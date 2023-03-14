Story Saved
Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023
Top 10 power banks to keep your device charged when on the go

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 14, 2023 17:33 IST
Summary:

Power banks with 10000 mAh battery make for excellent picks. Read on to see our top 10 picks.

With a power bank, one never has to worry about device running out of battery.

A power bank is a portable charger designed to recharge your electronic devices when you are on the move. It ranges from slim, pocket-sized devices to larger, higher-capacity power banks. The power bank can be used to charge smartphones, tablets, etc. The purpose of one of these is to recharge battery-powered electronics when you are on the go. A power bank can be small enough to fit in your pocket or larger with a higher capacity. They are used to charge cell phones, tablets, speakers, and even laptops. Customisable power banks come in various colours and styles you can choose as per your choice.

Product List

1. MI 10000mAh 3i Lithium Polymer Power Bank Dual Input

This 10000mAh power bank comes with a Lithium Polymer battery which is perfect for giving 18W fast charging. It has dual ports for both input and output ports. This MI power bank has advanced 12-layer chip protection. This is smart power management. This Mi power bank comes with Micro USB and Type C input port. Along with these features, you get a 6-month domestic warranty from the brand.

Specifications:

Pattern name: Powerbank

Connector Type: USB

Brand: MI

Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliampere Hour (mAh)

Compatible Phone Models: Smartphones

Color: Blue

ProsCons
Advanced 12 Layer chip protectionThe battery takes time to charge
Micro-USB and Type C input port 
MI 10000mAh 3i Lithium Polymer Power Bank Dual Input(Micro-USB and Type C) and Output Ports 18W Fast Charging (Metallic Blue)
4.2 (19,952)
4.2 (19,952)
1,199 2,199
2. URBN Li-Polymer Ultra Compact Power Bank

This Urbn pocket power bank is proudly made in India. This is a dual USB output with a 2.4 Amp 5V fast charger. This urban power bank will charge a 3000 MAh phone battery up to 2.4 times and a 4000mAh phone battery up to 1.8 times, which is an amazing gift from the company. It comes with an ultra-compact body and a smooth touch finish, giving a premium look to your power bank with 181 grams weight only. This power bank also has a Type 1 C USB cable, 1 user manual, and 1 warranty card.

Specifications:

Connector Type: USB, Micro USB

Brand: URBN

Battery Capacity: 1000

ProsCons
Dual USB Output 2.4 AmpCharger not included
Comes with Ultra dense body along with smooth touch finish  
5V Fast Charge with 1 Type-C USB Cable 
URBN 10000 mAh Li-Polymer Ultra Compact Power Bank | 12W Fast Charge | Dual USB Output | Type C & Micro Input | Pocket Size (Purple)
3.9 (36,963)
3.9 (36,963)
999 2,499
3. Redmi Lithium Polymer 10000 Mah Fast Charging Slim Power Bank

Redmi power bank is a slim power bank that intelligently adjusts power output up to 10 W to deliver fast and efficient charging for each connected device. This power bank has the capacity to charge a 3000 mAh phone battery 2.1 times, and it will charge a 4000 mAh phone battery 1.75 times which makes it good. It takes input Type c. it has double USB output of 5.1V/2.6A and a 10-watt fast charger.

Specifications:

Pattern name: Powerbank

Connector Type: USB, Micro USB

Brand: Redmi

Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliamp Hours

Compatible Phone Models: Smartphones

Color: Black

ProsCons
Dual Input Ports (Micro USB & Type-C) 
Double USB Output 
Intelligently Adjusts Power Output Up To 10W 
Redmi Lithiumpolymer 10000 Mah Fast Charging Slim Power Bank (Black, 10W Fast Charging, Dual Ports)
4.2 (36,357)
4.2 (36,357)
1,149 1,999
4. Portronics Power PRO 10000mAh Power Bank

The power bank has a dual USB output, enabling multiple devices to charge. You can charge any device, whether a USB or type c. This power bank is perfect with even all kinds of 5V devices. This power bank is lightweight, so you can take this power pro 10K for every trip and make it your essential travel companion.

