Euro 2020: Twitterati react after Italy beat Spain on penalties in semi-final

It was an absolute heartbreaker for Spain when Italy completed a 4-2 penalty-shootout win at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, cruising into the final of Euro 2020. Despite controlling the possession for long periods, the Spanish side was crushed out of the tournament. The match finished 1-1 after the extra time. Federico Chiesa had scored for Italy with a curling shot in the 60th minute but substitute Alvaro Morata equalized for Spain in the 80th.

However, things changed for Spain after Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved the penultimate spot-kick from Morata to set up the win for his team.

Social media was flooded with reactions after Spain’s journey in the ongoing European championship came to an end. Let’s have look at some of the reactions:

Feel bad for Luis Enrique. Almost took Spain to the Euro 2020 final, but now has to go back to Goa and sing O Sanam for nostalgia chasers pic.twitter.com/9enGQxXhyg — Amogh Ranadive (@amoghranadive) July 6, 2021

Morata scoring to keep Spain from going home, only to not score later and send Spain home. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/FcFOxZ7UK9 — Adam (@_lofi_space_) July 7, 2021

Alvaro Morata took Spain to extra time 🙌



Alvaro Morata kicked Spain out of the #EURO2020 🤦🏻‍♂️ #ItalySpain pic.twitter.com/bEje5Ficmq — FC Barcelona Fans Nation (@fcbfn_live) July 6, 2021

Give credit to where it's due.

Spain didn't lose a single game in #euro2020 till they were eliminated.. pic.twitter.com/w5KJHBT2Nj — Kelvin 😈 (@KelvinObed4) July 6, 2021

Chin up guy, as a supporter of Spain I really did not expect Spain to go through Semi finals, But Luis Enrique and his side have really done an amazing job which have lot to look forward. Heads up guys we are proud of you! #ESP #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/8YXz6awBy2 — FC. Barca World (@aniket2thakare) July 6, 2021

Spain, a three-time European champion, beat Switzerland in a penalty shootout just to get to Wembley. Having also been taken to extra time by Croatia in the last 16, the Spanish certainly took the long route to the semifinals but their journey ended there.

(With PTI Inputs)