Caitlin Clark scores 38 as No. 3 Iowa defeated Maryland 93-85

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 38 points and 12 assists, and No. 3 Iowa withstood a gritty effort by Maryland, outlasting the Terrapins 93-85 on Saturday night. HT Image

The Hawkeyes (21-2, 10-1 Big Ten) won at Maryland for the first time since December 1992, when the Terps were in the ACC. Clark now needs 66 points to pass Kelsey Plum atop the NCAA career scoring list for women’s basketball.

Molly Davis scored 17 for the Hawkeyes and Kate Martin had 15.

Jakia Brown-Turner led the Terps (12-10, 4-7) with 25 points and Bri McDaniel added 22.

NO. 19 GONZAGA 104, PACIFIC 39

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Gonzaga drilled a school-record 19 3-pointers while rolling over Pacific.

Gonzaga has won 30 straight home games, second to South Carolina’s streak of 50. It was the Bulldogs’ 16th straight win this season and 15th straight over the Tigers. And it was the second largest margin of victory in program history, the largest against a Division I opponent. The Zags beat Whitman College 114-40 in the 2010-11 season.

Kaylynne Truong had five 3’s and 15 points for the Bulldogs (22-2, 9-0 West Coast Conference). Reserve Bree Salenbien matched her career high with 14 points, making three 3s. Brynna Maxwell had three 3s and 13 points. Kayleigh Truong had two 3-pointers and Eliza Hollingsworth sank four with both scoring 12 points.

Reserve Lauren Glazier scored 10 points for Pacific (13-9, 5-4), which was 1 of 13 on 3-pointers and 17 of 65 (26%) overall. The Tigers also had 21 turnovers that were turned into 32 points.

NO. 23 WEST VIRGINIA 76, BYU 69

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Lauren Fields scored 22 points, Ja’Naiya Quinerly added 19 and West Virginia beat BYU.

The Mountaineers scored the first seven points of the game and never trailed but after pushing the lead to 41-23 with three minutes left in the first half the Cougars cut the deficit to single digits midway through the third quarter and kept it there until the final minute.

Jordan Harrison added 11 points for West Virginia (19-2, 8-2 Big 12 Conference), which has won six straight. Kyah Watson had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists. Quinerly had five steals, giving her 204 in her career.

Lauren Gustin had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Cougars (12-11, 2-8). It was the 21st double-double of the season and 77th of her career for the nation’s leading rebounder. Lauren Davenport added 13 points, Emma Calvert had 12 and Kailey Woolston scored10.

NO. 25 PRINCETON 76, BROWN 63

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Chet Nweke and Madison St. Rose each scored 18 points and Princeton never trailed in defeating Brown.

Nweke made 7 of 11 shots, grabbed seven rebounds and added three steals. Kaitlyn Chen had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Tigers (17-3, 7-0 Ivy League). Skye Belker added 11 points and Ellie Mitchell had 11 rebounds.

Grace Arnolie had 19 points, seven assists and four rebounds and Olivia Young added 16 points for Brown (13-7, 4-3).

