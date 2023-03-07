Story Saved
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Worried about losing your pen drive? Try these top 9 keychain pen drives

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 07, 2023 16:29 IST
Summary:

Looking for a portable and convenient way to store and transfer your important data? Check out our list of the top 9 keychain pen drives, which offer practicality and style.

product info
The advantages of using keychain pen drives are its compact size and easy-to-use design.

In today's digital age, data has become a crucial part of our lives, and we rely heavily on digital devices for storing and accessing our data. Whether important documents, cherished memories, or essential work files, we need a reliable and portable way to store and transfer our digital data. This is where a keychain pen drive comes in handy. A keychain pen drive offers the perfect solution for storing and transferring data on the go. Its compact size and easy-to-use design make it an ideal accessory for professionals, students, and anyone who needs to access their data quickly and conveniently.

So, a keychain pen drive is an excellent investment if you're looking for a reliable and convenient way to store and transfer your data. It offers both convenience and security, making it an indispensable tool for anyone who relies on digital data. Check out our best 9 picks handpicked for you to ease your decision.

Product list

1. HP v150w 32GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive

This USB is a handy sliding lidless design without worrying about losing the cap. It's small and easy to carry with a built-in stripe hole design. Offers handy mobile storage to save, transport and share files, photos, videos, music and many more thing. This pen drive is compatible with windows 2000 or XP or Vista, Windows 7, 8 MAC OS: 10.3 and above. Gives a performance of 4GB-64gb: minimum of 4mb or 14mb sec write or read.

Specifications

Brand: HP

Memory Storage Capacity: 32GB

Hardware interface: USB 2.0

Write Speed: 4

Read Speed: 14 Megabytes per second

ProsCons
Cap lessTransfer speed is little slow
Small and light weight 
cellpic 54% off
HP v150w 32GB USB 2.0 flash Drive (Blue)
4.1 (5,741)
4.1 (5,741)
54% off
319 700
Buy now

2. Morebyte 32GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive/Flash Drive with Metal Body External Storage Device- MB-FB1021

This Pen drive is often used for official purposes. Data storage on this device is resistant to mechanical shocks, magnetic fields, and dust. These properties make it suitable to move from one place to another. This device gives multiple access to many devices such as desktops, laptops, Tv, audio player, etc. USB 2.0 technology is used for any device's fast and smooth functioning. Has a dual-purpose swivel design in a stylish metal housing that protects connectors and features a keyring hole to take the drive on go.

Specifications

Brand: Morebyte

Memory Storage: 32GB

Hardware interface: USB 2.0

Write Speed: 16

Read Speed: 100 Bytes Per Second

ProsCons
Easy to useHeats fast
Multiple usages 
cellpic 40% off
Morebyte 32gb 2.0 USB Pen Drive/Flash Drive with Metal Body External Storage Device Silver -MB-FB1021
3.5 (17)
3.5 (17)
40% off
389 650
Buy now

3. Consistent 64GB Pen Drive USB 2.0 Metal Body with Keychain Carabiner

This particular brand has been investing its resources to ensure a smarter, better and best future for mankind. Having a sleek metal body makes this pen drive durable and attractive. Being small makes it easy to carry and use. The high-speed data transfer helps transfer the files smoothly.

Specifications

Brand: Consistent

Memory Storage: 64GB

Hardware interface: USB 2.0

Write Speed: 2x Megabits per second

ProsCons
Easy to use 
Small 
cellpic 83% off
Consistent 64GB Pen Drive USB 2.0 Metal Body with Keychain Carabiner
4.7 (4)
4.7 (4)
83% off
348 1,999
Buy now

4. Simmtronics 64GB USB Flash Drive with Keychain Hook Metal Body

This flash drive is made full of a metal body, making it durable and long-lasting. With its ultra-high-speed, you can transfer data smoothly and quickly. The metal casting provides great protection from difficult conditions.