Specifications:

Connector Type: USB, Micro USB

Brand: Portronics

Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliamp Hours

Compatible Phone Models:10k

Color: Black

ProsCons
Power bank is equipped with Dual USB outputUnreliable customer service
Charging multiple devices together. 
It is compatible with all kinds of 5V devices 
Portronics Power PRO 10K 10000mAh Power Bank with Dual Output Emergency Mobile Charger (Black, Lithium_Polymer)
3.8 (1,763)
3.8 (1,763)
969 1,999
5. Ambrane 10000mAh Slim Power Bank 3

This is a sleek and stylish, supremely modish and handy design that gives it a style statement while, at the same time, its compact body makes this power bank travel-friendly. This power-packed 10000mAh Lithium Polymer battery capacity allows you to charge your devices multiple times effectively. This power bank can charge an iPhone 12 twice and one plus Nord 1.5 times. It comes with a 20W fast charging output, powerful 20 watts PD, and ZQC output for boosted charging speed, making you always stay ahead in the league. On average, it can charge your mobile 50 % in as quickly as 30 minutes.

Specifications:

Connector Type: USB

Brand: Ambrane

Battery Capacity: 10000

Compatible Phone Models: Smartphones

Color: Green

ProsCons
Powerful 20 Watts PD and QCWarranty not mentioned
Charges your mobile 50% in 30 minutes 
Charge Multiple Devices 
Ambrane 10000mAh Slim Power Bank, 20W Fast Charging, Dual Output, Type C PD (Input & Output), Quick Charge, Li-Polymer, Multi-Layer Protection for iPhone, Anrdoid & Other Devices (Stylo 10K, Green)
4 (8,237)
4 (8,237)
899 1,599
6. AmazonBasics 10000mAH Lithium Polymer 18W Fast Charging Power Bank

This power bank has a flat metallic body, with led indicators for charging status. This has a 10000MAh Polymer Li-ion battery capacity with an 18W fast-charging power bank. This power bank has dual input and triple output ports with one USB A fast charging port. It has overcurrent, overvoltage, and short circuit protection and can charge up to three devices, such as mobile phones, smart watches, earphones, etc., at the same time. It has adaptive charging current adjustment with high power efficiency.

Specifications:

Connector Type: USB, Micro USB

Brand: AmazonBasics

Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliamp Hours

Color: Black

Special Feature: Fast Charging

ProsCons
Dual Input, Triple Output PortsCharging via USB port is slow
Overcurrent, overvoltage, and short circuit protection 
Amazon Basics 10000mAH Lithium Polymer 18W Fast Charging Power Bank | Dual Input and Triple Output Ports | Flat Metallic Body, Black
3.8 (1,188)
3.8 (1,188)
999 1,999
7. SYSKA Power Bank 10000mah Powerbank

This power bank comes with a portable charger with 12 layers of protection techniques that prevent your power bank from overcharging, overcurrent, short circuits, and so on. This power bank is a high capacity 10000mAh power bank which could charge your phone at least 2-3 times, and it is suitable for business, travel, and going out where you do not need to worry about your phone’s low battery. This power bank comes with 2 output ports and 2 input ports. The power bank comes with quick charge 3.0 output, which delivers an optimised charge to your devices at up to 18W compared with a non-fast charging power bank to save more than half the time.

Specifications:

Connector Type: USB, Micro USB

Brand: SYSKA

Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliamp Hours

Colour Energetic: Blue

Special Feature: Fast Charging

ProsCons
Compatible with all productsSlow charging
The Portable charger adopts 12 Layers protections techniques  
Prevents power bank overvoltage, overcharge, overcurrent and short circuit  
SYSKA Power Bank 10000mah | 6 Months Warranty | Powerbank, Battery Bank, Quick Charging 18W P1029J Power Bank with High-Energy Density Polymer Cell with Triple Output Port (Energetic Blue)
3.8 (1,290)
3.8 (1,290)
898 1,999
8. Spigen Lithium Polymer 3 in-1 Wireless Charging Power Bank

This power bank comes with a 3 in 1 feature: a wireless charger, a 10000 mAh power bank, and a mobile stand. This power bank is adaptable to all mobiles and supports wireless charging. But it is not adaptable to smartwatches. It is easy to use as it is convenient at any position, vertical or horizontal. You can reset the power bank by pressing the power button for over 10 seconds to adapt to the mobile.

