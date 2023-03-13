Story Saved
Top 10 SD cards you can buy in 2023

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 13, 2023 19:33 IST
This article discusses 10 of the best SD cards, along with the best value products and suggestions on selecting the one that best suits your needs.

Since we store a huge collection of photos and videos in our phones today, having an SD card is always a sound option.

With the use of a camera, you can get just a few frames, but the option of using an sd card to store photos, you get to store an innumerable number of photographs. It is an important commodity for anyone today. Several varieties of these sd cards are available in the market today, with their varied style, usefulness and price range. We’ve collected top lists of sd cards so that you can choose from among them the one which best suits your needs and the memory card price which suits your budget. Please note here that we do not intend to demean other brands with the mentioned lists.

1. SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I 64 GB SD card

This micro sd card is ideal for Android smartphones and tablets and MIL cameras and has a storage capacity of 1 TB to store even more full HD video, which is an excellent feature not found in other sd cards. Also, it has up to 120 MB/S transfer speed which allows for transferring 1000 photos per minute. This sd card allows a faster load of apps with A-1-rated performance.

Specifications:

Model: ‎SDSQUA4-032G-GN6MN

Dimension: ‎0.1 x 1.5 x 1.1 cm; 5 Grams

Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB

Hardware Interface: microSDHC

Compatible Devices: Tablet, Camera, Smartphone

Mounting Hardware: 1 Memory Card

ProsCons
It gives A1 rated performanceInsufficient computer storage
Captures and store even more hours of full HD 
Durable and cost efficient 
2. Samsung EVO Plus 128 GB microSDXC

This sd card stores up to 130 MB/s read speed with a UHS-I interface. Its performance varies by capacity. It can be used in cell phones, smartphones, android tablets, tablet PCs, etc. If you purchase it, a full-size adapter is also provided for cameras, laptops, computers, etc. It is available at cheapest sd card prices. Its size varies from 64 GB to 128 GB, etc. and it has space to store all your memories. It gives the feature of 6 proof protection: Waterproof, Temperature proof, X-ray proof, Magnet proof, Drop proof and Wearout proof.

Specifications:

Model: FD-ZJ-230213-044

Memory Storage capacity: 128 GB

Dimensions: 10 x 15 x 1 Millimeters

Hardware Interface: microSDXC

Compatible devices: Laptop, Personal Computer, Tablet, Camera, Smartphone

Special features: Drop-proof

ProsCons
Enhanced speed and compatibility results dependable performanceRandom large block write is very slow
Huge capacity 
Gives proof protection 
3. SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I Card 32 GB

This sd card allows you to share, save and shoot more than any other sd cards. It is best for recording and watching full-HD videos. Its transfer speed of 120 MB/s allows you to move your photos up to 1000 photos per minute. The storage up to 1 TB lets you capture and store more than ever. It gives the advantage to load apps faster with A1-rated performance. Also, it works in an operating temperature between 13 degrees F to 1885 degrees F.

Specifications:

Model: ‎SDSQUA4-032G-GN6MN

Dimensions: ‎0.1 x 1.5 x 1.1 cm; 5 Grams

Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB

Flash Memory Type: Micro SDHC, SDXC

Hardware Interface: ‎microSDHC

Compatible devices: Tablet, Camera, Smartphone

ProsCons
It’s feature of A1-rated performance lets you load apps fasterSD Card fragility
Transfer speed of up to 120 MB/s 
Storage capacity of 1 TB for even more hours of full HD video 
4. Amazon Basics microSDHC memory Card with full size Adaptor

This sd card has the advantage of wide compatibility. It is compatible with smartphones, tablets, cameras, laptops, DSLRs, etc. It has high-quality storage capacity. It is used for storing high-resolution photos and for recording and storing full HD videos. Its high storage capacity lets you rely on this sd card more than any other type of sd card. Its speed is ultra-fast, with the speed of reading up to 90 MB/s to 15 MB/s. It comes with lasting reliability and is shock-resistant, temperature resistant, magnetic resistant, etc.

