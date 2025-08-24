Sindhu, Lakshya dip tempers Indian hopes

NEW DELHI: With nine exits before the third round in 11 tournaments, it has been a forgettable 2025 for Lakshya Sen. The India No.1 has just failed to hit top form, even failing to reach the Macau Open final this month where he was the top ranked. India's Lakshya Sen has been struggling for from, even failing to reach the Macau Open final this month where he was the top ranked. (AFP)

However, the world No.21 often does well against the best players at the big stage. The 24-year-old must do exactly that at the BWF World Championships as he runs into China’s world No.1 Shi Yu Qi in Monday’s opening round.

With Viktor Axelsen injured, this is Shi’s best chance to emerge champion, coming after a brilliant first half of 2025 that saw him win the Malaysia Open, All England Open, Japan Open and China Open titles. Shi holds a 3-1 record against Lakshya, but has never had it easy against the Indian, who took him the distance at the Indonesia Open in March in their last meeting.

Sen, who has been training in Paris for the last 10 days at the French national centre (INSEP), will enter the Adidas Arena where he missed an Olympic medal twice last year, losing to Axelsen, the eventual gold medallist, in the semi-finals and then the bronze playoff to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia.

“In the beginning it was tough to even remember it. But over time I’ve realised that there were a lot of positives from that campaign. Now I try to find the few good things out of that and try and remember it in a better way that helps me grow as a person and become stronger mentally,” said Lakshya.

“Coming here, I’m really excited to play good badminton. Before the Olympics, the French Open was really good for me. It’s a good stadium and I like playing in these conditions. It’s a tough draw. So, from the first round I’ll treat it as a final.”

This year, Lakshya has lost 11 of his 19 matches, losing seven of them in the first round and twice in the second. He reached just one quarter-final (All England) and semi-final (Macau Open) each.

“I’m not thinking on those lines. That adds extra pressure… I’ve been motivated. I’ve been putting in the work. I have to really be in there, keep fighting for those moments, and things will change.”

“It’s a good opportunity for me, to play him in the early rounds. He can be a really tricky opponent up in the semi-finals or quarter-finals or the final.”

The other Indian in men’s singles, HS Prannoy, was the only Indian to medal (bronze) in the last edition in 2023. The former world No.6 has dropped to world No.34 due to multiple health issues. He faces Finland’s Jaokim Oldorff in the opener. If he wins, he is likely face world No.2 Anders Antonsen of Denmark.

India’s most successful woman athlete, PV Sindhu is a pale shadow of her peak. The 2019 champion has been drawn against Bulgaria’s Kaloyana Nalbantova. The 15th seed is expected to make the third round and likely face China’s world No.2 Wang Zhi Yi.

All eyes on Satwik-Chirag

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be India’s brightest hopes. Paris has been a happy hunting ground for the ninth seeds, who won the French Open in 2022 and 2024.

The world No.9 combine have been in good form this year, reaching four semis. But they are yet to win a title since the Thailand Open in May 2024. They have a first round bye and will face the winners of the match between compatriots Hariharan Amsakarunan/Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi and Chinese Taipei’s Liu Kuang Heng/Yang Po Han.

India have fielded two pairs in women’s and mixed doubles— Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra and Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda — and mixed — Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto and Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde.

Since 2011, Indian players have won at least one medal at the Worlds, but could Paris halt this run is the concern.