Specifications:

Size: Wireless Power Bank

Color: Black

Connector Type: USB Type A, USB Type C

Brand: Spigen

Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliamp Hours

Compatible Phone Models: Universal

Color: Black

ProsCons
Compatible with All Mobiles which enables wireless charging.Wireless charging only supports mobile devices that support wireless charging
Compatible with All Mobiles which enables wireless charging. 
Charge the power bank and device simultaneously with a Charging Dock and C-type cable 
Spigen Lithium Polymer 10000 mAh 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Power Bank with USB-A | USB-C 20W Fast Charging - Black
3.9 (2,627)
3.9 (2,627)
2,399 3,999
9. Belkin Lithium-ion Pocket Power Bank

This power bank comes with two USB ports: A and C ports to keep all your devices charged and provides up to 15W of power for your smartphone and two other devices. This power bank can charge at up to 15W when using all 3 ports, and it can add up to an additional 40 hours of battery life for your smartphones. When your power bank needs recharging, an LED light indicates.

Specifications:

Connector Type: USB

Brand: Belkin

Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliampere Hour (mAh)

Compatible Phone Models: Pixel, iPhone

Color: Black

ProsCons
Two USB-A ports and USB-C port keeps all your devices chargedExpensive
It could Charge at up to 15W when using all 3 ports 
When power bank needs recharging an LED light indicates about it 
Belkin Lithiumion 10000 Mah Pocket Power Bank Charges 3 Devices Simultaneously Up to 15W for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Pixel 4, Apple Watch, Apple Airpods with 2 USB A and 1 USB C Ports, Black
4.1 (1,314)
4.1 (1,314)
2,999 3,499
10. Eliide 10000 mAh Power Bank with Four Output Option

This power bank comes with a capacity of 10000 mAh lithium polymer battery which allows you to charge your devices multiple times, and it can even charge iPhone 12 twice and one plus one and a half times. This power bank can charge multiple devices simultaneously because of its three built-in cables. Its type C and micro USB ports make charging simple. It is lightweight and portable, making it ideal for carrying in a hand, bag, or pocket.

Specifications:

Model Number: Champion Series

Size: 10000 mAh

Connector Type: USB, Micro USB

Brand: Eliide

Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliamp Hours

Compatible Phone Models: Smartphones, Tablets

Color: Black

ProsCons
Charge multiple devices at the same timeLittle bit heavy
Power bank is lightweight and portable 
Power Bank has overcurrent, overvoltage, and short circuit protection 
Eliide 10000 mAh Power Bank (Newly Launched) - Four Output Option (Micro USB, C Type, iPhone Cables, and 1 USB Port) & Dual Input Option (Type C, Micro USB) (Champion Series, 10000 mAh)
999 1,699
Top 3 features for you

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
MI 3i Lithium Polymer Power Bank Dual InputAdvanced 12 Layer chip protectionSmart power managementMicro-USB and Type C input port
URBN Li-Polymer Ultra Compact Power Bank2.4 Amp 5V fast charge with dual USB outputAlong with smooth touch finish, it has ultra compact body It will charge a 3000mAh phone battery up to 2.4 times & 4000mAh phone battery up to 1.8 times
Redmi Lithium Polymer 10000 Mah Fast Charging Slim Power BankIt comes with dual input portsPower bank has double USB outputInput & charge time: approx 7.5 hours
Portronics Power PRO 10KP10000mAh Power BankPowerbank is equipped with dual USB outputCharges multiple devices togetherIt is also adaptable with all kinds of 5V devices
Ambrane 10000mAh Slim Power BankIt comes in sleek and stylish supremely modish and handy design Both at once, it can power two gadgetsFor boosted charging speed, it has powerful 20 Watts PD and QC output
AmazonBasics 10000mAH Lithium Polymer Power Bank18W fast-charging power bankOvercurrent overvoltage and short circuit protectionAdjustment with high power efficiency adaptive charging current
SYSKA Power Bank 10000mah | PowerbankIt adopts 12 layers protections techniquesPower bank with two output ports and two input ports – USB output onePower bank is universally adaptable with all products
Spigen Lithium Polymer 3 in-1 Wireless Charging Power BankYou can charge the power bank and device at once with charging dock Adaptable with all mobiles which supports wireless chargingConvenient at any position vertical or horizontal
Belkin Lithium Ion Pocket Power BankTwo USB-A ports and USB-C port keeps your all devices chargedWhen using all 3 ports, it can charge at up to 15WWhen power bank needs recharging, an LED light indicates
Eliide 10000 mAh Power Bank with Four Output OptionCan charge multiple devices at the same time thanks to three built-in cablesThe power bank's Type C and micro-USB ports make charging simple.The power bank has overcurrent, overvoltage, and short circuit protection,