Specifications:

Brand: Amazon Basics

Dimensions: 1.5 x 1.1 x 0.1 cm

Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB

Colour: Black

Generic Name: micro sd cards

Compatible devices: Personal Computer, Camera, Smartphone

ProsCons
Wide compatibilityTechnological issues when installing
High-quality storage 
Ultra-fast 
5. HP 32 GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card

HP 32 GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card is a Class 10, UHS-I, U1 memory sd card with an adaptor. It is ideal for storing and transferring more mobile content on your device, including photos, music, movies, apps, etc. It is ideal for PCs, the latest tablets, smartphones and mobile devices. Also, its read speed varies up to 80 MB/s, and the write speed minimum is 30 MB/s. It comes with a storage capacity of 16-128 GB.

Specifications:

Dimension: 0.1 x 1.5 x 1.1 cm

Brand: HP

Model No: ‎U1 TF card 32GB

RAM size: 32 GB

Hardware Platform: PC, Mac

Included component: ‎1 Micro SD Card & 1 Adapter

ProsCons
Transfer speed upto 100 MB/sCan be used only in phones
Provides feature of proof resistance: magnet proof, shock proof, waterproof, etc 
Support full HD video recording 
6. HP Micro SD card 128 GB

This sd card is perfect for smartphones, tablets, action cameras, etc. It comes with an adaptor. It has a large sd card storage capacity of 128 GB. Its speed of transferring data is 100 Megabits /s. It has a special feature of high ultra speed. It does not lead to any technical issues while installing.

Specifications:

Model: HFUD128-MX330

Dimension: ‎0.1 x 1.5 x 1.1 cm; 4 Grams

Compatible devices: Tablet, Camera, Smartphone

Hardware Interface: MicroSD

Flash Memory Type: Micro SD

Data Transfer Rate: 100 Megabits/s

ProsCons
Easy to install 
High Storage Capacity 
Affordable 
7. HP Micro SD Card 64 GB with Adaptor U3

HP Micro SD Card 64 GB is perfect for the latest smartphones, tablets, action cameras, etc. This sd card lets you store, transfer and share music, videos, etc. It provides proof protection: magnet-proof, waterproof, temperature-proof, and shockproof. It is a perfect solution to expand the onboard memory of mobile phones. It can read with a speed of up to 100 MB/s and can instantly store and share. It is ideal for HD photography and 4k Ultra HD video recording. Also, it has a feature to capture good-quality photos in your camera.

Specifications:

Dimensions: 0.1 x 1.5 x 1.1 cm; 4.45 Grams

Model number: ‎HFUD064-1U3PA

Brand: HP

RAM Size: 64 GB

Included components: ‎1 Micro SD Card & 1 Adapter

Flash Memory Type: Micro SD

ProsCons
SheernessMight lead to technical issues in its usage
Storage capacity 
Easy to install 
8. Verilux 64 GB memory card

Verilux 64 GB memory card has a large sd card storage capacity that can store almost 57954 photos of varied sizes and many more movies and songs. This sd card can add extra capacity to your devices. Its writing speed is 45 MB/s, and its reading speed is 90 MB/s. This 64 GB micro sd card is perfect for Android smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, dash cameras, etc. It has the capacity to store high-resolution photos, videos, songs, etc. It provides features of reliability and security as it gives the facility of proof protection.

Specifications:

Dimensions: 8 x 5 x 1 cm; 20 Grams

Brand: Verilux

Brand Number: AZEM2-0GUDE62

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Colour: Black

Flash Memory Type: Micro SD, SD

ProsCons
Easy to installSometimes malfunctions
Storage capacity 
Value for money 
9. San Disk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Card, 128 GB

San Disk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Card gives ideal storage for android smartphones and tablets up to 140 MB/s. It has a transfer speed moving up to 1000 photos per minute. It has A1- rated performance and loads apps at a faster rate. Its Class 10 model is used for full HD video recording. Additionally, it has the feature of playback which is compatible with SanDisk Mobile mate USB 3 microSD card reader.

