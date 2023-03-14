Top 10 power banks to keep your device charged when on the go

With a power bank, one never has to worry about device running out of battery.

A power bank is a portable charger designed to recharge your electronic devices when you are on the move. It ranges from slim, pocket-sized devices to larger, higher-capacity power banks. The power bank can be used to charge smartphones, tablets, etc. The purpose of one of these is to recharge battery-powered electronics when you are on the go. A power bank can be small enough to fit in your pocket or larger with a higher capacity. They are used to charge cell phones, tablets, speakers, and even laptops. Customisable power banks come in various colours and styles you can choose as per your choice. Product List 1. MI 10000mAh 3i Lithium Polymer Power Bank Dual Input This 10000mAh power bank comes with a Lithium Polymer battery which is perfect for giving 18W fast charging. It has dual ports for both input and output ports. This MI power bank has advanced 12-layer chip protection. This is smart power management. This Mi power bank comes with Micro USB and Type C input port. Along with these features, you get a 6-month domestic warranty from the brand. Specifications: Pattern name: Powerbank Connector Type: USB Brand: MI Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliampere Hour (mAh) Compatible Phone Models: Smartphones Color: Blue

Pros Cons Advanced 12 Layer chip protection The battery takes time to charge Micro-USB and Type C input port

2. URBN Li-Polymer Ultra Compact Power Bank This Urbn pocket power bank is proudly made in India. This is a dual USB output with a 2.4 Amp 5V fast charger. This urban power bank will charge a 3000 MAh phone battery up to 2.4 times and a 4000mAh phone battery up to 1.8 times, which is an amazing gift from the company. It comes with an ultra-compact body and a smooth touch finish, giving a premium look to your power bank with 181 grams weight only. This power bank also has a Type 1 C USB cable, 1 user manual, and 1 warranty card. Specifications: Connector Type: USB, Micro USB Brand: URBN Battery Capacity: 1000

Pros Cons Dual USB Output 2.4 Amp Charger not included Comes with Ultra dense body along with smooth touch finish 5V Fast Charge with 1 Type-C USB Cable

3. Redmi Lithium Polymer 10000 Mah Fast Charging Slim Power Bank Redmi power bank is a slim power bank that intelligently adjusts power output up to 10 W to deliver fast and efficient charging for each connected device. This power bank has the capacity to charge a 3000 mAh phone battery 2.1 times, and it will charge a 4000 mAh phone battery 1.75 times which makes it good. It takes input Type c. it has double USB output of 5.1V/2.6A and a 10-watt fast charger. Specifications: Pattern name: Powerbank Connector Type: USB, Micro USB Brand: Redmi Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliamp Hours Compatible Phone Models: Smartphones Color: Black

Pros Cons Dual Input Ports (Micro USB & Type-C) Double USB Output Intelligently Adjusts Power Output Up To 10W

4. Portronics Power PRO 10000mAh Power Bank The power bank has a dual USB output, enabling multiple devices to charge. You can charge any device, whether a USB or type c. This power bank is perfect with even all kinds of 5V devices. This power bank is lightweight, so you can take this power pro 10K for every trip and make it your essential travel companion. Specifications: Connector Type: USB, Micro USB Brand: Portronics Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliamp Hours Compatible Phone Models:10k Color: Black

Pros Cons Power bank is equipped with Dual USB output Unreliable customer service Charging multiple devices together. It is compatible with all kinds of 5V devices

5. Ambrane 10000mAh Slim Power Bank 3 This is a sleek and stylish, supremely modish and handy design that gives it a style statement while, at the same time, its compact body makes this power bank travel-friendly. This power-packed 10000mAh Lithium Polymer battery capacity allows you to charge your devices multiple times effectively. This power bank can charge an iPhone 12 twice and one plus Nord 1.5 times. It comes with a 20W fast charging output, powerful 20 watts PD, and ZQC output for boosted charging speed, making you always stay ahead in the league. On average, it can charge your mobile 50 % in as quickly as 30 minutes. Specifications: Connector Type: USB Brand: Ambrane Battery Capacity: 10000 Compatible Phone Models: Smartphones Color: Green

Pros Cons Powerful 20 Watts PD and QC Warranty not mentioned Charges your mobile 50% in 30 minutes Charge Multiple Devices

6. AmazonBasics 10000mAH Lithium Polymer 18W Fast Charging Power Bank This power bank has a flat metallic body, with led indicators for charging status. This has a 10000MAh Polymer Li-ion battery capacity with an 18W fast-charging power bank. This power bank has dual input and triple output ports with one USB A fast charging port. It has overcurrent, overvoltage, and short circuit protection and can charge up to three devices, such as mobile phones, smart watches, earphones, etc., at the same time. It has adaptive charging current adjustment with high power efficiency. Specifications: Connector Type: USB, Micro USB Brand: AmazonBasics Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliamp Hours Color: Black Special Feature: Fast Charging

Pros Cons Dual Input, Triple Output Ports Charging via USB port is slow Overcurrent, overvoltage, and short circuit protection

