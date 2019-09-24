Kerala teacher held for sexual assault on minor

south

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 09:07 IST

The Kerala police on Monday arrested a teacher of a religious school in Kolathur in Malappuram district for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. 12 minor girls from the institute which is running without permission were later shifted.

Police said the issue came to light after some of the students alerted childline officials. “We got a tip off. One of the 3 children admitted that she was sexually exploited by teacher A Rafeeq and we alerted the police immediately,” said Malappuram childline chief co-ordinator Anwar Karakkad.

He said the religious school was functioning without any permission and they admitted girls from economically weaker families.

After his arrest, the children were shifted to a shelter home. The school was functioning as a religious centre with boarding facilities.

Medical test has confirmed the assault on the girl. “We have booked the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Investigation is on. We will also inquire if more children were assaulted in similar way,” said Kolathur Station house office K Madhu.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 09:07 IST