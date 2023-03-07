Worried about losing your pen drive? Try these top 9 keychain pen drives

How much data can a USB flash drive hold?
The amount of data a USB flash drive can hold depends on its storage capacity. USB flash drives come in various storage sizes, typically 2GB to 1TB or more.
Summary:
In today's digital age, data has become a crucial part of our lives, and we rely heavily on digital devices for storing and accessing our data. Whether important documents, cherished memories, or essential work files, we need a reliable and portable way to store and transfer our digital data. This is where a keychain pen drive comes in handy. A keychain pen drive offers the perfect solution for storing and transferring data on the go. Its compact size and easy-to-use design make it an ideal accessory for professionals, students, and anyone who needs to access their data quickly and conveniently.
So, a keychain pen drive is an excellent investment if you're looking for a reliable and convenient way to store and transfer your data. It offers both convenience and security, making it an indispensable tool for anyone who relies on digital data. Check out our best 9 picks handpicked for you to ease your decision.
Product list
1. HP v150w 32GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive
This USB is a handy sliding lidless design without worrying about losing the cap. It's small and easy to carry with a built-in stripe hole design. Offers handy mobile storage to save, transport and share files, photos, videos, music and many more thing. This pen drive is compatible with windows 2000 or XP or Vista, Windows 7, 8 MAC OS: 10.3 and above. Gives a performance of 4GB-64gb: minimum of 4mb or 14mb sec write or read.
Specifications
Brand: HP
Memory Storage Capacity: 32GB
Hardware interface: USB 2.0
Write Speed: 4
Read Speed: 14 Megabytes per second
|Pros
|Cons
|Cap less
|Transfer speed is little slow
|Small and light weight
2. Morebyte 32GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive/Flash Drive with Metal Body External Storage Device- MB-FB1021
This Pen drive is often used for official purposes. Data storage on this device is resistant to mechanical shocks, magnetic fields, and dust. These properties make it suitable to move from one place to another. This device gives multiple access to many devices such as desktops, laptops, Tv, audio player, etc. USB 2.0 technology is used for any device's fast and smooth functioning. Has a dual-purpose swivel design in a stylish metal housing that protects connectors and features a keyring hole to take the drive on go.
Specifications
Brand: Morebyte
Memory Storage: 32GB
Hardware interface: USB 2.0
Write Speed: 16
Read Speed: 100 Bytes Per Second
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use
|Heats fast
|Multiple usages
3. Consistent 64GB Pen Drive USB 2.0 Metal Body with Keychain Carabiner
This particular brand has been investing its resources to ensure a smarter, better and best future for mankind. Having a sleek metal body makes this pen drive durable and attractive. Being small makes it easy to carry and use. The high-speed data transfer helps transfer the files smoothly.
Specifications
Brand: Consistent
Memory Storage: 64GB
Hardware interface: USB 2.0
Write Speed: 2x Megabits per second
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use
|Small
4. Simmtronics 64GB USB Flash Drive with Keychain Hook Metal Body
This flash drive is made full of a metal body, making it durable and long-lasting. With its ultra-high-speed, you can transfer data smoothly and quickly. The metal casting provides great protection from difficult conditions.
Specifications
Brand: Simmtronics
Memory Storage: 64GB
Hardware interface: USB 2.0
Write Speed: 2x
|Pros
|Cons
|Smooth data transfer
5. Silicon Power 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive with Keychain Hole Key Ring Design, Waterproof, Dustproof, Metal Casing Thumb Jewel J80 Series
The metal casing and capless design offers a modern look. At the same time, the loop shape fits perfectly onto the keychain. This drive is waterproof, dustproof and vibration-proof to keep the data safe and sound. It is also equipped with super-speed USB 3.0 and is compatible with USB 2.0.
Specifications
Brand: SP Silicon Power
Memory Storage: 32GB
Hardware interface: USB 3.0
Read Speed: 17
|Pros
|Cons
|Handy USB
|Not compatible with MacBook Pro
|Faster Speed
6. Stronitum Ammo 16GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive
The vital requirement for any data transfer is speed. This pen drive will provide a high-speed data transfer experience. It comes with an additional metal keychain, making it easier to carry without worrying about getting lost. The pen drive allows the backing up the most essential and important documents. Besides, it can store ample songs and videos. This pen drive by Strontium will provide you with a high-speed data transfer for all 1.1, 2.0 and 3.0. You can conveniently transfer large files without any long wait. With the keychain feature, you can attach the pen drive to your bag or belt loop.
Specifications
Brand: Stronitum
Memory Storage: 16GB
Hardware interface: USB 2.0
|Pros
|Cons
|Can be attached to a bag or belt loop
|Gets heated fast
|Difficult to lose due to keychain feature
|Speed of transfer is slow
7. EO Pen Drive 64GB Key Lock Shaped with Fast Class 10 Chip USB 2.0
This pen drive is an ultra-compact metallic design that you just have to plug in and use simply. No installation of any drive is necessary. This high-speed pen drive comes equipped with a fast class 10 USB 2.0 chipset, making it super easy to share files, photos, videos, and more. The pen drive is designed for comfortable use. The metal housing allows long-lasting durability.