7. SYSKA Power Bank 10000mah Powerbank This power bank comes with a portable charger with 12 layers of protection techniques that prevent your power bank from overcharging, overcurrent, short circuits, and so on. This power bank is a high capacity 10000mAh power bank which could charge your phone at least 2-3 times, and it is suitable for business, travel, and going out where you do not need to worry about your phone’s low battery. This power bank comes with 2 output ports and 2 input ports. The power bank comes with quick charge 3.0 output, which delivers an optimised charge to your devices at up to 18W compared with a non-fast charging power bank to save more than half the time. Specifications: Connector Type: USB, Micro USB Brand: SYSKA Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliamp Hours Colour Energetic: Blue Special Feature: Fast Charging

Pros Cons Compatible with all products Slow charging The Portable charger adopts 12 Layers protections techniques Prevents power bank overvoltage, overcharge, overcurrent and short circuit

8. Spigen Lithium Polymer 3 in-1 Wireless Charging Power Bank This power bank comes with a 3 in 1 feature: a wireless charger, a 10000 mAh power bank, and a mobile stand. This power bank is adaptable to all mobiles and supports wireless charging. But it is not adaptable to smartwatches. It is easy to use as it is convenient at any position, vertical or horizontal. You can reset the power bank by pressing the power button for over 10 seconds to adapt to the mobile. Specifications: Size: Wireless Power Bank Color: Black Connector Type: USB Type A, USB Type C Brand: Spigen Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliamp Hours Compatible Phone Models: Universal Color: Black

Pros Cons Compatible with All Mobiles which enables wireless charging. Wireless charging only supports mobile devices that support wireless charging Compatible with All Mobiles which enables wireless charging. Charge the power bank and device simultaneously with a Charging Dock and C-type cable

9. Belkin Lithium-ion Pocket Power Bank This power bank comes with two USB ports: A and C ports to keep all your devices charged and provides up to 15W of power for your smartphone and two other devices. This power bank can charge at up to 15W when using all 3 ports, and it can add up to an additional 40 hours of battery life for your smartphones. When your power bank needs recharging, an LED light indicates. Specifications: Connector Type: USB Brand: Belkin Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliampere Hour (mAh) Compatible Phone Models: Pixel, iPhone Color: Black

Pros Cons Two USB-A ports and USB-C port keeps all your devices charged Expensive It could Charge at up to 15W when using all 3 ports When power bank needs recharging an LED light indicates about it

10. Eliide 10000 mAh Power Bank with Four Output Option This power bank comes with a capacity of 10000 mAh lithium polymer battery which allows you to charge your devices multiple times, and it can even charge iPhone 12 twice and one plus one and a half times. This power bank can charge multiple devices simultaneously because of its three built-in cables. Its type C and micro USB ports make charging simple. It is lightweight and portable, making it ideal for carrying in a hand, bag, or pocket. Specifications: Model Number: Champion Series Size: 10000 mAh Connector Type: USB, Micro USB Brand: Eliide Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliamp Hours Compatible Phone Models: Smartphones, Tablets Color: Black

Pros Cons Charge multiple devices at the same time Little bit heavy Power bank is lightweight and portable Power Bank has overcurrent, overvoltage, and short circuit protection

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 MI 3i Lithium Polymer Power Bank Dual Input Advanced 12 Layer chip protection Smart power management Micro-USB and Type C input port URBN Li-Polymer Ultra Compact Power Bank 2.4 Amp 5V fast charge with dual USB output Along with smooth touch finish, it has ultra compact body It will charge a 3000mAh phone battery up to 2.4 times & 4000mAh phone battery up to 1.8 times Redmi Lithium Polymer 10000 Mah Fast Charging Slim Power Bank It comes with dual input ports Power bank has double USB output Input & charge time: approx 7.5 hours Portronics Power PRO 10KP10000mAh Power Bank Powerbank is equipped with dual USB output Charges multiple devices together It is also adaptable with all kinds of 5V devices Ambrane 10000mAh Slim Power Bank It comes in sleek and stylish supremely modish and handy design Both at once, it can power two gadgets For boosted charging speed, it has powerful 20 Watts PD and QC output AmazonBasics 10000mAH Lithium Polymer Power Bank 18W fast-charging power bank Overcurrent overvoltage and short circuit protection Adjustment with high power efficiency adaptive charging current SYSKA Power Bank 10000mah | Powerbank It adopts 12 layers protections techniques Power bank with two output ports and two input ports – USB output one Power bank is universally adaptable with all products Spigen Lithium Polymer 3 in-1 Wireless Charging Power Bank You can charge the power bank and device at once with charging dock Adaptable with all mobiles which supports wireless charging Convenient at any position vertical or horizontal Belkin Lithium Ion Pocket Power Bank Two USB-A ports and USB-C port keeps your all devices charged When using all 3 ports, it can charge at up to 15W When power bank needs recharging, an LED light indicates Eliide 10000 mAh Power Bank with Four Output Option Can charge multiple devices at the same time thanks to three built-in cables The power bank's Type C and micro-USB ports make charging simple. The power bank has overcurrent, overvoltage, and short circuit protection,