AFP |
Dec 14, 2024 11:32 PM IST

Bochum launch appeal after player hit by object at Union Berlin

Bochum have launched an appeal to be awarded three points after their goalkeeper was hit by an object thrown from the crowd in a 1-1 Bundesliga draw at Union Berlin on Saturday.

With the score level and the match in the second minute of stoppage time, Patrick Drewes was hit on the head with an object, which looked like a cigarette lighter, while preparing to take a goal kick.

The match was suspended for around half an hour before play resumed. Bochum are contesting the decision to play on.

Bochum managing director Ilja Kaenzig said "the match should have been abandoned" and said the side should be awarded a victory "according to the rules."

Kaenzig said an appeal would be formally lodged on Monday.

A Union spokersperson said the person responsible "had been identified and handed over to the police".

Drewes dropped to his knees and received treatment after the incident, before the referee ordered the players into the dressing rooms.

The players returned after around half an hour but did not play when the referee restarted the clock, instead kicking the ball between themselves with both sides in apparent agreement not to continue.

Bochum, who had gone down to 10 men after 13 minutes, had used up all of their substitutions and were unable to bring on a new goalkeeper to replace Drewes.

"The rules are very clear. We had exhausted our substitution quota," Kaenzig said, adding Bochum were "at a sporting disadvantage".

Bochum striker Philipp Hofmann, who replaced Drewes between the sticks, told Sky both teams "agreed not to play on. An action like that just isn't OK at all.

"It doesn't matter how hard he's hit, if he bleeds or not," Hofmann said, adding the incident was "a shame on an otherwise likeable club".

Union sporting director Horst Heldt acknowledged their could be consequences handed down by the league, but added "it would be a mistake to blame the whole club or the fans for the action of one individual".

The result leaves Union 12th while Bochum remain last in the table.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

