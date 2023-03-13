Top 10 SD cards you can buy in 2023

Since we store a huge collection of photos and videos in our phones today, having an SD card is always a sound option.

With the use of a camera, you can get just a few frames, but the option of using an sd card to store photos, you get to store an innumerable number of photographs. It is an important commodity for anyone today. Several varieties of these sd cards are available in the market today, with their varied style, usefulness and price range. We’ve collected top lists of sd cards so that you can choose from among them the one which best suits your needs and the memory card price which suits your budget. Please note here that we do not intend to demean other brands with the mentioned lists. 1. SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I 64 GB SD card This micro sd card is ideal for Android smartphones and tablets and MIL cameras and has a storage capacity of 1 TB to store even more full HD video, which is an excellent feature not found in other sd cards. Also, it has up to 120 MB/S transfer speed which allows for transferring 1000 photos per minute. This sd card allows a faster load of apps with A-1-rated performance. Specifications: Model: ‎SDSQUA4-032G-GN6MN Dimension: ‎0.1 x 1.5 x 1.1 cm; 5 Grams Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB Hardware Interface: microSDHC Compatible Devices: Tablet, Camera, Smartphone Mounting Hardware: 1 Memory Card

Pros Cons It gives A1 rated performance Insufficient computer storage Captures and store even more hours of full HD Durable and cost efficient

2. Samsung EVO Plus 128 GB microSDXC This sd card stores up to 130 MB/s read speed with a UHS-I interface. Its performance varies by capacity. It can be used in cell phones, smartphones, android tablets, tablet PCs, etc. If you purchase it, a full-size adapter is also provided for cameras, laptops, computers, etc. It is available at cheapest sd card prices. Its size varies from 64 GB to 128 GB, etc. and it has space to store all your memories. It gives the feature of 6 proof protection: Waterproof, Temperature proof, X-ray proof, Magnet proof, Drop proof and Wearout proof. Specifications: Model: FD-ZJ-230213-044 Memory Storage capacity: 128 GB Dimensions: 10 x 15 x 1 Millimeters Hardware Interface: microSDXC Compatible devices: Laptop, Personal Computer, Tablet, Camera, Smartphone Special features: Drop-proof

Pros Cons Enhanced speed and compatibility results dependable performance Random large block write is very slow Huge capacity Gives proof protection

3. SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I Card 32 GB This sd card allows you to share, save and shoot more than any other sd cards. It is best for recording and watching full-HD videos. Its transfer speed of 120 MB/s allows you to move your photos up to 1000 photos per minute. The storage up to 1 TB lets you capture and store more than ever. It gives the advantage to load apps faster with A1-rated performance. Also, it works in an operating temperature between 13 degrees F to 1885 degrees F. Specifications: Model: ‎SDSQUA4-032G-GN6MN Dimensions: ‎0.1 x 1.5 x 1.1 cm; 5 Grams Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB Flash Memory Type: Micro SDHC, SDXC Hardware Interface: ‎microSDHC Compatible devices: Tablet, Camera, Smartphone

Pros Cons It’s feature of A1-rated performance lets you load apps faster SD Card fragility Transfer speed of up to 120 MB/s Storage capacity of 1 TB for even more hours of full HD video

4. Amazon Basics microSDHC memory Card with full size Adaptor This sd card has the advantage of wide compatibility. It is compatible with smartphones, tablets, cameras, laptops, DSLRs, etc. It has high-quality storage capacity. It is used for storing high-resolution photos and for recording and storing full HD videos. Its high storage capacity lets you rely on this sd card more than any other type of sd card. Its speed is ultra-fast, with the speed of reading up to 90 MB/s to 15 MB/s. It comes with lasting reliability and is shock-resistant, temperature resistant, magnetic resistant, etc. Specifications: Brand: Amazon Basics Dimensions: 1.5 x 1.1 x 0.1 cm Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB Colour: Black Generic Name: micro sd cards Compatible devices: Personal Computer, Camera, Smartphone

Pros Cons Wide compatibility Technological issues when installing High-quality storage Ultra-fast

5. HP 32 GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card HP 32 GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card is a Class 10, UHS-I, U1 memory sd card with an adaptor. It is ideal for storing and transferring more mobile content on your device, including photos, music, movies, apps, etc. It is ideal for PCs, the latest tablets, smartphones and mobile devices. Also, its read speed varies up to 80 MB/s, and the write speed minimum is 30 MB/s. It comes with a storage capacity of 16-128 GB. Specifications: Dimension: 0.1 x 1.5 x 1.1 cm Brand: HP Model No: ‎U1 TF card 32GB RAM size: 32 GB Hardware Platform: PC, Mac Included component: ‎1 Micro SD Card & 1 Adapter

Pros Cons Transfer speed upto 100 MB/s Can be used only in phones Provides feature of proof resistance: magnet proof, shock proof, waterproof, etc Support full HD video recording

