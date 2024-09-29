Lionel Messi rolls back the clock, scores vintage second-half equaliser for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi scored a vintage second-half equaliser in Inter Miami's 1-1 draw against Charlotte FC, in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday. This was Tata Martino's third consecutive draw after a five-match winning streak. Meanwhile, Charlotte were denied a second straight win. Lionel Messi equalised for Inter Miami.

Messi scored in the 67th-minute, when a quick corner drill saw him receive the ball outside the box. The Argentine international sent a curling shot past the diving Kristijan Kahlina to make it 1-1.

Here is the video:

Messi also registered his 15th goal of the season, and third in four matches since his return. His goal cancelled out Karal Swiderski's 57th-minute goal for Charlotte. The Charlotte goalkeeper made seven saves, and was his side's saviour in the second-half.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender only had to face two shots, saving one.

Messi will also return to international duty during the October break, as revealed by Martino before the match. "In addition to the games with us he has the games with the Argentinian national team," he said.

"Leo is going to get better and better as he adds 90 minutes. Obviously, Leo does not need to do differentiated physical work in training, but he needs a rhythm of competition, which gives me the idea that he is going to reach the playoffs very well because in addition to the games with us he has the games with the Argentinian national team. So we have high hopes that he will come into the play-offs in very good shape," he added.

Considered by many to be the greatest footballer in history, Messi has won eight Ballon d'Or awards, six European Golden Shoes and eight FIFA Best Player titles. He is also the most decorated player in football history with 44 team trophies, including 12 league titles, four Champions Leagues, two Cop Americas and one FIFA World Cup trophy.