Specifications:

Model name: SanDisk Ultra microSD™ card

Dimensions: 1 x 2 x 1 cm; 11 Grams

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Hardware Interface: microSDHC

Compatible devices: Android Smartphones, Tablets, Chromebooks

Special features: X-Ray proof

ProsCons
DurableFewer features
Easy to use 
Perfect for recording full HD video 
10. Sandisk Extreme 64 GB Micro SDXC UHS-1 Card

Sandisk Extreme 64 GB Micro SDXC UHS-1 Card comes with an sd card storage capacity of 64 GB. Its read speed is up to 90 MB/s, and its write speed is up to 40 MB/s. MicroSDXC is built for extreme conditions. It gives temperature-proof, waterproof, shockproof, and x-ray-proof. It delivers 4k Ultra HD and full HD video recording. It comes with an adaptor. If one intends to use mobile devices as an expansion of actual internal storage then this model is what one requires because of the read and write speed.

Specifications:

Dimensions: ‎0.1 x 1.5 x 1.09 cm; 4.99 Grams

Brand: SanDisk

Model number: SDSQXNE-064G-GN6MA

RAM Size: 64 GB

Compatible devices: Personal Computer, Tablet, Camera

Flash Memory Type: Micro SDXC

ProsCons
Value for moneyIts actual user storage is less
High storage capacity 
Good for recording full HD Videos 
Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I 64 GB SD cardExcellent storage capacity of 1 TBTransfer speed of upto 120 MB/sA-1 rated performance
Samsung EVO Plus 128 GB microSDXCComes with an adaptorEnhanced speed and compatibilityProvides proof protection
SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I Card 32 GBBest for recording full HD videosTransfer speed of upto 120 MB/sA-1 rated performance
Amazon Basics microSDHC memory Card with full size AdaptorGives wide compatibiltyHigh quality storage capacityUltra fast speed
HP 32 GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory CardIdeal for storing mobile contentTransfer speed of 100 MB/sSupport full HD video
HP Micro SD card 128 GBIt is a cheap sd cardHigh storage capacityHigh ultra speed
HP Micro SD Card 64 GB with Adaptor U3Ideal for HD photographyCan read at speed of upto 100 MB/sHigh storage capacity
Verilux 4 GB memory cardProvides proof protectionCan read upto 100 MB/sCaptures good quality photos
San Disk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Card, 128 GBIdeal storage for android smartphones and tablets upto 140 MB/sTransfer speed to move upto 1000 photos per minuteA-1 rated performance
Sandisk Extreme 64 GB Micro SDXC UHS-1 CardStorage capacity of 64 GBCan read at speed of 90 MB/s and write at 40 MB/sDelivers 4k Ultra HD and full HD video recording

Best overall product

Choosing the best sd card from among the aforementioned lists is a daunting task, but if you require to select one out of urgency, HP 32 GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card is one such sd card which will yield you more benefits compared to others. Its feature of recording full HD videos makes it apart from other sd cards. Additionally, its storage capacity of 1 TB lets you store more photos than ever. This sd card lets you shoot, share and save more than any other sd card.

Best value for money

With a retailed price of 354, the SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I Card 32 GB comes at its cheapest and most affordable price. Its excellent feature of a speed of 120 MB/s allows transferring of 1000 photos per minute. Also, its compatibility with all devices is one more added advantage which is why one should prefer to buy it.

How to find the perfect SD card?

The most crucial task is of choosing an sd card after examining every sd card. You need to be acquainted with the features that they have and what functions they provide. Choose the one which has an ideal balance of usability, price and design. Next, you must read the reviews about the product posted online to get an idea of its ratings and usefulness. Finally, choose the product which suits your preferences and needs and which had praise in their reviews. Also, make sure to choose products with long warranties since you would not need money for their maintenance then.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