6. HP Micro SD card 128 GB This sd card is perfect for smartphones, tablets, action cameras, etc. It comes with an adaptor. It has a large sd card storage capacity of 128 GB. Its speed of transferring data is 100 Megabits /s. It has a special feature of high ultra speed. It does not lead to any technical issues while installing. Specifications: Model: HFUD128-MX330 Dimension: ‎0.1 x 1.5 x 1.1 cm; 4 Grams Compatible devices: Tablet, Camera, Smartphone Hardware Interface: MicroSD Flash Memory Type: Micro SD Data Transfer Rate: 100 Megabits/s

Pros Cons Easy to install High Storage Capacity Affordable

7. HP Micro SD Card 64 GB with Adaptor U3 HP Micro SD Card 64 GB is perfect for the latest smartphones, tablets, action cameras, etc. This sd card lets you store, transfer and share music, videos, etc. It provides proof protection: magnet-proof, waterproof, temperature-proof, and shockproof. It is a perfect solution to expand the onboard memory of mobile phones. It can read with a speed of up to 100 MB/s and can instantly store and share. It is ideal for HD photography and 4k Ultra HD video recording. Also, it has a feature to capture good-quality photos in your camera. Specifications: Dimensions: 0.1 x 1.5 x 1.1 cm; 4.45 Grams Model number: ‎HFUD064-1U3PA Brand: HP RAM Size: 64 GB Included components: ‎1 Micro SD Card & 1 Adapter Flash Memory Type: Micro SD

Pros Cons Sheerness Might lead to technical issues in its usage Storage capacity Easy to install

8. Verilux 64 GB memory card Verilux 64 GB memory card has a large sd card storage capacity that can store almost 57954 photos of varied sizes and many more movies and songs. This sd card can add extra capacity to your devices. Its writing speed is 45 MB/s, and its reading speed is 90 MB/s. This 64 GB micro sd card is perfect for Android smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, dash cameras, etc. It has the capacity to store high-resolution photos, videos, songs, etc. It provides features of reliability and security as it gives the facility of proof protection. Specifications: Dimensions: 8 x 5 x 1 cm; 20 Grams Brand: Verilux Brand Number: AZEM2-0GUDE62 Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB Colour: Black Flash Memory Type: Micro SD, SD

Pros Cons Easy to install Sometimes malfunctions Storage capacity Value for money

9. San Disk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Card, 128 GB San Disk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Card gives ideal storage for android smartphones and tablets up to 140 MB/s. It has a transfer speed moving up to 1000 photos per minute. It has A1- rated performance and loads apps at a faster rate. Its Class 10 model is used for full HD video recording. Additionally, it has the feature of playback which is compatible with SanDisk Mobile mate USB 3 microSD card reader. Specifications: Model name: SanDisk Ultra microSD™ card Dimensions: 1 x 2 x 1 cm; 11 Grams Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB Hardware Interface: microSDHC Compatible devices: Android Smartphones, Tablets, Chromebooks Special features: X-Ray proof

Pros Cons Durable Fewer features Easy to use Perfect for recording full HD video

10. Sandisk Extreme 64 GB Micro SDXC UHS-1 Card Sandisk Extreme 64 GB Micro SDXC UHS-1 Card comes with an sd card storage capacity of 64 GB. Its read speed is up to 90 MB/s, and its write speed is up to 40 MB/s. MicroSDXC is built for extreme conditions. It gives temperature-proof, waterproof, shockproof, and x-ray-proof. It delivers 4k Ultra HD and full HD video recording. It comes with an adaptor. If one intends to use mobile devices as an expansion of actual internal storage then this model is what one requires because of the read and write speed. Specifications: Dimensions: ‎0.1 x 1.5 x 1.09 cm; 4.99 Grams Brand: SanDisk Model number: SDSQXNE-064G-GN6MA RAM Size: 64 GB Compatible devices: Personal Computer, Tablet, Camera Flash Memory Type: Micro SDXC

Pros Cons Value for money Its actual user storage is less High storage capacity Good for recording full HD Videos

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I 64 GB SD card Excellent storage capacity of 1 TB Transfer speed of upto 120 MB/s A-1 rated performance Samsung EVO Plus 128 GB microSDXC Comes with an adaptor Enhanced speed and compatibility Provides proof protection SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I Card 32 GB Best for recording full HD videos Transfer speed of upto 120 MB/s A-1 rated performance Amazon Basics microSDHC memory Card with full size Adaptor Gives wide compatibilty High quality storage capacity Ultra fast speed HP 32 GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card Ideal for storing mobile content Transfer speed of 100 MB/s Support full HD video HP Micro SD card 128 GB It is a cheap sd card High storage capacity High ultra speed HP Micro SD Card 64 GB with Adaptor U3 Ideal for HD photography Can read at speed of upto 100 MB/s High storage capacity Verilux 4 GB memory card Provides proof protection Can read upto 100 MB/s Captures good quality photos San Disk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Card, 128 GB Ideal storage for android smartphones and tablets upto 140 MB/s Transfer speed to move upto 1000 photos per minute A-1 rated performance Sandisk Extreme 64 GB Micro SDXC UHS-1 Card Storage capacity of 64 GB Can read at speed of 90 MB/s and write at 40 MB/s Delivers 4k Ultra HD and full HD video recording