Specifications
Brand: EO
Memory Storage: 64GB
Hardware interface: USB 2.0
Read Speed: 15 Megabits Per Second
|Pros
|Cons
|No additional driver is required
|Hook system
8. HP USB 3.1 Flash Drive 32GB X760L
The HP USB 3.1 Flash Drive 32GB X760L is a high-performance storage device designed for fast and efficient data transfer. It features USB 3.1 technology, which provides faster transfer speeds than USB 2.0, making it ideal for quickly moving large files such as videos, music, and photos. With a storage capacity of 32GB, it offers ample space for storing and transferring data. It is also backwards compatible with USB 2.0, so it can be used with older computers and devices that do not have USB 3.1 ports.
Specifications
Brand: HP
Memory Storage: 32GB
Read Speed: 75 Megabytes per second
|Pros
|Cons
|Fits in USB port easily, Fast data transfer
|Delicate Pen Drive
9. SanDisk 64GB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe Type USB C Flash Drive (5Y-SDDC4-0646-135)
The SanDisk 64GB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe Type USB C Flash Drive is a versatile and stylish storage device that is designed to work with both USB-C and USB-A ports, making it an excellent choice for users who have different types of devices. One of the unique features of the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe is its dual design, which features both a USB Type-C and a USB Type-A connector. This allows you to transfer files between devices with different ports, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers.
Specifications
Brand: SanDisk
Memory Storage: 64GB
Hardware Interface: USB Type C
Write Speed: 3x
Read Speed: 150 Megabytes per second
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use
|Fast heating
|Have Type C
|Speed not consistent
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|HP v150w 32GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive
|Easy to carry
|Built in Stripe hole design
|Cap less
|Morebyte 32GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive/Flash Drive with Metal Body External Storage Device- MB-FB1021
|Stylish
|Easily moves content between Type C USB
|-
|Consistent 64GB Pen Drive USB 2.0 Metal Body with Keychain Carabiner
|Xray Proof
|Magnetic Proof
|-
|Simmtronics 64GB USB Flash Drive with Keychain Hook Metal Body
|Shock Proof
|Water Resistant
|-
|Silicon Power 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive with Keychain Hole Key Ring Design, Waterproof, Dustproof, Metal Casing Thumb Jewel J80 Series
|Vibration Proof
|Dust Proof
|Capless Design
|Stronitum Ammo 16GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive
|Fast Data transmission
|Support plug and play
|-
|EO Pen Drive 64GB Key Lock Shaped with First Class 10 Chip USB 2.0
|Drop Proof
|Light weight
|Unique locking mechanism
|HP USB 3.1 Flash Drive 32GB X760L
|Ultra-Compact
|Clip on hook design
|-
|SanDisk 64GB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe Type USB C Flash Drive (5Y-SDDC4-0646-135)
|USB Type C
|Automatically back up
|Keyring Hole
Best overall product
Finding the best product that fits the needs, use of a pen drive can be a difficult task. SanDisk 64GB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe Type USB C Flash Drive fits this category perfectly. This product can be considered expensive but it is very useful and stylish. This pen drive is a 2-in-1 with a reversible USB Type C and a traditional Type A connector. The metal housing and swivel design protects the drive connectors when you are on the go. Attach the drive to your keyring to keep it convenient and secure. You can easily plug the drive into the smartphone and move the files off the device.
Best value for money
While buying a pen drive, we not only see the specifications and its features, but we also see its affordability of it. The HP v150w 32GB USB 2.0 Flash drive tops the list perfectly with a retail price of Rs. 319. It is an excellent value-for-money option for users who need a reliable and affordable storage device for their data. Its large storage capacity, durable design, and affordable price make it a great choice for personal and professional use
How to find the perfect Pen Drive?
We all know that when it comes to storing your data transferring data, then pen drives are the best option. They allow you to store much data based on the storage capacity, and transferring data becomes faster. There are a few factors one must consider while buying a pen drive.
Interface
Case Material
Storage Capacity
Purpose
Transfer Speed
Chip format
Connector option
|Product
|Price
|HP v150w 32GB USB 2.0 flash Drive (Blue)
|₹ 319
|Morebyte 32gb 2.0 USB Pen Drive/Flash Drive with Metal Body External Storage Device Silver -MB-FB1021
|₹ 389
|Consistent 64GB Pen Drive USB 2.0 Metal Body with Keychain Carabiner
|₹ 348
|Simmtronics 64 GB USB Flash Drive with Keychain Hook Metal Body Upto 30Mbps Read Speed
|₹ 349
|Silicon Power 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive with Keychain Hole Key Ring Design, Waterproof Dustproof Metal Casing Thumb Drive Pen Drive Memory Stick - Jewel J80 Series
|₹ 4,525
|Strontium Ammo 16GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive (Silver)
|₹ 535
|eo Pendrive 64GB Key Lock Shaped Metal Pen Drive with Fast Class 10 Chip USB 2.0 (Silver)
|₹ 549
|HP USB 3.1 Flash Drive 32GB X760L
|₹ 599
|SanDisk 64GB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe Type USB C Flash Drive (5Y - SDDDC4-064G-I35, Silver)
|₹ 869
USB 3.0 offers much faster data transfer rates than USB 2.0, making it a better choice for transferring large files or using devices requiring high-speed data transfer. However, USB 2.0 devices are still widely used and compatible with most modern computers and devices.
USB-C offers faster data transfer speeds, higher power delivery, and a more convenient reversible design, making it the preferred choice for modern devices. However, USB remains widely used and is still compatible with most modern devices.