Best overall product

This is a very difficult task to pick any one iron among the list as all iron is budget friendly and loaded with features but if forced to choose any one item then I will choose the Ambrane 10000mAh Slim Power Bank is the best overall product as it carries an extensive capacity to charge your mobile 50% in as quickly as 30 minutes on average. It can charge multiple devices with 1 USB port and 1 Type C port for output, and it can also charge two devices at the same time.

Best value for money

With suggestion SYSKA Power Bank 10000mah Powerbank is the best value for money power bank as it comes with a portable charger with 12 layers of protection techniques that prevent your power bank from overcharging, overcurrent, short circuits, and so on. The power bank comes with quick charge 3.0 output, which delivers an optimised charge to your devices at up to 18W compared with a non-fast charging power bank to save more than half the time.

How to find the perfect power bank?

When it comes to finding the perfect power bank, there are a few factors to consider. First, consider the capacity of the power bank, which is measured in milliampere-hours (mAh). The higher the capacity, the more times you can recharge your device before needing to recharge the power bank itself. Next, consider the number of ports and their output and compatibility with your devices. It's also important to consider the size and weight of the power bank, as well as any additional features such as built-in cables or LED lights. By considering these factors, you can find a power bank that suits your needs and ensures that your devices stay charged no matter where you go.

Product Price
MI 10000mAh 3i Lithium Polymer Power Bank Dual Input(Micro-USB and Type C) and Output Ports 18W Fast Charging (Metallic Blue) ₹ 1,199
URBN 10000 mAh Li-Polymer Ultra Compact Power Bank | 12W Fast Charge | Dual USB Output | Type C & Micro Input | Pocket Size (Purple) ₹ 999
Redmi Lithiumpolymer 10000 Mah Fast Charging Slim Power Bank (Black, 10W Fast Charging, Dual Ports) ₹ 1,149
Portronics Power PRO 10K 10000mAh Power Bank with Dual Output Emergency Mobile Charger (Black, Lithium_Polymer) ₹ 969
Ambrane 10000mAh Slim Power Bank, 20W Fast Charging, Dual Output, Type C PD (Input & Output), Quick Charge, Li-Polymer, Multi-Layer Protection for iPhone, Anrdoid & Other Devices (Stylo 10K, Green) ₹ 899
Amazon Basics 10000mAH Lithium Polymer 18W Fast Charging Power Bank | Dual Input and Triple Output Ports | Flat Metallic Body, Black ₹ 999
SYSKA Power Bank 10000mah | 6 Months Warranty | Powerbank, Battery Bank, Quick Charging 18W P1029J Power Bank with High-Energy Density Polymer Cell with Triple Output Port (Energetic Blue) ₹ 898
Spigen Lithium Polymer 10000 mAh 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Power Bank with USB-A | USB-C 20W Fast Charging - Black ₹ 2,399
Belkin Lithiumion 10000 Mah Pocket Power Bank Charges 3 Devices Simultaneously Up to 15W for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Pixel 4, Apple Watch, Apple Airpods with 2 USB A and 1 USB C Ports, Black ₹ 2,999
Eliide 10000 mAh Power Bank (Newly Launched) - Four Output Option (Micro USB, C Type, iPhone Cables, and 1 USB Port) & Dual Input Option (Type C, Micro USB) (Champion Series, 10000 mAh) ₹ 999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

