are made of quality-assured materials and advanced artistry, which has become the standard in this most demanding sector. Strontium products are widely recognized in the market for their high quality. We strive to offer a wide range of premium Strontium memory cards.

Specifications:

Brand: Strontium

Product Dimensions: 11 x 15 x 1 Millimeters

Weight: ‎10 g

Model: ‎ ‎SRN32GTFU1A1A

Digital storage capacity: 32 GB

ProsCons
Ideal for full HD video recordingDurability could be improved
Designed for extreme working conditions 
Optimized for android apps allowing less loading time 
Strontium Nitro A1 32GB Micro SDHC Memory Card 100MB/s A1 UHS-I U1 Class 10 with High Speed Adapter for Smartphones Tablets Drones Action Cams
4.2 (21,568)
4.2 (21,568)
490 950
9. Sony SF-E64

The Sony SF-E Series 64GB SDXC features 64GB of storage capacity and uses them to support advanced DSLR features such as continuous and quick shooting, RAW and JPEG recording. In addition, the card is also suitable for video recording such as 4K, 3D, HFR and Full HD video, with a maximum read speed of up to 270MB/s and a maximum write speed of up to 70MB/s.

The UHS-II media gets its speed from an extra row of pins. The card is designed for UHS-II/V30-compliant cameras but can be used with devices that do not support UHS-II/V30. When used with UHS-I devices, the card delivers read speeds of up to 95MB/s and write speeds of up to 70MB/s.

Specifications:

Brand: Sony

Product Dimensions: 32 x 24 x 2 Millimeters

Weight: ‎2 Grams

Model: ‎ ‎SF-E64/T1 IN

Digital storage capacity: 64 GB

ProsCons
Hi-Speed Memory CardWrite speed could be improved
Video Speed Class-V30 
Read Speed-270 MB/s, Write Speed-70 MB/s 
Sony SF-E64 Hi- Speed Memory Card
4.1 (121)
4.1 (121)
2,545 2,930
10. Amazon Basics 256GB micro SDXC Memory Card

The Amazon Basics 256GB Micro SDXC Memory Card is a small, portable device with microchip circuitry for uploading, processing, storing, and transferring media material such as files, photos, and apps. Such cards work with appropriate technology, such as PCs, cameras, mobile phones, and medical diagnostic devices with SD slot inlays for instant access. Some of the key specifications of these cards include the following,

Specifications:

Brand: Amazon Basics

Product Dimensions: 15 x 11 x 1 Millimeters

Weight: ‎0.27 g

Model: ‎LSMICRO256GU3

Digital storage capacity: 256 GB

ProsCons
Consumes a small amount of powerNot compatible with all CCTV camera
Decreases the consumption of internal memory used by the phone 
Improves storage capacity with minimal effort 
Amazon Basics 256GB microSDXC Memory Card with Full Size Adapter, 100MB/s, U3
4.6 (20,784)
4.6 (20,784)
1,919 3,500
Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSDXC (MB-MC128KA)The memory card is a non-volatile memoryThey are portable and can be carried from one place to anotherAwesome finishing
SanDisk Extreme microSD UHSThey use less power and electricityThey are available in various storage capacitiesDeveloped for harsh working conditions
HP 32GB Class 10 MicroSDThey are reliable and efficientThe memory card installation is easy to operate and useCost efficient
Kingstone Canvas Select Plus 128GB microSD CardIt is compact and can be installed in a narrow spaceThey are used in mobile phones, digital cameras, computers, laptops and tabletsEasy to use with a protective cover
Samsung EVO Plus 128GB (MB-SC128K)It can store vast amounts of data and informationImprove storage capacity with minimal efforthigh-speed memory card
Verilux 64GB Memory Card Universal Micro SD CardNo data or information is lost or lost in the absence of powerread fasterCan store huge amounts of data
Transcend USD300S A1Also used for data backupProvide a great smartphone experienceSeven proven Protection
Strontium Nitro A1 32GB Micro SDHC Memory CardThey are small and lightbest price-performance ratioAvailable in various storage capacities
Sony SF-E64Good finishingCost-effective storageIt can be used in mobile phones, digital cameras, computers, laptop
Amazon Basics 256GB micro SDXC Memory CardIt can store vast amounts of data and informationperfect interfaceCard installation is easy to operate and use

Best overall product

If you're looking for the best memory card overall, check out the Kingstone Canvas Select Plus 128GB microSD card. Read speeds up to 105MB/s and write speeds up to 30MB/s. Those are impressive statistics! In addition to that speed, it comes with a whopping 128GB capacity.

Best value for money

SanDisk Extreme microSD UHS is the best suitable product for value money. Since it has a durable design for use in extreme environments like shockproof, temperature-proof, and waterproof, you can enjoy it without worrying about the durability of your memory card.

How to find the perfect SD card?

The first and foremost factors when choosing a memory card are speed, capacity and the device you use. Of course, having the maximum capacity at an affordable price is ideal. Still, having a memory card with fast enough write speeds is also important to capture all your footage perfectly.

Product Price
Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSDXC UHS-I U3 130MB/s Full HD & 4K UHD Memory Card with Adapter (MB-MC128KA) ₹ 889
SanDisk Extreme microSD UHS I Card 128GB for 4K Video on Smartphones,Action Cams 190MB/s Read,90MB/s Write ₹ 1,209
HP 32GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card (U1 TF Card 32GB) ₹ 369
Kingston Canvas Select Plus 128GB microSD Card Class 10 UHS-I speeds up to 100MB/s with Adapter (SDCS2/128GBIN), Black ₹ 1,009
Samsung EVO Plus 128GB, SDXC, UHS-I, U3, Upto 130MB/s, FHD & 4K UHD, Memory Card(MB-SC128K) ₹ 1,349
Verilux® 64GB Memory Card Universal Micro SD Card 64GB SD Card 64GB Compatible with Nintendo-Switch Memory Card, UHS-I C10 U3 V30 4K UHD Video Micro SD Card 100MB/s Reading, for Samsung, Oppo, VIVO ₹ 599
Transcend USD300S A1 64GB UHS-I U1 Class 10 Micro SD Memory Card up to 100/20 MB/s (TS64GUSD300S) ₹ 611
Strontium Nitro A1 32GB Micro SDHC Memory Card 100MB/s A1 UHS-I U1 Class 10 with High Speed Adapter for Smartphones Tablets Drones Action Cams ₹ 490
Sony SF-E64 Hi- Speed Memory Card ₹ 2,545
Amazon Basics 256GB microSDXC Memory Card with Full Size Adapter, 100MB/s, U3 ₹ 1,919

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Best Micro SD Cards

What is the function of the SD card in mobile?

How many times can an SD card be reused?

Is it possible to recover a corrupted SD card?

Is the SD card only for photos?

What is the working voltage of the SD card?

