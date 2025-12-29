India Open to be held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from January 13-18

India Open Super 750 badminton tournament will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. (PTI) The BWF India Open Super 750 badminton tournament will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. The BWF India Open Super 750 badminton tournament will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium instead of the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall from January 13 to 18, marking a significant step up in scale and fan experience.

With India set to host the prestigious World Championships in August next year, the USD 950,000 event will act as a test venue for the global tournament.

The new venue has a seating capacity of over 8,000, more than double that of the previous venue, and tickets for the India Open will be available exclusively online through the tournament’s ticketing partner, Ticmint, priced from ₹400 onwards, with premium seating capped at ₹1,750.

Organised by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) under the aegis of the Badminton World Federation (BWF), the Super 750 event will once again bring the world’s finest shuttlers to Indian soil.

Fans can look forward to watching global stars such as An Se-young, PV Sindhu, Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, and Lakshya Sen alongside India’s exciting next generation, including Unnati Hooda and Ayush Shetty, compete across six days of high-intensity action.

"Moving the India Open to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium this year marks an important step in the tournament’s evolution," BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra said in a release.

"The larger venue allows us to accommodate significantly more fans while delivering a better on-ground experience for players and spectators alike.

"As Indian badminton continues to grow in stature, it is essential that our flagship events evolve in step, creating spaces where the sport, the athletes and the fans can all thrive together," said Mishra.

BAI has been exploring alternate venues after Denmark shuttler Mia Blichfeldt had criticised "unacceptable" playing conditions during the India Open in its last edition.