Specifications

Brand: Simmtronics

Memory Storage: 64GB

Hardware interface: USB 2.0

Write Speed: 2x

ProsCons
Smooth data transfer 
cellpic 78% off
Simmtronics 64 GB USB Flash Drive with Keychain Hook Metal Body Upto 30Mbps Read Speed
4.1 (670)
4.1 (670)
78% off
349 1,599
Buy now

5. Silicon Power 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive with Keychain Hole Key Ring Design, Waterproof, Dustproof, Metal Casing Thumb Jewel J80 Series

The metal casing and capless design offers a modern look. At the same time, the loop shape fits perfectly onto the keychain. This drive is waterproof, dustproof and vibration-proof to keep the data safe and sound. It is also equipped with super-speed USB 3.0 and is compatible with USB 2.0.

Specifications

Brand: SP Silicon Power

Memory Storage: 32GB

Hardware interface: USB 3.0

Read Speed: 17

ProsCons
Handy USBNot compatible with MacBook Pro
Faster Speed 
cellpic 9% off
Silicon Power 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive with Keychain Hole Key Ring Design, Waterproof Dustproof Metal Casing Thumb Drive Pen Drive Memory Stick - Jewel J80 Series
4.2 (2,155)
4.2 (2,155)
9% off
4,525 4,980
Buy now

6. Stronitum Ammo 16GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive

The vital requirement for any data transfer is speed. This pen drive will provide a high-speed data transfer experience. It comes with an additional metal keychain, making it easier to carry without worrying about getting lost. The pen drive allows the backing up the most essential and important documents. Besides, it can store ample songs and videos. This pen drive by Strontium will provide you with a high-speed data transfer for all 1.1, 2.0 and 3.0. You can conveniently transfer large files without any long wait. With the keychain feature, you can attach the pen drive to your bag or belt loop.

Specifications

Brand: Stronitum

Memory Storage: 16GB

Hardware interface: USB 2.0

ProsCons
Can be attached to a bag or belt loopGets heated fast
Difficult to lose due to keychain featureSpeed of transfer is slow
cellpic 11% off
Strontium Ammo 16GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive (Silver)
4.2 (4,889)
4.2 (4,889)
11% off
535 599
Buy now

7. EO Pen Drive 64GB Key Lock Shaped with Fast Class 10 Chip USB 2.0

This pen drive is an ultra-compact metallic design that you just have to plug in and use simply. No installation of any drive is necessary. This high-speed pen drive comes equipped with a fast class 10 USB 2.0 chipset, making it super easy to share files, photos, videos, and more. The pen drive is designed for comfortable use. The metal housing allows long-lasting durability.

Specifications

Brand: EO

Memory Storage: 64GB

Hardware interface: USB 2.0

Read Speed: 15 Megabits Per Second

ProsCons
No additional driver is required 
Hook system  
cellpic 69% off
eo Pendrive 64GB Key Lock Shaped Metal Pen Drive with Fast Class 10 Chip USB 2.0 (Silver)
3.7 (8)
3.7 (8)
69% off
549 1,795
Buy now

8. HP USB 3.1 Flash Drive 32GB X760L

The HP USB 3.1 Flash Drive 32GB X760L is a high-performance storage device designed for fast and efficient data transfer. It features USB 3.1 technology, which provides faster transfer speeds than USB 2.0, making it ideal for quickly moving large files such as videos, music, and photos. With a storage capacity of 32GB, it offers ample space for storing and transferring data. It is also backwards compatible with USB 2.0, so it can be used with older computers and devices that do not have USB 3.1 ports.

Specifications

Brand: HP

Memory Storage: 32GB

Read Speed: 75 Megabytes per second

ProsCons
Fits in USB port easily, Fast data transferDelicate Pen Drive
cellpic 46% off
HP USB 3.1 Flash Drive 32GB X760L
4.2 (579)
4.2 (579)
46% off
599 1,100
Buy now

9. SanDisk 64GB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe Type USB C Flash Drive (5Y-SDDC4-0646-135)

The SanDisk 64GB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe Type USB C Flash Drive is a versatile and stylish storage device that is designed to work with both USB-C and USB-A ports, making it an excellent choice for users who have different types of devices. One of the unique features of the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe is its dual design, which features both a USB Type-C and a USB Type-A connector. This allows you to transfer files between devices with different ports, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers.

