East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2024-25: EBFC take on MBSG in blockbuster Kolkata Derby showdown
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2024-25: East Bengal take on Mohun Bagan in their upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 fixture, at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Touted as the Kolkata Derby, both sides will be looking to grab a win. East Bengal are the only team this season who have failed to register a win. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan have conceded seven goals in their first four matches....Read More
Despite East Bengal's poor form, Mohun Bagan captain Subhasish Bose feels that it doesn't matter as 'derby is a different ball game' altogether. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Yes, East Bengal has lost six matches. But that does not matter because derby is a different ball game."
"A team can lose all its matches in a season but it comes into a derby with a different (level of) vigour. Moreover, a team which has lost so many matches will be more desperate to get back in form with a win here," he added.
It is this season's first Kolkata derby in the ISL, this historic rivalry dates back to ovr 100 years with their first meeting on August 8, 1921. Both sides have faced each other in 394 matches so far, with East Bengal leading 139-129. 126 matches have ended as a draw.
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: Speaking ahead of the match, MBSG captain Subhasish said, "For us, the goal is clear – to keep winning games to remain on top of the table. And we will do everything possible to keep working towards that."
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: In ISL history, MBSG have a 100 percent unbeaten record in the Kolkata Derby. They have won seven matches and drawn one.
