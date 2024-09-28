‘Ronaldo probably…’: Ex-Manchester United manager makes Haaland comparison in ‘players felt less important’ claim

Erling Haaland has already matched Cristiano Ronaldo's record of being the fastest to score 100 goals for a European club. The Norway international did it in 105 matches, same as Ronaldo during his time at Real Madrid. A former player compared Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo.

So it is normal to compare Haaland with the likes of Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a different perspective on the debate, and instead felt that Ronaldo would score more goals than Haaland if he was in the current Manchester City side.

Speaking at the Oslo Business Forum, the Portugal international's former teammate said, "He'd probably score more than Erling Haaland is doing at the moment [for Manchester City]. So I speak to Cristiano, we get him to Manchester United but I think maybe that effected the whole dressing room, the dynamics in the dressing room."

Commenting on Ronaldo's second stint at United, he said, "Maybe other players felt less important because, obviously, this is one of the world superstars that comes in. He did well, he was top scorer that year with 24 goals or something, but I was out of a job 10 weeks later."

In 2022, Ronaldo also admitted that he was close to joining Pep Guardiola's City side. During an interview with Piers Morgan, he said, "Honestly, it [moving to City] was close. They spoke a lot and [Manchester boss Pep] Guardiola said two weeks ago tHonestly, it [moving to City] was close. They spoke a lot and [Manchester boss Pep] Guardiola said two weeks ago that they tried hard to have me.. But, as you know, my history is in Manchester United. Your heart, you're feeling the way you did before, and it made the difference. And of course, as well, Sir Alex Ferguson. It was a conscious decision because the heart speaks loud in that moment."