Specifications

Brand: SanDisk

Memory Storage: 64GB

Hardware Interface: USB Type C

Write Speed: 3x

Read Speed: 150 Megabytes per second

ProsCons
Easy to useFast heating
Have Type CSpeed not consistent
cellpic 54% off
SanDisk 64GB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe Type USB C Flash Drive (5Y - SDDDC4-064G-I35, Silver)
4.3 (23,940)
4.3 (23,940)
54% off
869 1,900
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
HP v150w 32GB USB 2.0 Flash DriveEasy to carryBuilt in Stripe hole designCap less
Morebyte 32GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive/Flash Drive with Metal Body External Storage Device- MB-FB1021StylishEasily moves content between Type C USB -
Consistent 64GB Pen Drive USB 2.0 Metal Body with Keychain CarabinerXray ProofMagnetic Proof-
Simmtronics 64GB USB Flash Drive with Keychain Hook Metal BodyShock ProofWater Resistant-
Silicon Power 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive with Keychain Hole Key Ring Design, Waterproof, Dustproof, Metal Casing Thumb Jewel J80 SeriesVibration ProofDust ProofCapless Design
Stronitum Ammo 16GB 2.0 USB Pen DriveFast Data transmissionSupport plug and play-
EO Pen Drive 64GB Key Lock Shaped with First Class 10 Chip USB 2.0Drop ProofLight weightUnique locking mechanism
HP USB 3.1 Flash Drive 32GB X760LUltra-CompactClip on hook design-
SanDisk 64GB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe Type USB C Flash Drive (5Y-SDDC4-0646-135)USB Type CAutomatically back up Keyring Hole

Best overall product

Finding the best product that fits the needs, use of a pen drive can be a difficult task. SanDisk 64GB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe Type USB C Flash Drive fits this category perfectly. This product can be considered expensive but it is very useful and stylish. This pen drive is a 2-in-1 with a reversible USB Type C and a traditional Type A connector. The metal housing and swivel design protects the drive connectors when you are on the go. Attach the drive to your keyring to keep it convenient and secure. You can easily plug the drive into the smartphone and move the files off the device.

Best value for money

While buying a pen drive, we not only see the specifications and its features, but we also see its affordability of it. The HP v150w 32GB USB 2.0 Flash drive tops the list perfectly with a retail price of Rs. 319. It is an excellent value-for-money option for users who need a reliable and affordable storage device for their data. Its large storage capacity, durable design, and affordable price make it a great choice for personal and professional use

How to find the perfect Pen Drive?

We all know that when it comes to storing your data transferring data, then pen drives are the best option. They allow you to store much data based on the storage capacity, and transferring data becomes faster. There are a few factors one must consider while buying a pen drive.

Interface

Case Material

Storage Capacity

Purpose

Transfer Speed

Chip format

Connector option

Product Price
HP v150w 32GB USB 2.0 flash Drive (Blue) ₹ 319
Morebyte 32gb 2.0 USB Pen Drive/Flash Drive with Metal Body External Storage Device Silver -MB-FB1021 ₹ 389
Consistent 64GB Pen Drive USB 2.0 Metal Body with Keychain Carabiner ₹ 348
Simmtronics 64 GB USB Flash Drive with Keychain Hook Metal Body Upto 30Mbps Read Speed ₹ 349
Silicon Power 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive with Keychain Hole Key Ring Design, Waterproof Dustproof Metal Casing Thumb Drive Pen Drive Memory Stick - Jewel J80 Series ₹ 4,525
Strontium Ammo 16GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive (Silver) ₹ 535
eo Pendrive 64GB Key Lock Shaped Metal Pen Drive with Fast Class 10 Chip USB 2.0 (Silver) ₹ 549
HP USB 3.1 Flash Drive 32GB X760L ₹ 599
SanDisk 64GB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe Type USB C Flash Drive (5Y - SDDDC4-064G-I35, Silver) ₹ 869

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Computer Accessories
Try these top 10 keychain pen drive

How much data can a USB flash drive hold?

What is the difference between USB 2.0 devices and USB 3.0?

What is the difference between USB and USB-C?

