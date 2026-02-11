Braves add catching depth, sign former Rangers All-Star Jonah Heim to $1.25 million. 1-year deal

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Atlanta Braves added catching depth while awaiting the return of Sean Murphy by signing former Texas Rangers All-Star Jonah Heim to a $1.25 million, one-year deal on Tuesday.

Heim was with the team for the first workout with pitchers and catchers.

The Braves announced the signing of Heim and placed right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach on the 60-day injured list. Schwellenbach, whose 2025 season was cut short by a broken right elbow, has inflammation in the elbow.

Braves first-year manager Walt Weiss told reporters Schwellenbach has “bone spur type stuff” in addition to the inflammation. “It’s going to be significant time he’s going to miss,” Weiss said.

“I always say before a season even starts your pitching depth is going to get tested. It’s inevitable. You’d rather it not be right away in February.”

Heim, 30, was an All-Star and Gold Glove winner in 2023, when he hit .258 with 18 homers and 95 RBIs with Texas. He hit .220 in 2024 and .213 last season.

Murphy had season-ending surgery in September to repair a labral tear in his right hip. He began running on Tuesday and said he had no timetable on when he expects to be ready to play.

The Braves are expected to rely on 2025 NL Rookie of the Year Drake Baldwin to handle most starts at catcher to open the season. Heim will serve as depth, possibly allowing Baldwin to remain in the lineup as the designated hitter when he's not catching.

Murphy told reporters: “I feel good. I think we’re making good progress on the hip and now we’re checking boxes as we go. So far no setbacks and everything is going well.”

Infielder Nacho Alvarez also worked with the catchers during the first workout.

Brian Snitker, who retired after last season as manager to assume an advisory role, sat in a golf cart as he chatted with new manager Walt Weiss for the first day of workouts. Snitker will be inducted into the team’s hall of fame this year after 49 years in the organization. He led the Braves to the 2021 World Series championship.

MLB: /MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.