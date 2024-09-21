'Erling Haaland has a knack for not...': Shaun Wright-Phillips dissects how Man City's no. 9 differs from other strikers

Manchester City and Erling Haaland - A match made in heaven. In the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final, Manchester City suffered a 0-1 defeat to Chelsea; that's when they realised the absence of a world-class striker with Sergio Aguero entering the final phase of his career. They parted ways with the Argentine legend but didn't hurry to sign his replacement. Pep Guardiola waited for a season and compromised another shot at Champions League next season but still managed to dominate the English football. Then came the summer of 2022, and Manchester City triggered Erling Haaland's release clause and signed Borussia Dortmund's main man. The Norweigan striker arrived in Manchester with a big goal-scoring reputation and netted a brace on his debut against West Ham, starting his perfect relationship with City. Erling Haaland has been in terrific form at the start of the season.(REUTERS)

Haaland completely disrupted the Premier League in his first season and also helped City end their UCL title drought with a treble-winning season. He was the final piece in Pep Guardioala's perfect City jigsaw.

He scored 53 goals in his first season and finished second in the Ballon d'Or race behind Lionel Messi, who carried Argentina to a World Cup 2022 title and won his eighth Golden Ball. However, the Norweigan striker won the Premier League Golden Boot with 36 goals in his debut season.

The arrival of Haaland boosted City's stocks in European football, and they once again started as UCL favourites last season. However, injuries hampered his performance, and his form dipped in the second half of the season. City lost to Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Champions League last season, and Haaland received flak from critics and fans.

He started getting criticised for not getting involved in the build-up to the goals as the quality opposition started identifying the small chink in his armoury. Despite winning the Premier League Golden Boot for the second straight season, the critics belittle him while comparing him with other previous veteran strikers in the league.

Meanwhile, it seems like Guardiola has once again found a way to bring Haaland back to his very best as he has started the season on fire with 9 goals in just four Premier League matches.

In a selected media interaction, former Manchester City midfielder Shaun Wright-Phillips replied to a Hindustan Times query and discussed why Haaland is seen differently from other legendary Premier League strikers.

“Yeah, I think he's completely different from most strikers, possibly even in the world. He has a knack for not being involved in the game for long periods, but when you give him one touch in the box, it’s almost like he's had multiple touches leading up to that moment. Once he gets that chance, he works on a clean strike, especially inside the box. For me, it's a unique skill," Shaun Wright-Phillips, who is in India for the Manchester City Trophy Tour, spoke at the Star Sports Press Room.

The veteran midfielder asserted that the 24-year-old has worked on his game and improved some aspects.

"For me, it's a unique skill. What has impressed me most over the years is that his all-around game has improved. He gets more assists than people think and works hard," he added.

Shaun further highlighted Haaland's brilliant second goal against Brentford in the Premier League this season, where he received Ederson's long ball and outsmarted Pinnock to go one-vs-one against the goalkeeper to lob the ball over him to score a brilliant goal.

"His goal against Brentford, just gone, summed him up as a young striker. When Ederson plays that ball over, he stops to let Pinnock hit him, throwing Pinnock off balance. After that, Haaland knows he’s away, and it’s just about keeping composed and finishing the chance," he concluded.

City will once again rely on Haaland in front of goal against big-ticket clash against Arsenal on Saturday. The 24-year-old has a decent record against the Gunners with two goals and as many assists in 6 matches. However, after a quiet game against Inter Milan in the Champions League, he will be raring to get his name back on the scoresheet.